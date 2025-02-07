To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

For Immediate Release
Oil Change International
Contact: Email: info [at] priceofoil.org

Rejecting Trump’s Colonial Threats: Standing in Solidarity with Palestinian Self-Determination

President Trump’s threat to seize Gaza and permanently displace Palestinians is a dangerous escalation amounting to another colonial land grab. After Israel has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians, destroyed most homes, schools and hospitals, and created a humanitarian catastrophe with severe food and water shortages, Israel must be held accountable for war crimes and acts of genocide in Gaza in line with international law. Trump’s proposals would instead further displace and dehumanize Palestinians and have been called illegal under international law and constitute ethnic cleansing according to experts.

The international community must end its complicity in Israel’s war crimes, illegal occupation and ongoing violence. It must prevent further acts of genocide, forced displacement, and human rights violations, including in the West Bank. It must end complicity in Israel’s illegal occupation and apartheid, including standing firm against Trump’s heinous proposals for forced permanent displacement of Palestinians from Gaza.

There can be no lasting peace without addressing the fundamental issues of resource sovereignty and environmental justice. We stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people in their struggle for freedom, justice, and self-determination. There can be no climate justice without Palestinian liberation, and no democracy when leaders propose illegal acts of colonization without consequence.

