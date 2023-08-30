New Report: Major Global Banks Are Financing Deadly US Coal Plants Thanks to Loopholes in Their Climate Commitments

Our Summer Campaign Needs Your Help!
Sierra Club analysis reveals banks continue to provide funding to coal utility parent companies, despite policies to restrict project-level loans to coal plants.
A new report by the Sierra Club’s Fossil-Free Finance campaign reveals that major global banks are propping up deadly coal plants across the US by financing the parent companies that own them. This financing comes despite the fact that many banks have climate commitments that restrict them from providing project-level loans to coal plants. The analysis reveals a massive loophole in the banks’ climate commitments through their continued lending and underwriting for companies operating deadly coal-fired power plants in the United States.
The analysis follows the release of the Sierra Club’s Out of Control report, which revealed there are approximately 3,800 premature deaths annually from soot released by US coal plants with no firm retirement plans prior to the end of the decade. By financing the parent companies of these coal utilities, major global banks are channeling billions of dollars into the very companies responsible for keeping these deadly coal plants operational and poisoning nearby communities with toxic air pollution.
“Despite their high-profile climate pledges, major banks like Barclays and Citi are continuing to funnel billions of dollars into deadly coal plants. With their flimsy financing policies and half-finished net zero targets, these banks have left billions of dollars on the table for major polluters to continue to operate and even expand the coal plants killing thousands of people in the United States every year,” said Adele Shraiman, Senior Campaign Strategist, Fossil-Free Finance, Sierra Club. “Experts have repeatedly warned that fossil fuel expansion will make it impossible to meet our global climate goals, and coal power is the worst of the bunch. By continuing to pour money into coal, these banks are telling their shareholders, clients, and regulators they aren’t serious about meeting their own climate commitments.”
TOPLINES FROM THE REPORT
The report reveals that since 2016, major global banks have poured $166 billion into 10 of the most deadly publicly traded and federally owned coal utility parent companies in the US: Tennessee Valley Authority, PPL Corporation, Berkshire Hathaway Energy, Ameren Corporation, Vistra Corporation, FirstEnergy Corporation, Duke Energy Corporation, NRG Energy Inc, American Electric Power, and The Southern Company. These 10 coal utility parent companies operate coal plants in 16 states with no firm plans to close by 2030. Each year, the coal plants owned by these 10 companies cause an additional 1,719 premature deaths from air pollution exposure.
Six major banks — Barclays, JP Morgan Chase, Bank of America, Citi, Wells Fargo, and Mitsubishi UFJ (MUFG) — make up 50%, or $83.8 billion, of the total financing provided to these 10 coal utility parent companies since 2016. Other banks that round out the top 10 include Mizuho, Goldman Sachs, RBC, and Credit Suisse.
Barclays and the five US banks are all signatories of banking industry pledges to reach net zero by 2050 by reducing their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from their financing activities. When it comes to providing financing to the coal sector, most banks won’t directly offer funds specifically for coal plants (project-level financing). However, banks freely lend to the coal utility parent companies (corporate-level financing), which allows them to operate those coal plants. Of the top 6 banks in the report, only Barclays has a policy that prohibits corporate-level financing to some companies operating coal plants, either through general purpose loans or underwriting the sale of bonds or shares. However, even Barclays’ policy makes several exceptions, which still allow financing for companies developing coal power.
The Sierra Club is calling on banks to expand their climate commitments to include additional restrictions on corporate-level lending and underwriting services to utility companies prolonging the use of coal in the power sector.
QUOTES FROM STATES
“Our planet can’t afford the billions of dollars funneled into dirty, deadly fossil fuels. Berkshire Hathaway Energy continues to poison and pollute our communities with their burning of fossil fuels. MidAmerican Energy, one of its subsidiaries, is the largest carbon polluter in Iowa. When clean energy alternatives are more affordable and reliable than ever, there’s simply no excuse to finance coal plants that play a significant role in serious public health issues,” said Emma Colman, Organizing Representative, Iowa Sierra Club.
"Bank financing enables monopoly utilities like Ameren to pursue climate-wrecking projects that pollute our air and water — all while insurance companies quietly retreat from covering homeowners in coastal areas because of a quickly changing climate. We need investments in renewable energy, efficiency, and storage, not new investments to prop up coal plants or build new gas power plants," said Jenn DeRose, Campaign Representative, Missouri Sierra Club.
“In Utah, Berkshire Hathaway owns the Hunter and Huntington coal plants, some of the worst polluters in the West. These coal plants significantly impact public health, contributing to increased asthma attacks, hospital visits, and even premature death. Berkshire Hathaway and other major banks are financing the poisoning of our communities, and these investments are increasingly threatening our ability to breathe clean air,” said Hunter Warren, Volunteer with Sierra Club’s Utah Needs Clean Energy group.
