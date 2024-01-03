January, 03 2024, 11:47am EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact: Email:,mmostatabi@niacouncil.org
NIAC Statement on Kerman Terrorist Attack in Iran
NIAC President Jamal Abdi issued the following statement after two explosions killed scores of Iranians who had gathered to mark the anniversary of the 2020 U.S. assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in Kerman. Initial reports indicate at least 100 fatalities and many more injuries, and come amid a significant escalation of tensions throughout the region amid the current war between Israel and Palestine:
“We deplore this latest terrorist attack to strike inside of Iran, which has reportedly claimed more than 100 lives and injured countless more. This carnage occurs on the heels of assassinations conducted by Israel in Syria and Lebanon that some believe were aimed at goading Hezbollah and Iran to directly enter and expand the Israel-Palestine war into a regional conflagration involving the U.S.. Tensions are incredibly high as we wait to hear who this attack is attributed to, and this is just the latest stark reminder that the U.S., Iran and Israel remain on the precipice of a full-blown regional war that would be disastrous to all actors, including civilian populations across the region. We urge the U.S. to condemn this attack and express solidarity with the people of Iran. We also reiterate our call on the U.S. to move with urgency to de-escalate and pursue a lasting ceasefire between Israel and Palestine, and to support broader regional diplomacy, before the crisis spirals fully out of control and leads to a full-blown regional war.”
The National Iranian American Council (NIAC) is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization founded in 2002 to give voice to the Iranian-American community. From being the trusted voice on U.S.- Iran relations, to pushing forth legislation that protects individuals of Iranian heritage from systematic discrimination, to celebrating our cultural heritage, NIAC creates a lasting impact in the lives of the members of our community.(202) 386-6325
LATEST NEWS
Prominent Israelis Demand End to Calls for Outright Genocide From Top Officials
"When it comes to the statements of Jews instigating mass deportation and even genocide—the legal adviser to the government, the state attorney, and the entire prosecution system are silent," wrote a group of prominent Israelis.
Jan 03, 2024
News
"Explicit calls to commit horrific crimes against the citizens of Gaza began [on October 7] and have since become a legitimate and normal part of the Israeli discourse," wrote the group, decrying "calls for destruction; for ethnic cleansing; for executions of prisoners; to drop an atomic bomb; to 'Nakba 2'; to starve; to create a deliberate humanitarian crisis and to use epidemics as a means of military pressure."
"It actually enforces vigorously, but it seems that almost only against Arabs," the letter reads, pointing to 269 investigations that were opened by Israel between October and November, and 86 indictments that were filed, against ordinary citizens whose speech had been interpreted as supporting Hamas.
"But when it comes to the statements of Jews instigating mass deportation and even genocide—the legal adviser to the government, the state attorney, and the entire prosecution system are silent," wrote the group. "No notice, no instructions, no condemnation, no warning, no opening of an investigation, nothing."
As if to prove the signatories' point about the normalization of genocidal rhetoric, another Knesset member from the Likud, Moshe Saada, said Tuesday that the fact that calls to "destroy" Gazans have become increasingly commonplace in Israeli society shows that the far right was right to make such statements after Hamas' October 7 attack on Israel.
"My friends at the prosecutor's office, who fought with me on political matters, in debates, tell me, 'Moshe, it is clear that all the Gazans need to be destroyed,' and these are statements I have never heard," Saada toldChannel 14 in Israel.
In an op-ed in the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, Sfard wrote last week that the aftermath of the October 7 attack—with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) massacre of at least 22,313 Gaza residents, the displacement of 90% of the enclave's population, and the government's explicit calls for genocidal violence while officials claim that the IDF protects civilian lives—has forced many Israelis to confront "a terrible insight" and an urgent question about their country and the occupied Palestinian territories.
As Common Dreams reported Monday, the Israeli Foreign Ministry held a hearing this week regarding how the government should proceed after legal advisers warned top officials that the ICJ could issue an injunction to stop Israel from committing genocidal violence in Gaza.
A human rights lawyer representing influential Israeli journalists, academics, scientists, and other public figures who have demanded an end to the government's open declarations of genocidal intent in Gaza said Wednesday that he was shocked that such a call needed to be made in the Middle Eastern country.
