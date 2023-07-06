July, 06 2023, 09:22am EDT
House Approps Republicans Pollute Annual Spending Bills with Attacks on Climate, Clean Energy, Water
House Appropriations Republicans have loaded up the majority-drafted annual spending bills with at least 17 poison pill policy riders that fuel the climate crisis, block clean energy measures, and undermine clean water. The Clean Budget Coalition, which is tracking the poison pills added to federal spending bills, has repeatedly called on Congress to remove all of these harmful measures. They include:
Climate Poison Pills
- The Electric Vehicles Rider would block procurement of electric vehicles, electric vehicle batteries, electric vehicle charging stations, or related infrastructure.
- The Anti-Greening Rider would stop implementation of Section 205 of Executive Order 14008, which calls for federal agencies to achieve net-zero emissions across their portfolio of buildings, campuses, and installations by 2045 and reduce greenhouse gas emissions 50% by 2032 by prioritizing improvement of energy efficiency and eliminating onsite fossil fuel use.
- The Green Climate Rider would block all funding for the Green Climate Fund, which helps developing countries achieve their emissions and climate-resilience goals under the Paris Agreement.
- The Climate Damage Rider would prohibit funding and international disaster relief for any loss or damage attributed to climate change.
- The Clean Technology Rider would block all funding for the Clean Technology Fund, when helps developing countries with their clean energy transformation. It provides resources to scale up low-carbon technologies including renewable energy, energy efficiency (of buildings, agriculture, and industry), and clean transport.
- The SBA Climate Rider would prohibit the U.S. Small Business Administration from funding climate change initiatives from its Salaries and Expenses account.
- The Climate Disclosure Rider would prohibit the use of funds to finalize or enforce the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s proposed climate disclosure rule or any similar rule. That rule would require climate-related disclosures in corporate registration statements, periodic reports, and audited financial statements –including information about climate-related risks that are likely to have a material impact on their business, results of operations, or financial condition. This also would include disclosure of greenhouse gas emissions.
- The ESG Retirement Investing Rider would block the Thrift Savings Plan – a retirement savings and investment plan for federal employees and uniformed service members similar to a 401(k) in the private sector – from investing in mutual funds that consider environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria.
- The Climate Attribution Rider would prevent democracy, security, gender, agriculture, water, sanitation, and hygiene programs from being linked or attributed to climate goals.
- The Multilateral Development Banks Anti-Greening Rider would block implementation of Executive Order 14008 on tackling the climate crisis at home and abroad and U.S. Treasury Department guidance on fossil fuel energy at multilateral development banks.
- The Power Africa Rider would prohibit funding under the Power Africa program from being used for renewable energy unless matched by other sources of energy.
Clean and Efficient Energy Poison Pills
- The Justice40 Rider would prohibit funding related to the U.S. Department of Energy’s Justice40 initiative, which directs 40% of the overall benefits of certain federal investments to flow to disadvantaged communities. These investments include clean energy, energy efficiency, clean transit, affordable and sustainable housing, training and workforce development, remediation and reduction of legacy pollution, and clean water infrastructure development.
- The Enbridge Pipeline Rider would overturn a federal court ruling that shut down a segment of the Canadian Enbridge Line 5 pipeline that crosses tribal land in Wisconsin.
- The Grid Transformers Rider would prohibit funding to stop the energy efficiency standard for electric grid distribution transformers.
- The Gas Stoves Rider would prohibit the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission from using funds to stop the use or sale of gas-powered stoves, cooktops, ranges, or ovens in the U.S., even if the product is proven to cause harm.
Clean Water Poison Pills
- The California Water Management Rider wouldmandate the use of environmentally harmful water management plans and advances controversial California dam proposals.
- The Waters of the U.S. Rider would block the January 2023 revised definition of “Waters of the United States.”
“These disgraceful poison pill riders are nothing short of corporate giveaways to the corrupt fossil fuel industry,” said Deanna Noël, climate campaigns director for Public Citizen. “House Appropriations Republicans are abusing the appropriations process to impose a cycle of environmental injustice – sacrificing communities of color and low-income communities who are disproportionately bearing the impacts of the climate crisis. Poison pills that stall the shift to zero-emissions transportation, block our ability to invest responsibility, and stifle climate progress at home and abroad have no place in Congress’ annual spending bills.”
“The climate poison pills Republican budget leaders proposed are unsound, and they show that GOP leadership is not serious about working with Democrats to pass a budget and prevent a government shutdown,” said Elizabeth Gore, senior vice president for political affairs at Environmental Defense Fund. “Their proposed budget, because of these poison pills and cuts to critical clean energy programs, would harm public health and raise energy costs for families and businesses. This is not a starting point for any reasonable negotiations.”
