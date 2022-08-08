Trump Says Mar-a-Lago 'Under Siege, Raided, and Occupied' by FBI

This is a breaking story… Please check back for possible updates...\r\n\r\nFormer U.S. President Donald Trump said in a lengthy statement Monday that Mar-a-Lago, his residence in Florida, was \u0022under siege, raided, and occupied\u0022 by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.\r\n\r\nTrump claimed the \u0022unannounced raid\u0022 was \u0022prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the justice system, and an attack by radical left Democrats who desperately don\u0026#039;t want me to run for president in 2024.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe twice-impeached ex-president—who was reportedly not at the Palm Beach resort for the raid—said of the FBI, \u0022They even broke into my safe!\u0022\r\n\r\nCNN reported that the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) \u0022declined to comment, as did the White House.\u0022\r\n\r\nAccording to Politico, \u0022The FBI and U.S. attorney\u0026#039;s offices in Washington and for the Southern District of Florida did not immediately respond to requests for comment.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe DOJ and a congressional select committee are both investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Trump\u0026#039;s speech that day—which featured his \u0022Big Lie\u0022 that the 2020 presidential election was stolen—led to his historic second impeachment.\r\n\r\nRead Trump\u0026#039;s full statement: