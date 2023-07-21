To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

×
The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
350.org
Contact:

Pascale Hunt: +6281236661189, pascale.hunt@350.org

30+ Environment and Development Organizations Urge EU to Raise Renewable Energy Ambition Ahead of G20 Energy Ministerial

Boston

Over 30 environment and development organizations have signed an open letter urging the European Commission to raise its ambitions on a global renewable energy target ahead of the G20 Energy Transition Ministerial taking place in Goa, India on June 22.

The G20 Energy ministerial is a pivotal moment to forge agreement for a global renewable energy target, which has been positioned as a centerpiece outcome of COP28 in Dubai in December. The largest economies are expected to send a strong signal for a global renewables target at their Energy Ministerial. However, analysis from think tanks and civil society shows that the European Union's ambition for a global target for renewable energy deployment falls significantly short of what is needed to be in line with the Paris Agreement.

Analysis conducted by 350.org and its partners at Ember shows that the world needs to add 1.5 Terawatt of renewable energy per year from 2030 onwards. However, the European Union promotes a target of only 1 Terawatt of Renewable Energy - significantly less than the petro state and COP28 host UAE.

A credible outcome at COP28 will not only need a strong renewable energy target, but also a decision to equitably phase out all fossil fuels – coal, oil, and gas.

Last week, the EU co-signed a High Ambition Coalition statement. The statement expresses commitment to keep global warming below 1.5 degrees, and for COP28 to chart a course towards an “urgent and just transition to renewables”, a climate resilient world, and climate justice for all. In their open letter, civil society organizations demand that the EU lives up to this commitment by significantly increasing its ambition for a global renewable energy target.

Andreas Sieber, Associate Director of Global Policy at 350.org says

“The EU's current ambition for a global renewable target reflects a half-hearted attempt at addressing the existential threat of climate change. It's an unwelcome surprise to see the EU’s ambition for a global renewable target fall even behind the COP28 host UAE, a notorious petro-state. Together, we call on the EU to rise to the occasion, and increase its ambition for a global renewable target to power up a renewable energy revolution that empowers communities, protects biodiversity, and mitigates climate catastrophe.”

350 is building a future that's just, prosperous, equitable and safe from the effects of the climate crisis. We're an international movement of ordinary people working to end the age of fossil fuels and build a world of community-led renewable energy for all.

www.350.org
Press Page