NEWS: Moderna CEO Agrees to Testify in Senate HELP Committee

Company Features Prominently in New Majority Staff Report on “Pharma Pandemic Profiteers”
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, announced on Wednesday that Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel will testify next month in front of the committee for a hearing entitled, “Taxpayers Paid Billions For It: So Why Would Moderna Consider Quadrupling the Price of the COVID Vaccine?”
In January, Sanders wrote to Bancel – who became a billionaire after U.S. taxpayers gave his company billions of dollars to research, develop, and distribute its Covid-19 vaccine – urging the chief executive to refrain from more than quadrupling the price of the vaccine to as much as $130 while it costs just $2.85 to manufacture. “As you know, the federal government, over the years, has supported Moderna every step of the way going back to 2013 when your company reportedly only had three employees,” Sanders wrote at the time. “Now, in the midst of a continuing public health crisis and a growing federal deficit, is not the time for Moderna to be quadrupling the price of this vaccine. Now is not the time for unacceptable corporate greed.”
The committee majority on Wednesday also released a staff report on the rapid growth of pharmaceutical CEO compensation packages during the pandemic. Among the findings is that 50 pharmaceutical executives in 10 companies made $1.9 billion in 2021 and could receive $2.8 billion in golden parachutes, 10 pharmaceutical CEOs could receive $1.6 billion in golden parachutes, and 10 pharmaceutical companies made $102 billion in profits in 2021 – a 137 percent increase from 2020.
Bancel will testify at 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, March 22.
He will be joined by the following expert witnesses: Ameet Sarpatwari, Ph.D., J.D., Assistant Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School; Christopher J. Morten, Ph.D, J.D., Associate Clinical Professor of Law, Columbia Law School; and Craig Garthwaite, Ph.D., M.P.P., Herman Smith Research Professor in Hospital and Health Services Management, Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University
To read the Majority’s staff report on pharmaceutical greed, click here.
United States Senator for Vermont(202) 224-5141
"When it comes to human rights in Israel/Palestine, the U.S. State Department is the outlier," said one advocacy group.
Human rights advocates are warning that the Biden administration's decision to withdraw its nomination of law professor James Cavallaro to serve on a human rights commission could be the latest incident that chills free speech regarding violent Israeli policies in Palestine, as Cavallaro said he was shut out of the position due to his condemnation of Israel's apartheid regime.
Cavallaro was nominated last Friday to sit on the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, a watchdog within the Organization for American States which he previously served on from 2014-17.
The nomination was met with applause from the human rights advocacy community, but on Tuesday Cavallaro said on social media that he'd been informed by the U.S. State Department that the nomination had been withdrawn "due to my statements denouncing apartheid in Israel/Palestine."
\u201cToday, the State Dept informed me that they were withdrawing my candidacy because of my view that the conditions in Israel/Palestine meet the definition of apartheid under international human rights law. (3/11)\u201d— James (Jim) Cavallaro (@James (Jim) Cavallaro) 1676406673
Cavallaro, the founder and executive director of the University Network for Human Rights (UNHR) at Wesleyan University, said he responded to the State Department's news by noting that mainstream human rights groups including Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, and the Israeli organization B'Tselem have all stated that Israel's illegal settlements, restriction of Palestinians' movement, and other policies amount to apartheid. The United Nations special rapporteur on human rights in Palestine also said last year that the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories is apartheid.
The Algemeiner, a newspaper that the UNHR called "a fringe, Trump-affiliated media outlet" in a statement Wednesday, reported on Cavallaro's comments about Israel as an "apartheid state" on Monday, in an article that also focused on a tweet written by Cavallaro in December saying U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) has been "Bought. Purchased. Controlled" by the anti-Palestinian rights lobby.
That tweet was written in response to a Guardian article detailing Jeffries' close ties to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) and other pro-Israel lobbying groups, which donated $460,000 to the Democratic leader last year. Cavallaro also tweeted that right-wing Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) was "bought and paid for."
"We were not aware of the statements and writings," U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement Tuesday.
Cavallaro acknowledged on Wednesday that he removed some of his tweets "proactively and in good faith," to address the State Department's concerns about his public statements on his "personal views on U.S. policy."
In 2019, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) received criticism for her comments on the pro-Israel lobby giving millions of dollars to like-minded lawmakers annually in order to advance pro-Israel legislation—attacks that groups including Jewish Voice for Peace denounced as "disingenuous" at the time, noting that "lobbies influence politics."
The withdrawal of Cavallaro's nomination comes a month after the Harvard Kennedy School, under pressure, reversed its decision to rescind a fellowship invitation to former Human Rights Watch executive director Kenneth Roth. The longtime rights campaigner accused the school of retaliating against him for his statements about apartheid in Israel.
The decision to withdraw Cavallaro's nomination, said Roth, "suggests that only Israeli apologists are acceptable" for human rights positions. He noted that the UNHR director's views on Israel are "a completely mainstream position for any human rights defender."
