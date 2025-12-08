To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Warner Bros. Discovery Should Remain Independent to Keep Film/TV Markets Competitive

Following news that Paramount has launched a rival bid to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) after Netflix announced plans to acquire the same company last week, the American Economic Liberties Project released the following statement.

“There is no reason Warner Bros. Discovery should be acquired by a rival who will reduce competition. This is a company that ranked number one at box office in 2025,” said Matt Stoller, Research Director at the American Economic Liberties Project. “Both the Paramount and the Netflix bids to acquire it look illegal, and would further deepen the media consolidation crisis that is eroding our creative economy and freedom of expression. Paramount specifically would be well positioned to manipulate the news to please the President, which David Ellison made clear it intends to do in an interview earlier today. There is a reason that policymakers and workers in Hollywood have come out against each iteration of this deal. Rather than allowing further consolidation in the industry, policymakers must reregulate the market with prohibitions on vertical integration.”

The American Economic Liberties Project works to ensure America's system of commerce is structured to advance, rather than undermine, economic liberty, fair commerce, and a secure, inclusive democracy. Economic Liberties believes true economic liberty means entrepreneurs and businesses large and small succeed on the merits of their ideas and hard work; commerce empowers consumers, workers, farmers, and engineers instead of subjecting them to discrimination and abuse from financiers and monopolists; foreign trade arrangements support domestic security and democracy; and wealth is broadly distributed to support equitable political power.

