For Immediate Release
Public Citizen
Contact: Phone: (202) 588-1000

Minnesotans Fought Back Against ICE and CBP. Now it’s Congress’ Turn.

Congress must not fund DHS until it obtains dramatic reforms to rein in the cruelty of ICE

This morning, White House Border Czar Tom Homan announced ICE and CBP will vacate Minnesota, after Minnesotans fought tirelessly to protect their communities against lawless immigration enforcement.

Public Citizen Co-President Lisa Gilbert issued the following statement:

“The people of Minnesota set the example of bravery, compassion and strength against masked, lawless federal agents who vastly underestimated the power of community and peaceful protest.

“Tom Homan’s announcement that the administration will scale back the surge of immigration operations in Minnesota is a crucial win. That said, with billions still to spend on immigration enforcement from the “big ugly law,” the Trump Administration is still stripping families from their homes and throwing them into unlivable conditions in detention centers across the country in a militarized mass detention campaign. And there is no sign from the Trump administration that it plans on doing anything – including arresting and persecuting small children – differently. The victory in Minnesota should galvanize our efforts to fight these atrocities.

“Just as Minnesotans fought back, Congress must now follow suit and refuse to fund DHS agencies that enable such reckless and dangerous acts that, in some cases, have killed people in broad daylight. We need drastic reforms now.”

