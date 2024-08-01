Presidents Should Not Be Kings

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER
Daily news & progressive opinion—funded by the people, not the corporations—delivered straight to your inbox.
5
#000000
#FFFFFF
To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.
Daily news & progressive opinion—funded by the people, not the corporations—delivered straight to your inbox.
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) today introduced the No Kings Act, which would reaffirm that presidents and vice presidents do not have legal immunity for actions that violate federal criminal law and clarifies that Congress, not the Supreme Court, determines to whom federal criminal laws may be applied. Lisa Gilbert, co-president of Public Citizen, released the following statement:
“It is critical that we undo the damage caused by the overreaching Supreme Court decision in the presidential immunity case and ensure that no person – including the president – is above the law. We applaud Senator Schumer and the Senate democratic caucus’s efforts to undo the decision. The framers of the Constitution never intended the executive branch to be immune from legal recourse, and they would have seen this decision as an invitation for presidents to become tyrants. Congress has an obligation to act as a check and ensure that the president does not become a king.”
Public Citizen is a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization that champions the public interest in the halls of power. We defend democracy, resist corporate power and work to ensure that government works for the people - not for big corporations. Founded in 1971, we now have 500,000 members and supporters throughout the country.(202) 588-1000
The long-lasting heatwave is an "eye-opening sign that climate change is starting to really transform the planet," a climate scientist said.
Antarctica is experiencing its second extreme heatwave in the last three years, with temperatures more than 50°F higher than normal, The Washington Postreported Wednesday.
The heatwave is notable not just for its intensity but also its timing and duration: It's hit during Antartica's winter and is expected to last. Temperatures of 36°F to 50°F above average are expected to persist up to 10 days, and July temperatures were already well above average before it began. The spiking temperatures were also spread across a large area, covering much of the continent, scientists said.
The world has faced exceptionally high temperatures in the last year, with 13 straight monthly heat records and counting, and the poles are warming at roughly twice the rate of the global average. Scientists say the changing conditions around Antarctica have increased the likelihood of higher winter temperatures on the continent.
"It is likely that having less sea ice and a warmer Southern Ocean around the Antarctic continent 'loads the dice' for warmer winter weather over Antarctica," Edward Blanchard, an atmospheric scientist at the University of Washington, told the Post.
Scientists warned that this heatwave was a sign of what's to come as the planet heats up thanks primarily to fossil fuel emissions.
"This historic warm spell in East Antarctica is an ominous example of the temperature spikes this polar climate could experience more of in a warming world," the Post reported.
Jonathan Overpeck, a climate scientist at the University of Michigan, said on social media that the heatwave is an "eye-opening sign that climate change is starting to really transform the planet."
In March 2022, Antarctica experienced the most intense heatwave in the planet's recorded history, with temperatures up to 72°F above normal. On-site scientists at the time wore shorts and removed their shirts to bask in the sun. The heatwave was the subject of intense scientific research in the two years that followed, with a 54-person team trying to decipher the causes, which they described as "head-hurting" in their complexity.
The 2022 heatwave contributed to reduced sea ice levels. Antarctica experienced the lowest summer and winter levels of sea ice ever recorded last year.
High temperatures in Antarctica are relative—this week's heatwave still had temperatures hovering at about minus-4°F. But sustained periods at such temperatures are highly unusual.
"The heatwave on the Antarctic Plateau is extraordinary more for its duration than for its intensity, although some values are notable," Stefano Di Battista, an expert on Antarctic temperatures, told the Post.
The heatwave is likely the result of changes in the stratosphere roughly 20 miles above ground, scientists said. At the South Pole, the stratosphere contains a polar vortex that is normally stable with cold temperatures and low pressure during the Antarctic winter, but a sudden stratospheric warming event occurred due to atmospheric wave activity, Amy Butler, an atmospheric scientist at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, told the Post.
One critic argued Harris would risk alienating "precisely the people she needs to ensure her victory over Trump" if she picks Pennsylvania's governor as her running mate.
Reports that presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris is leaning toward selecting Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro as her running mate have sparked warnings from progressives who say his record and policy positions on key issues—from Palestine to public schools to climate—are cause for serious alarm and should be disqualifying.