“House Republicans continue using the same tired playbook: They’re hijacking must-pass bills with harmful poison pill riders that neither the public nor Congress support but benefit their polluter donors,” said David Shadburn, senior government affairs advocate at the League of Conservation Voters. “Just as Republican leaders held the full faith and credit of the United States hostage to make it easier to pollute, now they are proposing riders to greenlight pipelines, block clean air and water regulations, stall clean energy deployment, and prohibit the federal government from addressing long-standing inequities through programs like the Justice40 initiative and the Green Climate Fund. These must-pass spending bills are already loaded down with harmful poison pill riders that need to be removed – the last thing Congress should do is add more.”
Public Citizen is a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization that champions the public interest in the halls of power. We defend democracy, resist corporate power and work to ensure that government works for the people - not for big corporations. Founded in 1971, we now have 500,000 members and supporters throughout the country.(202) 588-1000
Campaign Aims to Mobilize 'Mad as Hell' Student Loan Borrowers to Unseat Key Republicans
"Student loan borrowers have political power. It's time we use it."
Jul 06, 2023
Each of the House Republicans that Protect Borrowers Action is looking to unseat signed an amicus brief urging the Supreme Court to strike down President Joe Biden's debt relief plan and supported a failed effort to repeal the president's program using the Congressional Review Act.
A new campaign launched Thursday aims to channel widespread anger over the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling against student debt cancellation into an effort to unseat House Republicans who have opposed and attempted to sabotage debt relief every step of the way.
Launched by the nonprofit Protect Borrowers Action, the campaign will focus its attention on more than a dozen Republican-held seats in battleground districts, targeting Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), Scott Perry (R-Pa.), Don Bacon (R-Neb.), and 10 others ahead of the 2024 elections.
"Working people burdened with student debt are mad as hell over the hypocrisy of treating conservative billionaires one way and those striving for the middle class another," Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers—a backer of the new campaign—said in a statement.
"Right-wing politicians need to hear loud and clear that when they put the interests of conservative billionaires above the financial welfare of their own constituents, they will be held accountable," said Weingarten. "Protect Borrowers Action will educate and empower voters with the knowledge necessary to do just that. Gone are the days where politicians get a pass for being complicit in the student debt crisis plaguing our communities."
The $2 million campaign kicked off with a digital ad pledging to make sure the 13 Republican lawmakers "hear from their constituents who they kept drowning in debt."
The campaign's launch comes less than a week after the Supreme Court's conservative justices sided with Republican attorneys general and ruled that Biden's plan to cancel up to $20,000 in student debt per eligible borrower was unconstitutional.
The decision was met with immediate backlash from progressive lawmakers and advocates, who wasted no time urging Biden to cancel student debt immediately using his authority under the Higher Education Act of 1965.
The Biden administration instead initiated what's likely to be a time-consuming "rulemaking process aimed at opening an alternative path to debt relief"—an approach that debt relief advocates decried as unnecessary foot-dragging that will diminish the prospects of delivering relief to more than 40 million borrowers as they face the resumption of loan payments in less than three months.
Survey data released Wednesday by Data for Progress shows that 54% of likely U.S. voters support Biden using the Higher Education Act to cancel student debt following the Supreme Court's decision last week.
But the sustained popularity of student debt cancellation has not stopped Republican lawmakers from vocally opposing relief and cheering the Supreme Court for blocking Biden's original plan.
Boebert, one of the Republicans targeted by Protect Borrowers Action, took to Twitter after the ruling to applaud the high court, calling Biden's debt relief program a "$400 billion student loan bailout."
The Biden White House noted in response that had the Supreme Court upheld the administration's plan, 87,500 of Boebert's constituents would have been eligible for relief.
It's those constituents in Colorado, and in key congressional districts across the country, that Protect Borrowers Action is looking to mobilize in the coming months.
"After nearly a year defending student debt relief, it feels good to play offense," Mike Pierce, executive director of Protect Borrowers Action, tweeted Thursday. "Student loan borrowers have political power. It's time we use it."
World's 500 Richest People Added $852 Billion to Their Wealth in First Half of 2023
"They can afford to pay their fair share in taxes."
Jul 06, 2023
The 500 richest people on the planet collectively added $852 billion to their fortunes in the first half of 2023 due in large part to a record-breaking rally in the U.S. stock market.
