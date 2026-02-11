St. Paul Mayor: ICE Car Crash Shows 'Operation Metro Surge Needs to End Immediately'

A day after Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signaled a possible imminent end to Operation Metro Surge, Saint Paul Mayor Kaohly Her renewed her call for the immediate conclusion of President Donald Trump's immigration operation in the state following a car crash involving federal agents in her city that left at least one person injured.

"The incident today at Selby and Western underscores the fact that ICE is still present, causing chaos, and putting residents at risk in Saint Paul," Her said in a statement, referring to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

"I want to thank those who continue to show up and keep watch over their neighbors," she continued. "I also want to thank the Saint Paul Police for staying on the scene to clean up and ensure those impacted received assistance."

"Because of the reckless way that ICE is running their operation, one person ended up in the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, and several bystanders had their cars damaged," the mayor added. "This is just another incident that tells us loud and clear: Operation Metro Surge needs to end immediately."

The Saint Paul Police said in a statement that at around 9:39 am local time, its officers were called to the intersection, where "a large crowd had formed," and received a preliminary report that "federal agents were pursuing a person in a vehicle when the vehicle crashed."

Police confirmed that "the person that was being pursued sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital by Saint Paul Fire medics," and directed further questions to ICE and its parent agency, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

"On February 11, ICE officers attempted to conduct a targeted vehicle stop of Alexander Romero-Avila, an illegal alien from Honduras RELEASED into the country by the Biden administration in 2022," DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin told Fox News Digital. "In a dangerous attempt to resist arrest, this illegal alien tried to evade law enforcement and began driving recklessly and ran red lights, endangering public safety and law enforcement."

"Romero-Avila crashed his vehicle into multiple vehicles and a ICE law enforcement vehicle. Law enforcement immediately called 911 to get medical assistance. No members of the public or ICE officers were injured in the crash. The illegal alien was taken to Regents Hospital for evaluation of injuries," McLaughlin added.

A high-speed car chase involving a federal agent in St. Paul ended with a multi-vehicle crash and injuries to the fleeing driver, who was taken away in an ambulance. bit.ly/4kvJo0M📸: Leila Navidi



— Minnesota Star Tribune (@startribune.com) February 11, 2026 at 2:38 PM

According to the Minnesota Reformer:

The man was transported to a hospital in an ambulance covered by a sheet. A Saint Paul Fire medic said the man asked to be covered for privacy. The injuries were "not serious, that's all I can say," the medic said. A woman whose airbag went off also went to the hospital; it was unclear whether she was injured.



Three cars were damaged. A crowd of people gathered at the scene, yelling "F*ck ICE" at over a dozen federal agents who had shown up after the crash.

Demands for DHS agents to leave the Twin Cities have ramped up in response to immigration officials' violence against locals, which resulted in two deaths of US citizens in Minneapolis. After ICE officer Jonathan Ross fatally shot Good on January 7, Border Patrol agent Jesus Ochoa and Customs and Border Protection officer Raymundo Gutierrez similarly killed Alex Pretti on January 24.

After taking over the operation, Trump's "border czar," Tom Homan, announced last week that 700 immigration agents would leave Minnesota. However, with around 2,000 set to remain there, Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, whose district includes Minneapolis, argued that the drawdown was "not enough" and "the terror campaign must stop."