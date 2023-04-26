To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

For Immediate Release
Alliance for Retired Americans
Contact:

David Blank
dblank@retiredamericans.org

If a Budget Reflects a Party’s Values, Then the GOP Must Not Value Seniors

2024:

"Today the House Republicans voted on their so-called debt ceiling plan. A political party’s budget reflects its values, and clearly the GOP does not value older Americans.

“In exchange for not setting off a national and global financial crisis, House Republicans passed a budget that slashes important programs and services that older Americans rely on.

“This dangerous bill will cut 22% of the Social Security Administration’s budget, forcing local Social Security offices to close and lay off their staff. That means seniors will have to wait even longer to get answers to questions about their earned benefits.

“The bill also slashes food assistance for more than 1 million low-income seniors — many of whom rely on government food programs to get their only meal of the day.

“It will cut oversight of nursing homes, putting thousands of the most vulnerable seniors at risk of living in alarming and unsanitary conditions. This is reckless and irresponsible.

“In addition, this bill jeopardizes millions of Americans’ multi-employer pensions that are guaranteed by the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation.

“Finally, it would lead to the eviction of at least 430,000 low-income families from Section 8 housing, 80% of which are headed by seniors.

“Retirees are watching these developments closely. They will remember who values them — and who doesn’t.”

The Alliance for Retired Americans is a national organization with 4.4 million members that advocates for retirement security for all Americans.

202-637-5399
https://retiredamericans.org
