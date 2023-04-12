To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

For Immediate Release
Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS)
Contact:

Lisa Nurnberger, Media Director:
lnurnberger@ucsusa.org

Science Group Lauds Light-Duty Vehicle Rules, Calls for More Ambitious Truck Rules

Statement by Dave Cooke, Union of Concerned Scientists

Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) proposed a set of new standards for passenger cars and trucks, as well as medium- and heavy-duty trucks. Finalizing strong vehicle rules will help us get to the zero-emission future we need to protect public health and the climate, according to the Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS).

Below is a statement by Dave Cooke, senior vehicles analyst at UCS.

“This announcement shows that EPA is taking seriously its responsibility to advance cleaner technologies and fight climate change. Transportation is the largest contributor to global warming emissions in the U.S. We can’t meet our climate goals without continuing to cut vehicle pollution, including by ensuring that 100% of new vehicle sales are electric by 2035.

“The proposed light-duty vehicle rules build on the success of the current federal program, and put us on the right track toward meeting U.S. climate goals. Once they’re finalized, these rules will reduce climate-harming, smog-forming, and particulate pollution, cut oil use, and accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles. They’ll drive innovation in the auto market for years to come and hold automakers accountable for the promises they’ve made.

“Addressing the pollution from our heaviest vehicles is a priority for both public health and the climate. Heavy-duty trucks only make up 10% of the vehicles on the road but create 28% of the global warming emissions from transportation, as well as 45% of nitrogen oxide emissions and 57% of particulate matter emissions. Suffice to say, heavy-duty truck emissions have an outsized effect on public health. The proposed heavy-duty rules are significant, but the market for electric trucks is moving quickly and there is both an urgent need and an opportunity to go even further to facilitate the transition to electric trucks with no tailpipe pollution.

“As the most recent IPCC report illustrates, the climate crisis is more urgent than ever, and we need to act now. Today’s proposal is a positive step. We look forward to working with EPA to finalize strong, achievable vehicle standards. Our ambition needs to match the moment.”

The Union of Concerned Scientists is the leading science-based nonprofit working for a healthy environment and a safer world. UCS combines independent scientific research and citizen action to develop innovative, practical solutions and to secure responsible changes in government policy, corporate practices, and consumer choices.

