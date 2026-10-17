'The Government is Trembling': Protests Erupt in France, Spreading to 140 Cities

Protests erupted throughout France on Saturday, with demonstrators citing a wide variety of grievances including inequality, the high cost of living, and poor conditions in the nation's schools.

As reported by Agence France-Presse, tens of thousands of demonstrators marched in Paris and other cities to protest what they said was inaction by the French government on the biggest problems facing the country.

"For years we've had climate, economy, and equality problems," one protester identified as Agnes told AFP, "but the government is not doing anything about it."

18-year-old student Kamil Alahyan told AFP that there are "so many reasons" to protest, including "the elections coming up in 2027, politicians who lie, the ultra-rich who've been taking more and more wealth over the past 10 years."

A 19-year-old protester identified as Lola expressed a similar view in an interview published by The Guardian on Saturday.

"We are fighting because the cost of living is too harsh," Lola said, "because the price of fuel is too high, because high school pupils are being violently attacked and hurt all over the country just for trying to protest and ask for more teachers and decent learning conditions."

Student organizer Ryad Rani told AFP that "the government is trembling and it's right to tremble because when the French people are angry, they never let up."

Saturday's demonstrations mark the expansion of a movement that began last month when students blockaded their schools to protest staffing shortages, dilapidated buildings, and a widely criticized university application system.

According to The New York Times, demonstrations took place in at least 140 cities across the country.

Some of the protests did turn violent in major cities including Lyon, Marseille, and Paris, AFP reported. A Saturday BBC report claimed that more than 270 protesters have been arrested nationwide.

French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu accused "ultra-left groups" of inciting violence at the demonstrations.

"To those who clearly want to use these acts of violence as a 'warm-up' ahead of the presidential election, let me be clear: we will not be intimidated," Lecornu wrote in a social media post. "No one will impose their political agenda through violence."

Jean-Luc Mélenchon, leader the left-wing France Unbowed party, slammed the media for focusing too much on the isolated incidents of violence and not reporting on the overwhelmingly peaceful nature of the demonstrations.

"Crowds of people everywhere, calm and joyful everywhere when the police aren't around," Mélenchon wrote in a social media post that featured photos of peaceful marches from across the country, which he described as "images you won't see in the official media."