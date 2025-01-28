To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

For Immediate Release
Groundwork Collaborative
Contact:

press@groundworkcollaborative.org

Groundwork’s Kitty Richards on OMB Freeze: “A shocking power grab”

Last night, the White House Office of Management and Budget ordered a halt to all federal grants and loan disbursement. Groundwork Collaborative Senior Fellow Kitty Richards reacted with the following statement:

“This blatantly illegal and authoritarian act threatens programs and aid that millions of families rely on. Working people could lose their health care. Life-saving research will stop. People won't know the status of their student loans. Kids could go hungry. And there’s no reason to believe that this will be temporary.

“It's simply a shocking power grab by the president that will sow chaos in the economy and around the globe. This is exactly what Trump’s extremist allies planned for his presidency. Now they’re trying to make it a reality.”

The Groundwork Collaborative is dedicated to advancing a coherent and persuasive progressive economic worldview and narrative capable of delivering meaningful opportunity and prosperity for everyone. Our work is driven by a core guiding principle: We are the economy. Groundwork Collaborative envisions an economic system that produces strong, broadly shared prosperity and power for all people, not just a wealthy few.