Johnson Denies He's Delayed Swearing In Grijalva Due to Epstein Files

"Speaker Johnson: Stop delaying her swearing in. Stop hiding the Epstein files. And start doing your job," said Sen. Ed Markey.
Since Democrat Adelita Grijalva won an Arizona special election for her late father's seat in the US House of Representatives two weeks ago, Speaker Mike Johnson has faced mounting accusations that he has intentionally delayed swearing her in—and on Tuesday, the Louisiana Republican attempted to quash those allegations.
Critics have highlighted that GOP Congressman Jimmy Patronis and Randy Fine, both of Florida, were sworn in during a pro forma session right after winning special elections in April, and suggested that the delay for Grijalva stems from her support for a forcing a vote on a measure requiring the US Department of Justice to release its files on deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who was friends with Republican President Donald Trump.
Johnson refused Democrats' requests to swear in Grijalva during a pro forma session early last week. She told The Hill at the time: "There's no reason why I couldn't have been sworn in, and it's very problematic, because we're facing a government shutdown. We're going to have constituents who have questions, and there is nobody there to answer questions."
On Tuesday, Johnson took questions from the press alongside other congressional leaders amid the government shutdown that began last Wednesday. CNN's Manu Raju noted the discrepancy between Johnson's treatment of the Republican congressman and Grijalva, as well as arguments that the speaker has pushed off swearing her in because she would sign the discharge petition for the Epstein files legislation.
"No, it has nothing to do with that at all," Johnson claimed. "We will swear her in when everybody gets back. It's a ceremonial duty."
He then added, "Look, we'll schedule it, I guess, as soon as she wants."
However, according to Raju, Johnson then said that he would swear in Grijalva "as soon as the House returns to session" and when Senate Majority Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Arizona's two Democratic senators, Mark Kelly and Ruben Gallego, "decide to open up the government."
Republicans want to stick with their government spending plans, while Democrats are fighting to reverse the Medicaid cuts in the GOP's July budget package and extend expiring Affordable Care Act subsidies, warning that absent urgent action by Congress, the health insurance of millions is at risk.
Earlier Tuesday, Johnson had walked away from a similar question about Grijalva, sparking a fresh wave of criticism, including from multiple Democrats in Congress.
"Adelita Grijalva is the duly elected representative for Arizona’s 7th congressional district," Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) said on social media. "Speaker Johnson: Stop delaying her swearing in. Stop hiding the Epstein files. And start doing your job."
Responding to Johnson's new remarks, the Democratic National Committee's Kendall Witmer said in a Tuesday statement that "after countless excuses and delays, Mike Johnson finally committed to swearing in Rep.-elect Adelita Grijalva 'as soon as she wants'—so do it, Speaker Johnson."
"The American people are done with the stalling, delaying, and lying that has come out of Trump's White House and his Republican loyalists in Congress as they try to cover up the truth about Jeffrey Epstein's heinous crimes," Witmer added. "The public deserves answers—not excuses. Swear her in. Release the files."
