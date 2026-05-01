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The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Sunrise Movement
Contact:

Denae Ávila-Dickson, press@sunrisemovement.org

100,000+ Students to Walk Out Alongside Workers in Largest One-Day Strike in Over 80 Years

Today, more than 100,000 students across the country are walking out of their classrooms as part of the largest one-day student strike in over 80 years, joined by coordinated Sunrise Movement actions and community mobilizations nationwide, from Minneapolis to New York City.

Students are participating in school walkouts while community members organize alongside them in a coordinated effort to interrupt normal operations across schools and local economies. Over a dozen schools have already cancelled classes in anticipation of widespread absences.

Across the country, the school walkouts and actions reflect a broad coalition of students, educators, and local residents coming together on May Day.

The actions come amid increasing frustration among young people with rising costs of living, lack of climate action, and endless wars in a political system that is unresponsive to working people.

“The conditions young people are facing are not new, but the scale of their response is,” said Sunrise Movement Executive Director Aru Shiney-Ajay. “Young people are fed up with billionaire rule. We are refusing to accept war, poverty, and climate collapse as inevitable. Today isn’t a one day strike. It’s day one of a mass youth uprising.”

The scale of today’s mobilization reflects a broader escalation in youth organizing and a growing shift toward strategies of mass noncooperation. These historic May Day actions are not an isolated event, but part of a sustained and expanding movement to build long-term power.

Sunrise Movement is a movement to stop climate change and create millions of good jobs in the process.

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