“Just last summer, environmental advocates united in Jackson Hole for its annual banking conference to call on the Federal Reserve to shift away from fossil fuels, and to stop the destructive funding that keep coal plants like the Berkshire Hathaway-owned Jim Bridger coal plant — the nation's third largest source of haze pollution that continues to be able to side-step pollution reduction measures — in operation. The investments made to utilities that prolong the livelihoods of dirty coal plants carry significant public health concerns that make all the difference in whether our communities can enjoy the outdoors safely," said Anna Kerr, member, Sunrise Movement Jackson Hole.
"You know it's good policy when Big Pharma is terrified of it."
Predictably, the pharmaceutical lobby responded with outrage on Tuesday after the Biden administration took its first, modest step toward directly negotiating the costs of a small selection of high-priced prescription medications—a move that is overwhelmingly popular across the political spectrum.
The CEO of the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), the U.S. drug industry's powerful trade group, complained in a statement that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has engaged in a "rushed process focused on short-term political gain rather than what is best for patients," even though the negotiation period for the first 10 drugs is set to last until next August.
Negotiated prices for the medications aren't scheduled to take effect until January 1, 2026.
The lobbying group, which is fighting the drug price negotiation effort in court, also declared that "giving a single government agency the power to arbitrarily set the price of medicines with little accountability, oversight, or input from patients and their doctors will have significant negative consequences long after this administration is gone"—not mentioning that drug companies currently have the virtually unrestrained power to jack up prices thanks to government-granted patent monopolies.
In April, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Pfizer—co-developers of the blood clot medication Eliquis— sued two generic drugmakers for infringing on a patent that's not set to expire until 2031. The two companies have been working together to stave off generic alternatives to Eliquis, which carries a list price of $561 for a 30-day supply, for years.
As Dean Baker of the Center for Economic and Policy Research noted Tuesday: "There are few drugs that are actually expensive to manufacture and distribute. This means that without government-imposed barriers, most drugs would be cheap. Prices of patented drugs fall by 90% or more after enough generics have time to enter the market."
Eliquis, which is used by millions of Americans, is one of the 10 drugs that will soon be subject to direct price negotiations with Medicare. The drug cost Medicare Part D more than $16 billion between June 2022 and May 2023, CMS said.
The price-negotiation process was set in motion by last year's passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which PhRMA spent tens of millions lobbying to defeat. The industry has also worked alongside congressional Republicans to sabotage implementation of the law, which progressives say should be expanded.
"You know it's good policy when Big Pharma is terrified of it," Santiago Mayer, executive director of Voters of Tomorrow, wrote on social media.
In June, PhRMA sued the Biden administration over the impending price negotiations, calling the IRA provisions unconstitutional. The Biden Justice Department moved to dismiss the suit on Monday, calling it "the continuation of a long-running, as-yet-unsuccessful lobbying effort" fueled by "policy objections rather than any concrete injury."
In its lawsuit—one of eight filed by pharmaceutical companies and industry groups in recent weeks—PhRMA rehashed the familiar claim that attempts to regulate drug prices endanger innovation, potentially stifling the development of lifesaving medications.
Stephen Ubl, PhRMA's CEO, echoed that narrative in his statement Tuesday, warning that "the cancer moonshot will not succeed if this administration continues to dismantle the innovation rocket we need to get there."
But advocates and experts have long argued that the pharmaceutical industry dramatically overstates alleged threats to innovation to justify driving up costs to pad their bottom lines.
In a 2021 report, Patients for Affordable Drugs noted that "pharma is a highly profitable industry; there is plenty of room to trim profits while maintaining investment in innovation."
"The money that U.S.-based drug companies make by charging Americans high prices is 76% greater than what's needed to fund their entire global research and development (R&D) expenditures," the report adds. "Pharma wants us to think that drug pricing reform will hurt innovation and new drug development by making the pharmaceutical industry unattractive to investors and impeding investments into R&D. The reality is that even if profits were reduced by billions, the drug industry would still be more profitable than most publicly traded companies."
Alex Lawson, executive director of Social Security Works, said in a statement that the medications listed by the Biden administration on Tuesday "are among the most outrageously priced drugs on the market, pharma's prized cash cows."
"This is just the beginning. Within a decade, Medicare will have the power to negotiate lower prices on well over 100 drugs. That's a huge win for seniors and people with disabilities," Lawson added. "This is the biggest defeat Big Pharma has ever suffered—and it won't be the last. We are going to keep fighting until every single person in America can get the medications they need."