"The fact that this type of talk has completely left the far, unimportant fringes and came into the mainstream in such a massive way, for me it's incomprehensible," attorney Michael Sfard told The Guardian following the group's decision to send a letter to the attorney general and state prosecutors raising concerns about recent comments by top government officials that they say have normalized genocidal language.
"Explicit calls to commit horrific crimes against the citizens of Gaza began [on October 7] and have since become a legitimate and normal part of the Israeli discourse," wrote the group, decrying "calls for destruction; for ethnic cleansing; for executions of prisoners; to drop an atomic bomb; to 'Nakba 2'; to starve; to create a deliberate humanitarian crisis and to use epidemics as a means of military pressure."
The signatories accused right-wing lawmakers aligned with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of incitement to genocide within Israel by repeatedly calling for Gaza's population of 2.3 million people to be wiped out or forcibly removed from the blockaded enclave—using a variety of language.
Examples of the government's promotion of "the discourse of annihilation, expulsion, and revenge" include a comment made in November by Yitzhak Kroizer, a member of the Knesset representing the Jewish National Front party, in which he called for Gaza to be "flattened" and said that for all residents "there is but one sentence, and that is death."
"What will we be after the war? What kind of Israeli society is being cast at present?"
The normalization of such rhetoric was evident in journalist Shimon Riklin's call for Gaza to be "wiped off the face of the Earth," said the signatories, and members of Netanyahu's own Likud party have called for the use of a nuclear bomb for "strategic deterrence" and have echoed the prime minister's references to the biblical massacre of the people of Amalek, which has been evoked in the past by far right Israeli leaders to justify the killing of Palestinians.
The attorney general's office, the public figures noted, is fully equipped to hold people to account for inciting genocidal violence.
"It actually enforces vigorously, but it seems that almost only against Arabs," the letter reads, pointing to 269 investigations that were opened by Israel between October and November, and 86 indictments that were filed, against ordinary citizens whose speech had been interpreted as supporting Hamas.
"But when it comes to the statements of Jews instigating mass deportation and even genocide—the legal adviser to the government, the state attorney, and the entire prosecution system are silent," wrote the group. "No notice, no instructions, no condemnation, no warning, no opening of an investigation, nothing."
As if to prove the signatories' point about the normalization of genocidal rhetoric, another Knesset member from the Likud, Moshe Saada, said Tuesday that the fact that calls to "destroy" Gazans have become increasingly commonplace in Israeli society shows that the far right was right to make such statements after Hamas' October 7 attack on Israel.
"My friends at the prosecutor's office, who fought with me on political matters, in debates, tell me, 'Moshe, it is clear that all the Gazans need to be destroyed,' and these are statements I have never heard," Saada toldChannel 14 in Israel.
In an op-ed in the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, Sfard wrote last week that the aftermath of the October 7 attack—with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) massacre of at least 22,313 Gaza residents, the displacement of 90% of the enclave's population, and the government's explicit calls for genocidal violence while officials claim that the IDF protects civilian lives—has forced many Israelis to confront "a terrible insight" and an urgent question about their country and the occupied Palestinian territories.
"What will we be after the war? What kind of Israeli society is being cast at present?" wrote Sfard. "What will be the image of a society that in its endless and axiomatic rightness killed tens of thousands, most of them children, women, and the elderly? Indeed, they were killed in the aftermath of a horrifying and unforgivable crime. And yet. My grandmother, who survived the Holocaust after escaping with her mother and sisters from the actions in the Warsaw ghetto and hid until the end of the war in attics and cellars, wrote in her memoirs, that the greatest challenge in the face of the extreme inhumanity was to maintain humanity."
"What will our deeds in recent weeks etch into our souls—the destruction of cities, towns, villages and refugee camps, the total demolition of residential neighborhoods and civilian infrastructure, the erasure of families and leaving hundreds, if not thousands, of children orphaned?" Sfard continued. "How many tons of coldness and indifference have settled inside us in order for us to turn high-rise buildings into dust, promenades and plazas into ruins, and a million and a half people into displaced people who have nothing? Is there a way back from the hardness we have decreed on our hearts in the face of hundreds of thousands of people who because of our war are fighting like animals for pieces of food, a safe place where their children can lay down their heads, medicine, clean water, and dignity?"
Sfard toldThe Guardian that the attorney general has the responsibility "to make clear that comments inciting genocide were unacceptable, amount to incitement, and had become normalized."
