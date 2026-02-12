To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

For Immediate Release
Fossil Free Media
Contact:

Olivia Amitay, olivia@fossilfree.media

House Republican Moves to Block Climate Lawsuits as Oil Industry Pushes for Immunity

As climate accountability lawsuits move closer to trial across the country, Rep. Harriet Hageman (R-Wyo.) announced this week that she is working with House and Senate colleagues to craft legislation aimed at “tackling” state climate superfund laws and climate deception lawsuits against fossil fuel companies.

Her announcement follows widespread reports that oil industry lobbyists have been pressing Congress for some form of liability shield. In January, the American Petroleum Institute made clear that stopping state climate lawsuits is a top 2026 priority, pledging to “stop extreme climate liability policy.”

Eleven states and the District of Columbia, along with dozens of cities, counties, and tribal governments, have active lawsuits seeking to hold major oil and gas companies accountable for deceiving the public about the climate harms of their products. Several of those cases — including in Minnesota, Massachusetts, Vermont, and Colorado — are advancing toward discovery and trial after courts denied motions to dismiss.

The push for federal legislation marks the most concrete attempt yet to shield fossil fuel companies from mounting legal exposure.

Efforts to limit liability are not unique to the oil industry. In recent months, other industries including pesticide manufacturers and segments of the tech sector have sought similar protections when litigation risks increase. But the scale of the climate cases, and the public costs at stake, make the fossil fuel industry’s immunity push especially consequential.

Statement from Cassidy DiPaola, Communications Director, Make Polluters Pay Campaign:

“Rep. Hageman’s announcement confirms that the fossil fuel industry is escalating its effort to avoid accountability.

As more than a dozen states and communities move closer to putting Big Oil on trial, and as climate superfund laws begin to take hold, the industry is turning to Congress for protection. API has said plainly that stopping climate liability is a top priority and now we are seeing legislation take shape to do exactly that.

If these companies believe they did nothing wrong, they should be willing to defend that position in court. Instead, they are asking lawmakers to block the cases altogether.

A federal liability shield for fossil fuel companies would not lower energy prices or ease the cost of living. It would simply shift more of the financial burden onto working families and local governments while insulating one of the most profitable industries in history from accountability.

Congress should not close the courthouse doors to communities seeking redress. Big Oil is not entitled to special immunity from the consequences of its conduct.”

Fossil Free Media is a nonprofit media lab that supports the movement to end fossil fuels and address the climate emergency.

fossilfree.media