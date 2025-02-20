To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

271,500 Workers Went on Strike in 2024

271,500 workers were involved in major strikes in 2024, according to an EPI analysis of data released this morning from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). This marks a 41% decrease compared with 2023 but remains significantly higher than average strike activity over the past two decades.

These strikes included workers across the country—from health care workers in California to public school teachers in Massachusetts to telecommunications workers in the South. Of the 31 total major work stoppages in 2024, 21 of them (68%) took place in the private sector. Major work stoppages took place in 18 states in 2024. The five states with the most stoppages were California (10), Oregon (5), Washington (5), Illinois (3), and New York (3).

Crucially, the BLS data do not capture all strike activity because they only include strikes involving 1,000 or more workers lasting at least one full shift. For example, the 2024 data did not capture an eight-day strike involving 600 New York Times Games and Cooking workers because it did not meet the size limitations of the BLS.

Hundreds of thousands of workers went on strike despite decades of federal policy and court decisions that have curtailed workers’ right to strike. Further, millions of workers—including public-sector, agricultural, and domestic workers—either have limited or no right to strike because they remain excluded from federal labor law protections. Workers are also not eligible for unemployment insurance, except in two states (New Jersey and New York) that have passed such legislation.

“Strikes provide critical leverage to workers seeking better pay and working conditions at a time when employers routinely violate labor law or refuse to recognize unions. Federal and state policy action is needed to strengthen the right to strike,” said Margaret Poydock, EPI senior policy analyst.

EPI is an independent, nonprofit think tank that researches the impact of economic trends and policies on working people in the United States. EPI's research helps policymakers, opinion leaders, advocates, journalists, and the public understand the bread-and-butter issues affecting ordinary Americans.

