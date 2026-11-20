The students organizing school walkouts, marches, and rallies across Europe on Friday "refuse to be cogs in the war machine," said the UK-based Stop the War Coalition as it urged supporters to join young people as they build on massive recent protests in France, Spain, Brazil, Chile, and other countries—all centered on a rejection of authoritarianism and militarization and demands for government leaders to invest in robust social services.

Organizers of the International Youth Strike said hundreds of thousands of people were taking part in direct actions in about 400 cities across 25 countries in Europe, united by one slogan: "Fight for Our Future, Not Their Wars."

“With this historic mobilization, we are showing to the world the strength and the power of our generation,” said Alessandro Di Miceli of Rete della Conoscenza, a network of high school and college students in Italy. “We are protesting to claim our right to a better and dignified future, and we are aware that if we stand united, no one will be able to stop us from taking it."

In London, demonstrators were seen holding signs that read, "Books Not Bombs," and "Follow France: Fight the System"—a reference to protests that broke out across Paris and the rest of France last month over conditions at the country's dilapidated, underfunded schools and austerity policies as the public struggles with affordability.

Brilliant student strike march to Downing Street just now. Thousands have hit the street against war and militarism around the country... https://t.co/SgFWL8Wkbs

— Chris Nineham (@ChrisNineham) November 20, 2026

A general strike in Spain earlier this month was sparked by widespread anger over housing costs, and Di Miceli emphasized that while organizers in different countries on Friday may be highlighting a range of issues, the mass mobilization is centered on anger over massive investments in militarization while the needs of the public go unmet.

"From the right to education to the right to housing, from the struggle against the rising cost of living and the climate crises, to the fight against militarization and rearmament, specific demands may differ from country to country, but are all deeply connected between each other," said Di Miceli.

According to the International Youth Strike's manifesto, five common demands include:

An end to militarization and rearmament policies, with structural investment in education and welfare instead;

The abolition of all forms of military conscription;

Solidarity with oppressed people around the world, "starting with the Palestinian people";

Climate justice; and

Radical transformation of the system we live in, standing against authoritarianism, repression, and the far right.

Organizers say the European Union's ReArm Europe plan, also known as Readiness 2030, is a "clear example" of how governments are prioritizing war over housing, education, and ensuring working people can afford necessities.

The plan "creates the conditions for the massive defense investment surge in Europe, with up to €800 billion ($878 billion) of additional defense expenditures expected in the upcoming years," according to the European Commission.

More footage from the march and chanting during the local event of international youth strike against war and rearmament in Budapest, Hungary. The crowd seems big enough on Váci utca. https://t.co/DDXeqxwX7D

— Csaba Tóth 🇸🇴 (@tothcsabatibor) November 20, 2026

The manifesto also points to "Western imperialism, spearheaded by the Trump administration in the US," and says it is "imposing rearmament plans that are fanatically applauded by the European ruling class and supported by conservative and far-right governments in Europe and around the world."

The organizers suggested that their governments are complicit in or are active participants in the violent subjugation of people who "continue to suffer imperial attacks... from Palestine to Sudan, from Lebanon to Iran, from Venezuela to Cuba."

The mobilization comes nine months into US President Donald Trump's war on Iran, which has sent energy prices skyrocketing across the globe as Trump has demanded control of the Strait of Hormuz, which 20% of the world's oil supply passes through. The organizers emphasized that "the struggle against militarization is inseparable from the struggle against the economic system that sustains it."

"The struggle for oil, gas, and strategic resources continues to drive wars, occupations, and colonial violence, while fossil corporations, arms companies, and financial institutions profit from destruction and displacement," reads the manifesto. "These priorities are not accidental; they are choices being made in international forums where political and economic elites protect military and fossil interests while presenting them as inevitable."

Meanwhile, "militarization is entering our schools and universities through military recruitment, arms-funded research, and partnerships with institutions complicit in war and genocide," the manifesto says. "We reject that future."

"We fight for education free from military interests," it continues. "We fight for public investment in schools, healthcare, housing, and climate justice instead of weapons and war. We fight for a rapid and just transition beyond fossil fuels, led by the workers, where no one is left behind; for international solidarity instead of imperial domination, and the right of every people to determine their own future free from occupation and colonialism."

About 1,000 protesters rallied in Berlin on Friday, condemning a possible return to compulsory military service, and tens of thousands of people joined Italy's largest trade union, over the economic policies of right-wing Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, which have included education cuts and underfunding of the public health system.

People are protesting across Italy, with the largest trade union calling a general strike as well as students demanding a reduction in military spending and more investment in education. https://t.co/IL88UR2gqC

— Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) November 20, 2026

“The ruling classes across our countries show us every day that the needs of our generation are not their priority. Instead, they put profits and power first," said Leonor Chicó of the student-led climate justice movement Estudantes pelo Fim ao Fóssill in Portugal.

Shabbir Lakha of Stop the War Coalition said the strike alone, "no matter how large, will not be enough to achieve the changes we need."

"But this mobilization is a crucial step," said Lakha, "towards building a lasting international movement capable of bringing together young people, students, and workers around common demands."