"The biggest consequence from this whole session is the embarrassment of the General Assembly through offensive measures used to keep people out of the building, silence members of the House, and eject grieving moms from committees," said one Democratic lawmaker.
The Tennessee General Assembly's special session on public safety ended Tuesday with weeping parents and chants of "vote them out" after the Republican-controlled Legislature refused to pass significant gun violence prevention measures.
GOP Gov. Bill Lee
called the special session earlier this month amid mounting demands for stricter state gun laws in the wake of a shooter killing three children and three adults at the Covenant School, a Christian elementary school in Nashville, in March.
"We had high hopes that after the shooting at Covenant School, politicians would understand the urgent need to prevent another senseless tragedy. They had the opportunity to do the right thing and once again, they failed to act," said Zack Maaieh, head of the Students Demand Action Tennessee chapter and a student at Vanderbilt University, in a statement.
"Despite their inaction, we showed the power of our voices—refusing to back down even as mothers were being forcibly removed from hearings—and lawmakers were forced to reject a bill to arm teachers and put more guns in our schools," Maaieh continued. "But we aren't going anywhere—we'll be back in January, showing out in droves to demand that lawmakers advance gun safety laws that protect our right to live and if they refuse to listen, we'll come for their seats next November."
The Washington Postnoted that "even before the session began, GOP leaders quashed Lee's proposal for an extreme-risk protection order law that would have prevented mentally unstable individuals from possessing guns for a limited period."
According to the Tennessee Lookout:
Ultimately, the Senate concurred with a House version of a weapons storage bill that will offer sales tax breaks on gun safes and gun locks, in addition to spending $1.1 million for a public service campaign to give away gun locks.
As part of an agreement to adjourn, the Senate also opted to pass the House's version of a spending bill that will put $30 million toward safety upgrades at state universities, $12 million toward behavioral health staff, and $4 million into behavioral health safety grants, in addition to $50 million for community mental health agencies, with the latter money coming from a TennCare fund. Another $10 million will be spent on school safety officers, mainly for charter schools.
The Senate also went along with House versions of a human trafficking bill and a measure to codify the governor's executive order on background checks.
"While we are encouraged by proposals meant to promote the secure storage of firearms, this session fell woefully short, so we're tracking votes, we're taking names, and we will show up to the ballot box to vote out lawmakers who refuse to take action to save lives," said Moms Demand Action volunteer Leeann Hewlett.
Sarah Shoop Neumann, a Covenant mother who sobbed outside the House chamber Tuesday morning, responded similarly, tellingThe Tennessean, "We held a special session following the extraordinary tragedy of a mass shooting that took place at the Covenant School, and we took no meaningful action."
"The divisiveness we have all witnessed makes us long for a unified community. We need legislators on both sides of the aisle to be able to have respectful, thoughtful debate regarding potential solutions to end gun violence," she said, adding that legislators who don't want to work together "do not deserve a seat in the House or the Senate."
"We will work towards ensuring every one of those seats is replaced by someone who has a true desire to listen to their constituents over firearm association lobbyists," she vowed. "We will be back in January."
Describing the special session as "a farce," State Sen. Jeff Yarbro (D-21) said that "the biggest consequence from this whole session is the embarrassment of the General Assembly through offensive measures used to keep people out of the building, silence members of the House, and eject grieving moms from committees."
As Common Dreams previously reported, the Tennessee House's GOP supermajority on Monday barred state Rep. Jones (D-52) from speaking after House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-25) determined that he violated the chamber's rules—which came shortly after the Democratic lawmaker announced plans to call for a vote of no confidence targeting the Republican speaker.
A member of the "Tennessee Three," Jones was expelled from the House in April alongside Rep. Justin Pearson (D-86) over a gun control protest at the chamber; Republican lawmakers narrowly voted against also expelling Rep. Gloria Johnson (D-13).
Both Jones and Pearson were ultimately reelected to their seats. Carrying signs demanding action on gun violence, the pair attempted to approach as the special session ended Tuesday—and the speaker appeared to shoulder-check Pearson.
The Lookout reported that Pearson said Sexton "leaned his shoulder into me and then one of his minions pushed me toward the clerk," while the speaker claimed his security guard nudged him into Pearson and the lawmaker then pushed him.
"It looks like Justin Pearson could file charges for that assault the speaker committed as well as Jason Zachary," Johnson said on social media, referring to a Republican from District 14. "The speaker literally tucked his shoulder to go in on Rep Pearson."
"The Ballot Board's members adopted politicized, distorted language for the amendment, exploiting their authority in a last-ditch effort to deceive and confuse Ohio voters ahead of the November vote," said one campaigner.