According to a Bloomberganalysis of its Billionaires Index, the world's richest people added an average of $14 million per day to their wealth over the past six months, "the best half-year for billionaires since the back half of 2020, when the economy rebounded from a Covid-induced slump."
Tesla CEO and Twitter owner Elon Musk saw the largest net worth boost of any global billionaire, adding nearly $97 billion in the first half of the year. Mark Zuckerberg, the chief executive of Meta, saw his wealth grow by close to $59 billion, the second-largest gain of any billionaire.
"They can afford to pay their fair share in taxes," Americans for Tax Fairness said Wednesday in response to the Bloomberg analysis.
In the U.S., capital gains are only taxed when they've been realized, such as when stock is sold. That's how Musk and other mega-billionaires have massive fortunes but small tax bills, as ProPublica detailed last year in its reporting on a trove of IRS documents.
"With the exception of one year when he exercised more than a billion dollars in stock options, Musk's tax bills in no way reflect the fortune he has at his disposal," the investigative outlet noted. "In 2015, he paid $68,000 in federal income tax. In 2017, it was $65,000, and in 2018 he paid no federal income tax. Between 2014 and 2018, he had a true tax rate of 3.27%."
In his budget proposal for fiscal year 2024, U.S. President Joe Biden called for a tax on the unrealized gains of the ultra-wealthy—an idea previously put forth by Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.). But the measure is unlikely to get through the Republican-controlled House, which is currently looking to slash taxes for the wealthiest Americans.
The already-slim prospects of getting a wealth tax approved in the near future could soon get even worse.
Late last month, the conservative-dominated U.S. Supreme Court agreed to take up a case that "could preempt Congress and the Biden administration from instituting a federal wealth tax," The Leverreported.
"The new case, Moore v. United States, is tailored to try to block Democrats' promised agenda by defining what can—and cannot—count as taxable 'income' under the Constitution. It specifically challenges a one-time levy on some shareholders for their foreign corporate earnings that was included in the 2017 Republican tax law," The Lever explained. "The real goal of the case is 'to slam shut the door on a federal wealth tax,' as the couple's lawyers wrote in a 2021 column. The couple's petition to the Supreme Court expressly decries previous wealth tax proposals from Democrats, including Biden, and urges the justices to 'head off a major constitutional clash down the line.'"
Wyden, the chair of the Senate Finance Committee, warned in a statement that "the petitioners in Moore are hoping the Supreme Court will toss out a Ninth Circuit ruling along with potentially decades of settled tax law and bipartisan agreement on congressional authority, all for the benefit of the ultra-wealthy."
"If the Republicans on the Supreme Court take the petitioners' side, they'd be handing a massive windfall to multinational corporations and could potentially lock in a right for billionaires to opt out of paying anything remotely close to a fair share in taxes," the senator said. "I designed my approach to taxing billionaires, the centerpiece of which is an accounting method already used in our tax code, with the understanding that special interests would come at it with well-funded legal challenges. I’m totally confident that it's constitutional."
Greta Thunberg Among Activists Charged With Disobeying Cops During Swedish Climate Protest
"The climate crisis is already a matter of life and death for countless people. We choose to not be bystanders, and instead physically stop the fossil fuel infrastructure. We are reclaiming the future."
Jul 05, 2023
"While charges are being brought against us, the real crime is going on inside the doors we have blocked," the group told Agence France-Presse.
The Swedish paper Sydsvenska Dagbladet Snällpostenreports at least one other demonstrator from the June harbor protest is being prosecuted.
A spokesperson for Greta Thunberg said Wednesday that the 20-year-old Swedish climate campaigner is one of at least two activists being charged with disobeying police orders to disperse during a protest in the southern city of Malmö last month.
Thunberg—who founded the School Strike for Climate movement when she was 15 years old—was arrested on June 19 while taking part in a multiday protest organized by Swedish climate group Ta Tillbaka Framtiden, or Reclaiming the Future. During the demonstration, activists tried to block the entrance to Malmö harbor, home of a major oil terminal.
"The climate crisis is a matter of life and death for countless people," Thunberg tweeted at the time. "We choose to physically stop fossil fuel infrastructure. We are reclaiming the future."
Responding to the charges against Thunberg, Ta Tillbaka Framtiden said that "after blocking the activities that are burning our future, we are now being charged with criminal offenses."
"While charges are being brought against us, the real crime is going on inside the doors we have blocked," the group told Agence France-Presse.
If found guilty, the activists could face up to six months in prison, although prosecutor Charlotte Ottesen said a fine was much likelier.
The Swedish paper Sydsvenska Dagbladet Snällpostenreports at least one other demonstrator from the June harbor protest is being prosecuted.