\u201cAnother example of the #PalestineException on the heels of the Harvard/Ken Roth affair that suggests that, for the @StateDept, believing that Palestinians deserve basic rights disqualifies one from serving on a human rights body. Shameful & yet US foreign policy in a nutshell 2/2\u201d— Omar Shakir (@Omar Shakir) 1676406035
"There is consensus today across the human rights movement on Israel's system of apartheid, and many other prominent voices—from the former U.N. secretary-general and director general of Israel's Foreign Ministry to the South African government and French foreign minister—have referenced apartheid in relation to Israel's systematic subjugation of Palestinians," said the UNHR. "When it comes to human rights in Israel/Palestine, the U.S. State Department is the outlier."
Jamil Dakwar, director of the ACLU's Human Rights Program, warned that the State Department's decision "sends a dangerous message and chills speech critical of Israel."
David Kaye, a former U.N. special rapporteur on free expression, called the withdrawal "a huge and totally unjustified mistake."
\u201cwe should just be clear here: @JimCavallaro has been a leading human rights educator, scholar, lawyer, leader, activist for decades. few are as committed to human rights in the americas as jim. this is a huge & totally unjustified mistake.\u201d— David Kaye (@David Kaye) 1676436518
"While Cavallaro's potential participation on the commission would have absolutely no impact on U.S. policy on Israel, the withdrawal of his nomination will have real consequences for human rights in the Americas," said the UNHR. "Cavallaro has been a courageous and committed voice for justice for victims of human rights abuse across the region; as an experienced commissioner in his second term, he would have advanced the cause of human rights in the hemisphere significantly."
"Obtaining a proportional, fair system of justice will take more than just shortening sentences, but it is integral to a wholesale reimagining of public safety," says the Sentencing Project.
Policymakers should take steps to limit prison sentences in the United States—which incarcerates far more people than any other country and where the imprisoned population has soared 500% in recent decades—to 20 years for all crimes, a report published Wednesday by a leading criminal justice reform group argues.
"As the United States marks 50 years of mass incarceration, dramatic change is necessary to ensure another 50 do not follow," asserts the Sentencing Project report, entitled Counting Down: Paths to a 20-Year Maximum Prison Sentence. "In no small part due to long sentences, the United States has one of the world’s highest incarceration rates, with nearly two million people in prisons and jails."
The report continues:
The destabilizing force of mass incarceration deepens social and economic inequity—families lose not only a loved one, but income and childcare. By age 14, 1 in 14 children in the United States experiences a parent leaving for jail or prison. Individuals returning to the community face profound barriers to employment and housing. Meantime the communities most impacted by crime—poor communities and communities of color—disproportionately bear the burden of incarceration's impacts. Long sentences affect young Black men disproportionately compared to every other race and age group. Twice as many Black children as white children have experienced parental incarceration. Mass incarceration entrenches cycles of harm, trauma, and disinvestment and consumes funds that might support investment in interventions that empower communities and create lasting safety.
"In the United States, over half of people in prison are serving a decade or longer and 1 in 7 incarcerated people are serving a life sentence," the publication states. "To end mass incarceration, the United States must dramatically shorten sentences. Capping sentences for the most serious offenses at 20 years and shifting sentences for all other offenses proportionately downward, including by decriminalizing some acts, is a vital decarceration strategy to arrive at a system that values human dignity and prioritizes racial equity."
\u201cCreating an equitable and restorative justice system will take far more than just shortening sentences, but ending extreme sentencing is an essential step toward a fair and proportionate justice system.\u201d— The Sentencing Project (@The Sentencing Project) 1676471404
The report notes that "in countries such as Germany and Norway, periods of incarceration rarely exceed 20 years, including for homicide offenses."
While no country has yet implemented a 20-year incarceration limit, Russia caps women's imprisonment at 20 years. In Norway, prison terms are limited to 21 years, with the possibility of extensions if the inmate is deemed to pose a continued danger to society. Anders Behring Breivik, the Norwegian white supremacist who massacred 77 people and injured hundreds more in a pair of 2011 attacks, was sentenced to 21 years behind bars. His first parole bid was denied last year.
Cape Verde, Paraguay, and Portugal limit imprisonment to 25 years. Countries including Brazil, Nicaragua, Congo, Uruguay, and Venezuela have 30-year maximum sentences.
The report also aims to dispel fears that releasing violent offenders would lead to a surge in recidivism.
"Research shows that, while very serious, committing homicide is typically an isolated offense," the report states. "When individuals who commit homicides return to the community, their likelihood of committing another homicide is extremely low, typically 1-3%."
Liz Komar, sentencing reform counsel at the Sentencing Project and co-author of the report, said in a statement that "to end mass incarceration, the U.S. must dramatically shorten sentences. Lawmakers can do this by capping sentences for the most serious offenses at 20 years and shifting sentences for all other offenses proportionately downward, including by decriminalizing some acts."
\u201c\u201cMass incarceration instigates poor physical, psychological, and economic outcomes for the people who experience imprisonment, for their families, as well as for the broader community."\n\n@SentencingProj\n\nhttps://t.co/czaQAXEICz\u201d— Vanguard News Group (@Vanguard News Group) 1676139780
Sentencing Project co-director of research Ashley Nellis, who also authored the new report, said that "in large part due to long prison sentences, we have one of the highest incarceration rates in the world."
