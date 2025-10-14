Arizona AG Threatens Legal Action Against Mike Johnson for 'Egregious' Refusal to Seat Grijalva

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes sent a letter to US Speaker of the House Mike Johnson on Tuesday, threatening to "seek judicial relief" if the Louisiana Republican does not immediately swear in Democratic Rep.-elect Adelita Grijalva or "otherwise provide a reasonable explanation as to when she will be seated."

Grijalva won the special election for her late father's seat in Arizona's 7th District last month, before the ongoing federal government shutdown. Democrats in Congress and other critics have accused Johnson of dragging his feet because she is a key vote to make the US Department of Justice release files related to deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a former friend of President Donald Trump. Although the speaker denied that claim a week ago, he has still declined to swear her in.

"The House of Representatives' uniquely democratic function makes frustrating the will of the voters in selecting their representative particularly egregious," Mayes wrote to Johnson, highlighting that Grijalva "was elected with nearly 70% of the vote, and unofficial results were provided to you by the Arizona secretary of state."

"Grijalva and the state expected that you would follow your usual practice and swear her into office at the earliest opportunity, just as you had done with five previous members elected in special elections," she continued, pointing to Reps. Celeste Maloy (R-Utah), Vince Fong (R-Calif.), Jimmy Patronis (R-Fla.), Randy Fine (R-Fla.), and James Walkinshaw (D-Va.).

Shortly after the letter was sent on Tuesday, Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes completed the canvas, and Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs transmitted a certificate of election. As Mayes explained, that means "Grijalva no longer needs a House resolution to be sworn into office. With the House in possession of the certificate of election, it is now a simple ministerial duty to administer the oath of office."

The attorney general noted that Johnson and his staff "have provided ever-shifting, unsatisfactory, and sometimes absurd stories as to why Ms. Grijalva has not been sworn in. In a particularly worrisome comment, an aide connected the swearing-in and admission to the ongoing budget fight, suggesting that the House is trying to use Arizona's constitutional right to representation in the House as a bargaining chip."

Mayes is threatening legal action if her office doesn't hear from Johnson within two days. Grijalva welcomed the development, thanking the attorney general, governor, and secretary of state "for standing up for the voices of 800,000+ Arizonans who currently do not have representation in Congress."

Grijlava also shared a video of the event, during which the state's top leaders reiterated their demands of Johnson.

Asked about the Epstein files and Grijlava on Tuesday, the speaker claimed again that not seating her has nothing to do with the files and contended that the delay is due to her winning after the House was out of session. He then, again, blamed Democrats for the shutdown and suggested she won't be seated until it ends.

