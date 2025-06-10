To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Center for American Progress (CAP)
Contact:

Sarah Nadeau at snadeau@americanprogress.org

Governors Should Fight for an Economic Agenda To Improve the Lives of Working-Class Residents

Governors have a unique ability to advance an economic agenda that reflects the needs of the working class and draw a sharp contrast to the Trump administration’s policies that put billionaires first. A new Center for American Progress issue brief offers a working-class economic playbook for governors that outlines legislative and executive actions they can take to strengthen the power of the working class and improve the lives of everyday Americans.

Some actions recommended in this playbook include: giving working people a raise, empowering workers to unionize, creating good union jobs through government spending, extending pathways into high-quality jobs, and more. This report also highlights some actions governors have taken in states across the country that governors in other states can look to as models of how they also can fight to strengthen the working class and boost their local economies.

“Working-class Americans have been struggling for decades. Governors have an opportunity to advance economic reforms that meet workers’ needs and create a contrasting vision to the Trump administration’s economic agenda that continues to favor billionaires at working class Americans’ expense,” said Karla Walter, senior fellow for Inclusive Economy at CAP and author of the issue brief. “Consistent and outspoken action on policies to rebalance power in the U.S. economy will demonstrate who actually stands with workers.”

Read the issue brief: “Governors Should Fight for an Economic Agenda to Improve the Lives of Working-Class Residents” by Karla Walter

For more information or to speak with an expert, please contact Sarah Nadeau at snadeau@americanprogress.org.