"The destabilizing force of mass incarceration deepens social and economic inequity, while entrenching cycles of harm, trauma, and disinvestment," Nellis added. "Mass incarceration also consumes funds that could instead support investments in the types of interventions that empower communities and create lasting safety."
The report recommends seven legislative reforms "to cap sentences at 20 years and right-size the sentencing structure":
"Capping all sentences at 20 years is a challenging but feasible policy goal, as demonstrated by its success in other countries and a project worthy of advocates' and policymakers' attention," the report concludes. "The path to a 20-year cap will be different in every jurisdiction, but all steps offer vital hope to people serving lengthy sentences and their loved ones."
"Of course," the authors added, "obtaining a proportional, fair system of justice will take more than just shortening sentences, but it is integral to a wholesale reimagining of public safety that focuses on healthy and empowered communities, transforming prisons, investing in evidence-based prevention, and pursuing restorative alternatives to the carceral system."
A separate report published this month by the reform group Vera Institute of Justice also recommends capping U.S. prison sentences at 20 years.
\u201cHow did the U.S become the global leader in #MassIncarceration? We not only incarcerate more people than any other country\u2014but we also incarcerate people for far too long. \nVera\u2019s President and Director @NickTurner718 on seven ways to reform sentencing: https://t.co/tan1N9LXCb\u201d— Vera Institute of Justice (@Vera Institute of Justice) 1676311976
"Severe sentences do not deter crime, retribution often does not help survivors of crime heal, and the U.S. sentencing system overestimates who is a current danger to the community and when incarceration is needed for public safety," the authors argued. "Instead, we need a system that privileges liberty while creating real safety and repairing harm."
"The United States must move away from sentencing policy rooted in retribution, deterrence, incapacitation, and rehabilitation, which the evidence shows do not deliver safety and satisfaction," the report asserts. "To reduce mass incarceration, prison sentences should be capped at 20 years for adults convicted of the most serious crimes and 15 years for young people up to age 25."
"Other sentencing reforms should include removing prior conviction sentencing enhancements, abolishing mandatory minimums, and creating second-look resentencing options for those currently behind bars," the paper adds.
"This is batshit crazy," responded Democratic Rep. Mark Pocan. "This is how dictators handle crime. This man should never, ever be president again."
Former President Donald Trump has reportedly told his close associates that he wants to expand the use of the federal death penalty—and even take steps to turn the United States' internationally condemned use of capital punishment into a public spectacle—if he wins another White House term in 2024.
Citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter, Rolling Stonereported Tuesday that Trump is "still committed to expanding the use of the federal death penalty and bringing back banned methods of execution" such as firing squads, hanging, the guillotine, and group killings.
The Republican former president has even "mused about televising footage of executions, including showing condemned prisoners in the final moments of their lives," according to one of Rolling Stone's sources. "Trump has floated these ideas while discussing planned campaign rhetoric and policy desires, as well as his disdain for President Biden's approach to crime."
Democratic lawmakers and watchdog organizations reacted with alarm and disgust to the reporting, which comes as the Biden administration is facing continued pressure to abolish the death penalty at the federal level, a goal the president pledged to work toward on the campaign trail.
The Biden Justice Department, under the leadership of Attorney General Merrick Garland, is currently pursuing the death penalty for Sayfullo Saipov.
Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.) wrote in response to the Rolling Stone's reporting that "the leader of the Republican Party wants to televise live executions on tv and to start using the guillotine in America."
"This is what the Republican Party stands for," he added.
Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.) tweeted that "this is batshit crazy."
"This is how dictators handle crime," the Wisconsin Democrat wrote. "This man should never, ever be president again."
\u201cThere were more executions of federal prisoners carried out in Trump's last month in office than in decades before him total.\n\nNow he wants to bring back firing squads, group executions and to broadcast the moments leading up to them.\nhttps://t.co/whsw4BokUG\u201d— Citizens for Ethics (@Citizens for Ethics) 1676462438
In the six months before Trump left office in January 2021, his administration carried out the first federal executions in 17 years, putting 13 people to death in a widely denounced killing spree that defied court orders and steamrolled pandemic-related safety measures.
ACLU executive director Anthony Romero noted earlier this month that "among those executed in our name were two Black men who were not the triggermen in murders committed by others; two Black men with significant claims of intellectual disability; one member of the Navajo Nation; two men who were teenagers when they committed their crimes; and a mentally ill woman who had been repeatedly abused and tortured as a child, teen, and young woman."
While lethal injection was used in each of the above cases, Rolling Stone's Asawin Suebsaeng and Patrick Reis noted Tuesday that "rules made during Trump's presidency made federal firing squads more feasible."
"Previously, lethal injection was the only permissible federal method of execution," Suebsaeng and Reis observed. "But under the administration's new rules, if lethal injections are made legally or logistically unavailable, the federal government can use any method that is legal in the state where the execution is located."
"Former Attorney General Bill Barr, the ideological architect of Trump's execution binge, told Rolling Stone in December that Trump and his administration would have had more people put to death soon, had he won a second term in 2020," the outlet continued. "'Yes—that was the expectation,' Barr succinctly summarized in a phone interview."