The group sent its letter just before South Africa filed a motion at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), asking the body to formally declare that Israel has breached its obligations under the Genocide Convention and citing some of the same comments referenced in the letter.
As Common Dreams reported Monday, the Israeli Foreign Ministry held a hearing this week regarding how the government should proceed after legal advisers warned top officials that the ICJ could issue an injunction to stop Israel from committing genocidal violence in Gaza.
Keep ReadingShow Less
Maine Protest Urges General Dynamics to 'Stop Arming Israel's Genocide'
"Why do we tolerate this massive bomb factory here in Maine, exploiting the toils of local workers to aid with the intentional mass murder and displacement of innocent children and families in Palestine?"
Jan 03, 2024
News
The United States gives Israel $3.8 billion in annual military aid each year and U.S. President Joe Biden has responded to the Israeli assault on Gaza by asking federal lawmakers for an additional $14.3 billion package that is still under consideration. Since the war began, the Biden administration has also twice bypassed Congress to enable arms sales to Israel.
Defenders of Palestinian rights on Wednesday organized a campout protest at a General Dynamics factory in the city of Saco, Maine to pressure the weapons giant to "stop arming Israel's genocide in Gaza."
The demonstrators, led by the Maine Coalition for Palestine, arrived at the roadway leading into the factory before dawn in an effort to prevent workers from entering the facility.
"Genocide in Gaza is currently supported by General Dynamics," said organizer Lisa Savage of Solon in a statement. "It supplies Israel with the artillery ammunition and bombs used to kill and maim civilians and children in Gaza—which is illegal collective punishment."
Since the Hamas-led attack that set off the war on October 7, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have killed more than 22,000 Palestinians in Gaza, injured over 57,000 more, and devastated civilian infrastructure including homes, hospitals, schools, and mosques. A growing number of world leaders and legal scholars have accused Israel of genocide.
General Dynamics—which is headquartered in Virginia but has locations across the United States and around the world—is among a few dozen companies identified in an American Friends Service Committee database as aiding the U.S.-backed Israeli war effort with 155mm caliber artillery shells and the metal bodies of the MK-80 bomb series.
"Since October, more than 5,000 of the 500-lb MK-82 bombs—some made in Saco—have been given to Israel by the U.S.," said Yusuf Ebrahim, an Iraqi American physician who participated in the protest. "These munitions play a particularly direct role in the ongoing criminal genocide of Palestinians by the IDF, targeting densely populated areas such as the Jabalia refugee camp."
"Why do we tolerate this massive bomb factory here in Maine, exploiting the toils of local workers to aid with the intentional mass murder and displacement of innocent children and families in Palestine?" Ebrahim continued. "Meanwhile, many local community members suffer from hunger and housing insecurity and cannot afford medical care."
Members of the Maine Coalition for Palestine include the groups Healthcare Workers for Palestine, the Maine Natural Guard, the Maine Party for Socialism & Liberation, Maine Voices for Palestinian Rights, Portland CONFRONT, and Students for Justice in Palestine from college campuses in the state.
The coalition's Wednesday action came after a demonstration last month that drew more than 100 protesters to Bath Iron Works, a General Dynamics subsidiary that builds ships for the U.S. military.
The Bangor Daily Newsreported that Cecil Carey of Skowhegan, a teacher who spoke at the December event, said the group was protesting in Bath because the U.S. government has "got money for war but can't feed the poor."
"I do not want my tax dollars going to bomb people in the Middle East," Carey said. "I want my tax dollars helping my students and their families."
The United States gives Israel $3.8 billion in annual military aid each year and U.S. President Joe Biden has responded to the Israeli assault on Gaza by asking federal lawmakers for an additional $14.3 billion package that is still under consideration. Since the war began, the Biden administration has also twice bypassed Congress to enable arms sales to Israel.
Keep ReadingShow Less
US Slams Israeli Calls for Ethnic Cleansing—While Enabling It With Massive Arms Sales
"How can we expect Netanyahu's government to stop the mass killing of civilians and calls for ethnic cleansing if we continue to supply the weapons used to carry it out?" asked U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar.
Jan 03, 2024
News
The Times of Israelreported Wednesday that "Israeli officials have held clandestine talks with the African nation of Congo and several others for the potential acceptance of Gaza emigrants."