Ohioans United for Reproductive Rights on Monday sued the Ohio Ballot Board for its "irreparably flawed" summary of Issue 1, a citizen-initiated reproductive freedom amendment to the state constitution that voters are set to consider in November.
The proposed amendment states in part that "every individual has a right to make and carry out one's own reproductive decisions, including but not limited to decisions on contraception; fertility treatment; continuing one's own pregnancy; miscarriage care; and abortion."
The amendment adds that the state of Ohio "shall not, directly or indirectly, burden, penalize, prohibit, interfere with, or discriminate against either: an individual's voluntary exercise of this right or a person or entity that assists an individual exercising this right," but "abortion may be prohibited after fetal viability," unless a doctor determines it is necessary to protect the patient's life or heath.
The lawsuit alleges that "the prescribed ballot language—drafted and introduced by respondent Secretary of State Frank LaRose and approved by respondent the Ohio Ballot Board in a 3-to-2 vote—fails to comport with the Ballot Board's duty to provide ballot language that impartially, accurately, and completely describes the amendment's effects. Instead, it is a naked attempt to prejudice voters against the amendment."
"The summary that was adopted by the Ballot Board is intentionally misleading and fails to meet the standards required by Ohio law."
The complaint details four examples of "deceptive" language, accusing the board of "obscuring much of the amendment's scope" by only mentioning abortion and pushing "an objective falsehood" by saying that the amendment would restrict "the citizens of the state of Ohio"—rather than the state—from interfering with Ohioans' exercise of their right to make reproductive decisions.
"Compounding these shortcomings is the fact that the Ballot Board was asked to put the clear, simple 194-word text of the amendment itself on the ballot, so that voters could see exactly what they were being asked to approve," the suit notes. "But the Ballot Board refused, instead adopting a wholesale rewrite."
"Indeed, the adopted language is longer (by word count) than the amendment it purports to condense," the complaint continues. "All these new and extra words serve one purpose—to distort the actual text and meaning of the amendment."
The board's summary also changes the amendment's inclusive "pregnant patient" language to "pregnant woman" and uses "unborn child" rather than medically accurate terms such as "embryo" and "fetus."
Ohioans United for Reproductive Rights is asking the Ohio Supreme Court to direct the board to either use the full text of the amendment as the ballot language or reconvene "to prescribe lawful ballot language."
The coalition spokesperson's, Lauren Blauvelt, stressed in a statement Monday that "Issue 1 was clearly written to protect Ohioans' right to make our own personal healthcare decisions about contraception, pregnancy, and abortion, free from government interference."
"The summary that was adopted by the Ballot Board is intentionally misleading and fails to meet the standards required by Ohio law," Blauvelt said. "Ohio voters deserve to see the full amendment language for Issue 1, which they can find at ReadTheAmendment.com."
"The Ballot Board's members adopted politicized, distorted language for the amendment, exploiting their authority in a last-ditch effort to deceive and confuse Ohio voters ahead of the November vote on reproductive freedom," she added. "Voting yes on Issue 1 will put Ohioans back in charge of our personal decisions, and stop the government from dictating what's best for our families."
Outrage over the board's summary has been growing since it was announced last week. Molly Meegan, chief legal officer and general counsel of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, said Tuesday that "the summary is another attempt to remove decisions about reproductive healthcare from Ohio residents, replace them with the judgment of partisan forces that do not reflect the will of the voters, and impose bureaucrats' personal ideology on the voters of Ohio."
"The language used to discuss abortion has a profound impact on how people form their opinions about reproductive healthcare, and the emotionally charged language that will now be presented to voters is neither clinically nor legally sound," she explained. "Opponents of abortion access have historically and intentionally used emotionally coercive language, even creating their own biased terminology, in order to sway people away from understanding the reality of abortion care."
Meegan added that" we strongly oppose the efforts of biased policymakers to manipulate people at the ballot box, and we urge voters to see through these attempts to influence their decisions and to advance protections for all the people whose lives would be benefited" by the amendment's passage.
The board's contested summary comes after another bid by Ohio's Republicans to block the amendment. In an August 8 special election approved by the Ohio Supreme Court's right-wing majority, voters rejected a proposal that would have raised the threshold to amend the state constitution via referendum from a simple majority to 60%.
After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a half-century of national abortion rights last year, there were six state ballot measures related to abortion. Voters in California, Michigan, and Vermont approved amendments to affirm reproductive rights while voters in Kansas, Kentucky, and Montana rejected proposals intended to restrict healthcare access.
Coalitions in Arizona and Nebraska have launched efforts to get pro-abortion rights measures on the ballot in 2024.