May, 01 2026, 09:26am EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact:
Denae Ávila-Dickson, press@sunrisemovement.org
100,000+ Students to Walk Out Alongside Workers in Largest One-Day Strike in Over 80 Years
Today, more than 100,000 students across the country are walking out of their classrooms as part of the largest one-day student strike in over 80 years, joined by coordinated Sunrise Movement actions and community mobilizations nationwide, from Minneapolis to New York City.
Students are participating in school walkouts while community members organize alongside them in a coordinated effort to interrupt normal operations across schools and local economies. Over a dozen schools have already cancelled classes in anticipation of widespread absences.
Across the country, the school walkouts and actions reflect a broad coalition of students, educators, and local residents coming together on May Day.
The actions come amid increasing frustration among young people with rising costs of living, lack of climate action, and endless wars in a political system that is unresponsive to working people.
“The conditions young people are facing are not new, but the scale of their response is,” said Sunrise Movement Executive Director Aru Shiney-Ajay. “Young people are fed up with billionaire rule. We are refusing to accept war, poverty, and climate collapse as inevitable. Today isn’t a one day strike. It’s day one of a mass youth uprising.”
The scale of today’s mobilization reflects a broader escalation in youth organizing and a growing shift toward strategies of mass noncooperation. These historic May Day actions are not an isolated event, but part of a sustained and expanding movement to build long-term power.
Sunrise Movement is a movement to stop climate change and create millions of good jobs in the process.
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Iran's foreign minister on Friday accused the Pentagon of deliberately misleading the American public with its formal estimate that the war on Iran has so far cost the US $25 billion—a number that the chief Iranian diplomat said was a fourfold undercount of the conflict's true price tag.
"The Pentagon is lying," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote on social media. "[Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu's gamble has directly cost America $100 billion so far, four times what is claimed. Indirect costs for US taxpayers are FAR higher. Monthly bill for each American household is $500 and rising fast."
The Iranian diplomat's comments came days after the Pentagon's acting comptroller, Jules Hurst, told US lawmakers under oath that the Trump administration has thus far spent $25 billion on the historically unpopular war of choice. The New York Times observed that Hurst "did not elaborate on the figure, which was strikingly smaller than the $200 billion the Pentagon had initially requested for the conflict and suggested a major slowdown in expenditures since the start of the war, when officials estimated it had cost more than $11 billion in its first six days."
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The Center for American Progress, a liberal think tank, estimated earlier this month that the Pentagon was likely to have spent more than $33 billion during the first 39 days of the conflict. An April 10 assessment released by the conservative American Enterprise Institute after the ceasefire began put the war's cost between $25 billion and $35 billion.
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"Hegseth lied to Congress when he said the Iran war has cost $25 billion," Semler wrote Thursday on social media. "It cost more than that in the first two weeks."
On top of direct war spending, lawmakers and experts have pointed to indirect costs of war in the form of higher gas and food prices paid by American consumers.
US Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) said on the House floor on Thursday that the Iran war has cost Americans over $630 billion—or $5,000 per household on average—"because of the increase in the price of food, the price of gas, the price of electricity."
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The Washington Post reported that Landry, an ally of President Donald Trump who took office in 2024, privately notified Republican US House candidates on Wednesday that he planned to suspend the Louisiana primaries.
"A new Louisiana map would position Republicans to gain one or two seats in the midterms," the Post noted.
In a Truth Social post on Thursday, Trump praised Landry for "moving so quickly" to suspend elections and order the redrawing of Louisiana's maps in the wake of the Supreme Court's latest assault on the Voting Rights Act. The Supreme Court's ruling struck down Louisiana's current map, which included two majority-Black districts.
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If there is one thing the Republican Party should learn from President @realDonaldTrump— it’s to FIGHT!
That’s exactly what we are doing in Louisiana. Thank you for your support Mr. President! pic.twitter.com/W4rbcTuPp9
— Governor Jeff Landry (@LAGovJeffLandry) April 30, 2026
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Landry's order in Louisiana is already facing legal action from state residents, who argued the governor's move would disenfranchise voters.
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