Just days before its denunciation of Ben-Gvir and Smotrich, the U.S. State Department announced that—for the second time since October—it had bypassed congressional oversight to approve a $147.5 million arms sale to Israel. The latest sale includes 155mm artillery shells, weaponry that human rights groups have specifically warned the Pentagon not to provide to the Israeli military.
"How can we expect Netanyahu's government to stop the mass killing of civilians and calls for ethnic cleansing," she asked, "if we continue to supply the weapons used to carry it out?"
The U.S. State Department on Tuesday condemned a pair of high-ranking Israeli officials for suggesting that Gaza's Palestinian population should be permanently evicted from their territory—a sentiment that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly expressed in private.
But critics said the State Department's outraged reaction to recent comments by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich rings hollow given that the Biden administration continues to provide weaponry and diplomatic cover for Israel's relentless assault on the Gaza Strip, which has killed tens of thousands of people and internally displaced 90% of the enclave's population in less than three months.
"This is what the U.S. has done for more than 40 years on Israel-Palestine," Trita Parsi, executive vice president of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, wrote in response to the State Department. "Enable and fund Israeli policies that ultimately lead to Israel's annexation of Palestinian lands, while publicly opposing and condemning the logical outcome of the very policies the U.S. funds and enables."
In a statement released late Tuesday afternoon, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said the Biden administration "rejects" Smotrich and Ben-Gvir's remarks "advocating for the resettlement of Palestinians outside of Gaza."
"This rhetoric is inflammatory and irresponsible," said Miller. "We have been told repeatedly and consistently by the government of Israel, including by the prime minister, that such statements do not reflect the policy of the Israeli government. They should stop immediately."
United Nations experts and human rights groups have been warning since the early stages of Israel's latest attack on Gaza that the Israeli government could be pursuing a repeat—on a larger scale—of the 1948 Nakba, during which more than 750,000 Palestinians were expelled from their homes and lands. Israel's agriculture minister has referred to the ongoing Gaza assault as "Nakba 2023," and elected Israeli officials have repeatedly called for the mass transfer of Gaza's Palestinian population.
The Times of Israelreported Wednesday that "Israeli officials have held clandestine talks with the African nation of Congo and several others for the potential acceptance of Gaza emigrants."
During a November call with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, U.S. President Joe Biden expressed that "under no circumstances will the United States permit the forced relocation of Palestinians from Gaza or the West Bank," according to a White House readout of the conversation.
But the administration has done nothing substantive to ensure that the Israeli military does not pursue the mass, forcible, and permanent displacement of Gazans—which would be a war crime under international law.
In its recent request for billions of dollars in additional military aid for Israel, the White House asks Congress to approve funding that "may be used to meet evolving programming replacements outside of Gaza," a provision that human rights groups warned would facilitate the forced transfer of Palestinians out of the Gaza Strip.
Agnes Callamard, the secretary-general of Amnesty International, said Wednesday that the Biden administration's attempt to claim "moral high grounds" while simultaneously obstructing the international push for a cease-fire and selling lethal weaponry to Israel is "cynical and cannot work."
"And speaking of 'resettlement of Palestinians outside Gaza' is misleading," she added. "Given the context, it's likely to be forced deportation."
Just days before its denunciation of Ben-Gvir and Smotrich, the U.S. State Department announced that—for the second time since October—it had bypassed congressional oversight to approve a $147.5 million arms sale to Israel. The latest sale includes 155mm artillery shells, weaponry that human rights groups have specifically warned the Pentagon not to provide to the Israeli military.
"In Gaza, one of the world's most densely populated places, 155mm artillery shells are inherently indiscriminate," a coalition of groups wrote in a November letter to U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. "These munitions are unguided and have a high error radius, often landing 25 meters away from the intended target. Upon impact, 155mm shells expel 2,000 sharp metal fragments in every direction, risking injury, death, and permanent disability to civilians within 300 meters of the blast."
"155mm artillery shells do not serve legitimate defense needs and pose a grave risk to civilians," the groups added.
In a social media post on Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) called the Biden administration's decision to circumvent congressional review of the arms sale "morally indefensible."
"How can we expect Netanyahu's government to stop the mass killing of civilians and calls for ethnic cleansing," she asked, "if we continue to supply the weapons used to carry it out?"
Keep ReadingShow Less
Most Popular