Groundwork Collaborative Condemns SCOTUS’ Student Debt Relief Decision, Calls on President Biden to Act

Today, the Supreme Court ruled in a 6-3 decision to end President Biden’s student debt relief plan, which would have provided up to $10,000 of relief for borrowers who meet income requirements and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients.

Lindsay Owens, Groundwork Collaborative’s Executive Director, reacted to the ruling with the following statement:

“Thanks to the Supreme Court’s ruling, millions of workers and families are now staring down student loan payments this fall with no relief in sight. Revoking the promise of student debt relief punishes people who are already struggling in our economy.
“No one should have to choose between paying their rent and making their student loan payments. President Biden must exhaust all options to deliver student loan relief before millions of Americans are forced to restart payments this September.”

