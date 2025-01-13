To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

×
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER

Daily news & progressive opinion—funded by the people, not the corporations—delivered straight to your inbox.

* indicates required
5
#000000
#FFFFFF
The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Public Citizen
Contact:

Emily Leach, eleach@citizen,org

Public Citizen Co-Presidents Request to Join DOGE

Today, Public Citizen co-presidents Robert Weissman and Lisa Gilbert sent a letter to Trump transition co-chairs Howard Lutnick and Linda McMahon requesting to be appointed as members of the “Department of Government Efficiency” (DOGE).

If appointed, Weissman and Gilbert would bring to the table years of experience advocating for the interests of consumers and the public.

“Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy both hold financial interests that will be directly affected by federal budgetary policies — presenting substantial conflict of interest concerns,” said Lisa Gilbert, co-president of Public Citizen. “Unlike Musk, neither Rob nor I, nor Public Citizen, has a financial interest in federal government contracts and spending. In bringing the consumer and public perspective to DOGE, we can offer views that are untainted by the appearance of corruption or self-dealing.”

“All signs suggest the non-representative DOGE co-chairs aim to use ‘efficiency’ as a cover to drive a pro-corporate, anti-regulatory agenda and an ideologically driven social service cuts program. This would constitute an anti-efficiency agenda,” said Robert Weissman, co-president of Public Citizen. “On the other hand, Lisa and I are prepared to offer a range of evidence-based efficiency proposals – to slash drug prices, end privatized Medicare, reduce the wasteful Pentagon budget – that would save American taxpayers and consumers hundreds of billions of dollars every year. We also have recommendations for smart, efficient public investments — in human development and to address climate change — that will have a positive monetary return for the government and society.”

The letter also notes that appointing Weissman and Gilbert to DOGE would be an important step towards compliance with the Federal Advisory Committee Act (FACA), which requires “the membership of the advisory committee to be fairly balanced in terms of the points of view represented and the functions to be performed by the advisory committee.” As things stand, DOGE’s membership falls far short of satisfying that requirement.

You can read the letter in full here. To speak with Gilbert or Weissman, contact eleach@citizen.org.

Public Citizen is a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization that champions the public interest in the halls of power. We defend democracy, resist corporate power and work to ensure that government works for the people - not for big corporations. Founded in 1971, we now have 500,000 members and supporters throughout the country.

(202) 588-1000
www.Citizen.org
Press PageAction Page