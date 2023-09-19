To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

×
The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Chesapeake Climate Action Network
Contact:

Quentin Scott, quentin@chesapeakeclimate.org
KC Chartrand, kc@chessapeakeclimate.org

CCAN In Solidarity with UAW for Good Jobs, Union Rights, and Auto Industry's Clean Energy Revolution

Over the past decade, Ford, GM, and Stellantis-Chrysler have raked in a staggering quarter-trillion dollars in North America profits, yet members of The International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America (UAW) never received their fair share. As the Big Three invest in the essential shift towards electrification in the automotive industry, including Electric Vehicles (EVs), the UAW stands firm in asserting that the transition to a clean energy future presents a monumental opportunity to elevate autoworker standards rather than diminishing them.

Statement from Quentin Scott, Federal Policy Director:

"At CCAN, we champion a just transition to a clean energy future. Insufficient wages, job insecurity, and substandard working conditions have left both workers and their communities behind. As we move away from fossil fuels, there is a golden opportunity for American workers and their families to thrive through the electrification of the automotive and transportation sector, a vital component of the green energy revolution. Our unwavering commitment to supporting workers and communities fuels our solidarity with the UAW and all those at the forefront of the climate crisis and this imperative transition."

The Chesapeake Climate Action Network (CCAN) is the first grassroots, nonprofit organization dedicated exclusively to fighting global warming in Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Our mission is to build and mobilize a powerful grassroots movement in this unique region that surrounds our nation's capital to call for state, national and international policies that will put us on a path to climate stability. - See more at: http://www.chesapeakeclimate.org/index.php?option=com_k2&view;=itemlist&...