Earlier this week, dozens of progressive leaders from across the United States wrote in a letter to Harris that Shapiro's "support for school vouchers is in direct conflict with our teachers union allies and the Democratic Party Platform, threatening to undermine labor support" in a general election matchup with Republican nominee Donald Trump.
The letter's signatories recommended Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear as possible alternatives to Shapiro, who last year relented to pressure and vetoed a school voucher program that he previously supported.
The Philadelphia Inquirerreported last month that Shapiro "says school vouchers are still a priority for him."
"Democrats need a credible and respected voice that has a track record of winning over and exciting an electorate, especially the ability to turn out young voters, immigrants, and independents in swing states," reads the progressives' letter, signed by the chair of the California Democratic Party's Progressive Caucus, the head of the Nevada Democratic Party, the executive director of Progressive Democrats of America, a member of the Ohio Democratic Party's executive committee, and others.
"Shapiro has... done far more than most Democrats to attack pro-Palestine antiwar demonstrators, in ways that call into question his basic commitment to First Amendment rights."
Shapiro's attacks on pro-Palestine demonstrators and uncritical support for Israel—as well as his support for Pennsylvania's anti-boycott, divestment, and sanctions law—have also drawn progressive ire.
"Shapiro has... done far more than most Democrats to attack pro-Palestine antiwar demonstrators, in ways that call into question his basic commitment to First Amendment rights," writer David Klion argued in The New Republic last week, noting that the Pennsylvania governor compared protesters rallying against Israel's genocide in Gaza to the Ku Klux Klan.
"Then, in an executive order, Shapiro updated his administration's code of conduct to forbid state employees from engaging in 'scandalous or disgraceful' behavior, a vaguely worded instruction that civil libertarians immediately interpreted as threatening pro-Palestine speech," added Klion, who warned Harris that picking Shapiro could "discourage precisely the people she needs to ensure her victory over Trump."
A coalition of pro-Palestine groups has launched a website dubbing Shapiro "Genocide Josh" and warning Harris against picking him as her running mate.
"The left must unite over the next four weeks to ensure that America doesn't fall down the path of fascism, authoritarianism, and runaway corporatism," the website states. "It is in Harris' and the Democrats' best interests to listen to their base and ensure that both their new VP pick and their platform support the majority of Democrats and Americans who want social and economic justice for workers and an immediate cease-fire in Palestine."
Progressive organizers Jeff Cohen and Norman Solomon, co-founders of the advocacy group RootsAction, warned in aCommon Dreams op-ed Monday that if Harris "chooses a running mate who intensely connects her to Biden's policies on the Gaza war that are so unpopular with much of the Democratic base, party unity—and the chances of defeating Trump—would be undermined."
On top of his attacks on pro-Palestinian demonstrators and promotion of school vouchers, Shapiro has also faced criticism for supporting corporate tax cuts.
The American Prospect's David Dayen wrote Thursday that Shapiro is currently "trying to accelerate an already scheduled cut" to Pennsylvania's corporate tax rate "from 9.9% to 4.9%" as Democrats at the national level push for a repeal of Trump's massive tax cuts for big business and the rich.
Harris herself attacked Trump during an Atlanta rally earlier this week for wanting to "give tax breaks to billionaires and big corporations."
Harris is expected to announce her vice presidential pick ahead of a scheduled rally Tuesday in Philadelphia, part of a broader campaign swing through pivotal battleground states. According toPolitico, a Harris aide "cautioned against reading too much into the first city chosen for the tour," pushing back on speculation that the event's location confirms Shapiro will be Harris' running mate.
A survey released earlier this week showed that Trump is narrowly leading Harris in Pennsylvania, and it's far from clear that picking Shapiro as her running mate would help her win the state.
"Other names in the mix include Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg," Politico reported earlier this week. "Shapiro said on Tuesday that he had not spoken to Harris since July 21, the day that Biden dropped out."
Will Bunch argued in a column for The Philadelphia Inquirer "that it's no wonder that progressives seem to be lining up in the VP contest behind Minnesota's Walz, who like Shapiro has some policy wins on cherished liberal issues like expanding free school lunches but isn't lugging around political baggage like the Pennsylvania governor."
