As the battle over a broad GOP permitting reform bill that green groups have condemned as a giveaway to fossil fuel companies and Big Tech heads to the House after clearing the Senate, opponents of the legislation are asking whether Democrats will challenge corporate interests or help Republicans deliver a victory for President Donald Trump as they did in the upper chamber.

The Senate passed the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act (BAAJA) 62-33 on Thursday, with 15 members of the Democratic caucus joining 47 Republicans in supporting the legislation. The bill now heads to the Republican-controlled House, where there is a growing rift between corporate Democrats and progressives who say the measure would undermine environmental protections and Indigenous rights.

Opponents say BAAJA would weaken the Clean Water Act and Endangered Species Act, exempt certain pipeline expansions from National Environmental Policy Act review, restrict judicial challenges to approved projects, and curtail state and tribal authority to protect waterways and sites of cultural importance to Indigenous peoples.

Critics also say the legislation would also make it harder for future administrations to revoke permits—even for improperly approved projects—while potentially exposing the government to substantial financial liability for delaying projects.

The Trump administration strongly supports BAAJA. The American Petroleum Institute (API), the country's largest fossil fuel industry lobbying group, also hailed its passage in the Senate.

"If we're going to build more, if we're going to produce more, and we want to pay less, that means passing this historic permitting bill that the United States Senate passed," API president and CEO Mike Sommers said Monday on Fox Business Network.

In response, Natural Resources Defense Council senior attorney John Walke said on social media, "Tell me what industry is lobbying for a bill and I'll tell you whose interests it serves."

"That includes energy companies whose financial interests will be served by, or are indifferent to, rolling back environmental laws, stripping states and tribes of rights, and speeding data centers," Walke added.

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI)—one of BAAJA's chief architects—on Monday urged House Democrats to support the bill.

“BAAJA would end data center freeloading and require current and future data centers to pay for the upgrades to the grid that their huge electricity consumption requires, without passing off any of their costs to consumers, which they are currently doing," Whitehouse said. "It’s a strong, bipartisan whack against an industry run amok."

“Democrats should not deny Americans the data center accountability they have demanded over ghost stories being told to try to deliberately mislead people," he added.

While Whitehouse claimed that BAAJA will deliver "accountability" and "lower electricity bills," Walke noted that the bill is projected to save ratepayers just a few dollars per month "and doesn't protect people from any other data center-driven costs."

"BAAJA enables Trump rollbacks and eliminates bedrock environmental safeguards," he said. "That's not 'accountability.'"

The House Democrats who have indicated their position appear split on BAAJA. Corporate Democrats, including Reps. Jared Golden (Maine), Nikki Budzinski (Ill.), Scott Peters Calif.), and George Whitesides (Calif.) have argued that permitting reform should happen now rather than waiting until January.

On the other side, opponents argue that Democrats just won control of Congress and should not help Trump enact legislation that could weaken environmental protections for decades when they will soon have the opportunity to write their own permitting legislation after the 120th Congress convenes in January.

Progressive Democrats, including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY), Adelita Grijalva (Ariz.), Ro Khanna (Calif.), Summer Lee (Pa.), and Rashida Tlaib (Mich.), as well as more mainstream Democratic lawmakers like Reps. Jared Huffman (Calif.), Melanie Stansbury (NM), and Mike Levin (Calif.) publicly oppose BAAJA as currently written, with at least some explicitly saying they will vote against it unless it is substantially changed.

Levin said Monday that while "there’s real promise on costs and clean energy deployment," he warned that “other parts of the bill raise concerns."

He continued:

The bill would limit California’s ability to protect its own water, weaken the science behind endangered species decisions, and keep courts from halting a project even when an agency skips the review the law requires. It would also make this administration’s fossil fuel approvals, offshore leases included, extremely hard for a future president or a judge to undo. For those of us who have spent years fighting to keep new oil rigs off the California coast, that’s a serious threat.



Tribal nations have warned that the bill’s changes to historic preservation law could endanger sacred sites and undercut tribal sovereignty, and they deserved a far bigger voice in writing it.

“Those harms would be permanent, while the clean energy gains would rise or fall with whoever happens to be carrying out the law," Levin said.

“There’s still time to get this right," he added. "If House and Senate leaders from both parties sit down together and negotiate sufficient changes, I’ll be ready to vote yes."

Notably, House Speaker-designate Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) says he is undecided on BAAJA, stating that the legislation "falls short" and needs to be reworked before he can support it.