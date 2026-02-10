Amid Secretive Expansion, Leaked Docs Reveal Locations of New ICE Facilities Nationwide

Leaked documents obtained by Wired show that federal immigration enforcement operations in the US appear set to expand even more significantly in the coming years.

Overall, Wired reported on Tuesday, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS)—which includes Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)—has been aggressively expanding its footprint across the country, with "more than 150 leases and office expansions" that "have or would place new facilities in nearly every state, many of them in or just outside of the country’s largest metropolitan areas."

Many of these new facilities are near sensitive locations that ICE has targeted in its immigrant abduction campaigns, including schools, hospitals, and places of worship such as churches and mosques.

For example, records show ICE is planning to occupy an office building just blocks away from a preschool in Houston, Texas, and to move into offices in Irvine, California located near a childcare facility.

To speed up this rapid expansion, DHS has been leaning on the Government Services Administration to write off standard lease procurement procedures and to even conceal lease listings in the name of "national security concerns."

Taken as a whole, Wired found that "ICE agents and officers will share buildings with doctors, restaurants, and businesses," and will "expand existing offices and move in with unrelated government agencies," such as in Philadelphia, where they are set to share space with the local Division of Motor Vehicles.

"The leasing plans give a clear picture of where ICE is going next in the US: Everywhere," the report concluded.

The leaked plans about ICE's aggressive expansion come as immigrants being held in ICE detention centers give disturbing accounts of conditions at facilities.

Seamus Culleton, an Irish citizen who has been held at a Texas ICE detention center for five months despite having a valid US work permit and no criminal record, told Ireland's RTÉ that the facility is akin to a "modern-day concentration camp."

"It's a bunch of temporary tents," he explained. "There's a room for, probably, a thousand detainees in each tent... I've been locked in the same room now for four-and-a-half months. I've had barely any outside time, no fresh air, no sunshine. I can probably count on both hands the number of times I've been outside. So I'm just locked inside this room all day, every day."

Culleton also said that the facilities were "filthy," with toilets and showers being "completely nasty."

Seamus Culleton, an Irishman with a valid US work permit, has been held in an ICE detention center for over four months and calls it “a modern day concentration camp” (Video: @RTERadio1) pic.twitter.com/p4nJJwuoXL

— Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) February 10, 2026

On Monday, ProPublica published letters that children detained at an immigration center in Dilley, Texas had written while they were being held with their parents.

Ender, a 12-year-old from Venezuela who has been detained in Dilley for over two months, complained about people getting inadequate medical care at the facility.

"Going to the doctor and... the only thing they tell you is to drink more water," Ender wrote in his letter. "And the worst thing is that it seems the water is what makes people sick here."

Ariana, a 14-year-old from Honduras who has been at the facility for a month-and-a-half, used her letter to explain the mental toll the detention has taken.

"Since I got to this Center all you will feel is sadness and mostly depression," explained Ariana, who added that children being held at the facility are "being damage (sic) mentally, they witness how the’ve been treated."