"Whether Harris, said to have close ties to Shapiro, sees it the same way will tell us a lot about her White House bid," Bunch added.
"That Powell's Fed still refuses to lower interest rates—after Trump said that rates shouldn't be lowered before the election—raises questions about the central bank's independence," said one watchdog.
Inflation has cooled dramatically since the U.S. Federal Reserve began hiking interest rates in 2022, but the central bank announced Wednesday that it would keep rates pegged at a two-decade high for the 12th consecutive month, intensifying concerns that the chair of the powerful body is acting on political rather than economic reasoning.
The Revolving Door Project (RDP), an anti-corruption watchdog group, accused Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell of "trying to get Donald Trump elected," noting that the former president and 2024 GOP nominee warned Powell against cutting interest rates before the November contest—a message Republican lawmakers have echoed.
Trump originally nominated Powell to serve as the central bank chair, and President Joe Biden renominated him in 2021 despite significant pushback from progressives.
Jeff Hauser, RDP's executive director, said in a statement Wednesday that "while lower rates would provide much-needed economic relief to the American people, Powell has instead chosen to stick it to the people and give an electoral boost to Trump."
"That Powell's Fed still refuses to lower interest rates—after Trump said that rates shouldn't be lowered before the election—raises questions about the central bank's independence," said Hauser. "Whether the Fed keeps rates high or brings them down, one of two presidential candidates will benefit."
Following two days of meetings this week, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC)—the central bank's policy-setting group—issued a statement saying it "does not expect it will be appropriate to reduce" borrowing costs "until it has gained greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward 2%"—the Fed's arbitrary inflation target.
Powell delivered the same message during a press conference Wednesday, saying that "we're not quite at the point" of cutting rates while leaving open the possibility of a reduction at the FOMC's September meeting.
Kenny Stancil, a senior researcher at RDP, said that "the FOMC's decision to maintain high interest rates despite all evidence showing the need for an immediate cut doesn't preserve the Fed's independence or make Powell apolitical; it makes him a shill for the Republican Party's anti-worker, pro-Wall Street priorities."
"Refusing to follow the economic data and succumbing to political threats would be a subversion of your mandate."
Progressive economists also voiced frustration with the Fed's reluctance to slash rates in the face of recent data showing that inflation is continuing to cool. In June, inflation fell faster than expected to 3% compared to a year earlier.
"Delaying rate cuts to September leaves the door open for an economic slowdown and more misery for hard-working families," Rakeen Mabud, chief economist at the Groundwork Collaborative, said Wednesday. "The Fed's sky-high interest rates are causing more economic pain than the inflation it's trying to combat."
While the overall economy has remained strong despite the Fed's insistence on keeping rates elevated, some recent data has experts concerned that high borrowing costs are taking a growing toll on the labor market.
"The labor market remains strong by historical standards," Elise Gould of the Economic Policy Institute wrote earlier this week in response to fresh jobs figures, "but the recent softening in hires and unemployment is concerning."
"High interest rates are stifling the economy—the Fed should lower rates to allow the labor market to continue toward full employment," Gould added.
Democratic lawmakers issued a similar call ahead of the FOMC's gathering this week, reiterating concerns that high interest rates are worsening the U.S. housing crisis, hindering wage growth, and threatening to push the nation's economy into recession.
In a letter to Powell on Tuesday, Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.), and Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) wrote that "the economic data suggests that the federal funds rate should already be lower than it is now."
The current rate is 5.25% to 5.5%.
"A rate cut at your meeting this week would represent the polar opposite of a 'political' intervention," the Democratic senators wrote, pushing back against warnings from their Republican counterparts. "Indeed, given that the data appears to clearly justify cutting rates, the failure to do so would indicate that the Fed is giving in to bullying, and is putting political considerations ahead of its dual mandate to 'promote maximum employment and stable prices.'"
"One of the most widely-followed monetary policy guidelines suggests the rate should be cut by 150 basis points, to 4%, in July," the senators continued. "Refusing to follow the economic data and succumbing to political threats would be a subversion of your mandate. We urge you to make monetary policy in the interests of the American public, not a particular political party."