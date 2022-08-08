Sign up for our newsletter.

Marine One lifted off after returning then-President Donald Trump to Mar-a-Lago on March 29, 2019. (Photo: Joyce N. Boghosian/White House)

Trump Says Mar-a-Lago 'Under Siege, Raided, and Occupied' by FBI

"They even broke into my safe," the former president claimed as the U.S. Justice Department and White House declined to comment.

Common Dreams staff

This is a breaking story… Please check back for possible updates...

Former U.S. President Donald Trump said in a lengthy statement Monday that Mar-a-Lago, his residence in Florida, was "under siege, raided, and occupied" by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Trump claimed the "unannounced raid" was "prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the justice system, and an attack by radical left Democrats who desperately don't want me to run for president in 2024."

The twice-impeached ex-president—who was reportedly not at the Palm Beach resort for the raid—said of the FBI, "They even broke into my safe!"

CNN reported that the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) "declined to comment, as did the White House."

According to Politico, "The FBI and U.S. attorney's offices in Washington and for the Southern District of Florida did not immediately respond to requests for comment."

The DOJ and a congressional select committee are both investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Trump's speech that day—which featured his "Big Lie" that the 2020 presidential election was stolen—led to his historic second impeachment.

Read Trump's full statement:

Trump's raid statement

