UN Ocean Treaty in jeopardy as countries refuse to compromise

JUST 48 HOURS TO GO
Support our Winter Campaign now to keep Common Dreams strong.
#
To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.
James Hanson
james.hanson@greenpeace.org
UN Ocean Treaty negotiations are once again stalling as they enter the final week. While there is still hope that a Treaty can be agreed, negotiations have moved far too slowly. The new draft Treaty text, published on Saturday 25 February, still contains major areas of disagreement. A gear shift, helped by ministerial engagement, is urgently needed to resolve these talks by Friday.
Finance remains a key issue. Global North countries like the UK, US and European Union member states must urgently put the money on the table for capacity building and implementing the Treaty. They must also resolve the mechanics of sharing financial benefits from Marine Genetic Resources. China will play a critical role in the outcome of these negotiations. China led from the front at Biodiversity COP15 in delivering the 30×30 agreement, but here it is falling behind. China, along with the Global North, must show more flexibility, or these talks will fail.
Dr Laura Meller, Oceans Campaigner, Greenpeace Nordic, said:
“Negotiations have been going around in circles, progressing at a snail’s pace, and this is reflected in the new draft Treaty text. It is far from where it should be as we enter the endgame of these negotiations. Negotiations must accelerate and Global North countries like the UK, US and European Union member states must seek compromises instead of quibbling over minor points.
“China must urgently reimagine its role at these negotiations. At COP15, China showed global leadership but at these negotiations, it has been a difficult party. China has an opportunity to transform global ocean governance and broker, instead of break, a landmark deal on this new Ocean Treaty.”
Greenpeace USA activists today sent a clear message to delegates at the United Nations in New York, displaying a vast banner reading “Ocean Treaty Now” outside the UN headquarters. Images are available here.
A UN Ocean Treaty, able to deliver fully and highly protected ocean sanctuaries, is of fundamental importance to deliver the 30×30 target at sea. All governments agreed to the 30×30 target as part of the Kunming Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework in December 2022. Without a Treaty, there is no legal route to protecting large areas of international waters in ocean sanctuaries.
High Ambition Coalition leaders must engage with counterparts in the G77 group and China, at the highest possible political levels, to seek compromises that can get a Treaty over the finishing line. Time is up and countries must speed up the progress of negotiations by stopping reopening settled issues and deploying other delaying tactics as we enter this critical final week of negotiations.
Greenpeace is a global, independent campaigning organization that uses peaceful protest and creative communication to expose global environmental problems and promote solutions that are essential to a green and peaceful future.+31 20 718 2000
"This is simple," said one campaigner. "Climate action has to take precedence over trade rules."
A coalition of more than three dozen progressive advocacy groups based in the United States and the European Union on Monday implored E.U. policymakers to stop pursuing challenges to the Inflation Reduction Act and urged governments on both sides of the Atlantic to start prioritizing decarbonization over corporate-friendly trade rules.
"As part of any E.U.-U.S. transatlantic sustainable trade initiative, we urge the E.U. to refrain from challenging the IRA with trade instruments. And we call on the U.S. and E.U. to commit to a Climate Peace Clause to protect climate policies around the world from trade disputes, as well as to make good on climate financing and green technology transfer to countries in the Global South," says a letter sent to the U.S.-E.U. Trade and Technology Council.
The letter comes as European Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis travels to Washington, D.C. for meetings this week with top U.S. officials, including Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai.
Amid an ongoing disagreement over North American electric vehicle manufacturing incentives, renewable energy tax credits, and other green provisions in the IRA, Dombrovskis plans to "negotiate better outcomes for the E.U.," according toPolitico, just as the U.S. Treasury Department prepares to release "a list of criteria for what qualifies as a free trade agreement, potentially making more countries eligible to receive tax credits under the IRA," which was passed by congressional Democrats and signed into law by President Joe Biden last August.
"Countries desperately need to enact bold climate measures and cannot allow outdated trade rules to get in the way."
The letter's 41 signatories—including the Institute for Agriculture and Trade Policy, the Transnational Institute, and other civil society organizations representing millions of people—noted that "at the most recent meeting of the U.S.-E.U. Trade and Technology Council, the Global Trade Working Group announced its intent to embark on a transatlantic sustainable trade initiative."
Melinda St. Louis, the director of Public Citizen's Global Trade Watch, said Monday in a statement that if the U.S. and the E.U. are serious about this, "they first need to commit to 'do no harm' by refraining from attacking one another's climate legislation."
While the IRA "was far from the comprehensive legislation needed to address the urgent climate crisis," states the letter, "it was the result of a difficult compromise negotiated in a narrow but historic window of political opportunity and is a critical step that the U.S. has taken to meet its climate commitments."
Despite this, the E.U. "claims that the structure and the domestic content requirements of tax incentives for electric vehicle, electric battery, and renewable energy production offered through the IRA violate World Trade Organization (WTO) rules," the letter continues. "And it has repeatedly threatened to refer the matter to the WTO Dispute Settlement Body, attempting to force the U.S. to change this law. The E.U. even publicly complained about the incentives before the bill had passed, potentially threatening passage of the important legislation, which passed by the narrowest of margins."
"Time is running out to meet our climate commitments," it adds. "Investments in green jobs and production of green products will be needed to usher in the clean energy transition the world needs," and that requires "adapt[ing] the rules to accelerate a just transition."
\u201cAs @EU_Commission's @VDombrovskis visits DC this week, US & EU groups call for a ceasefire on trade challenges to the IRA & other climate policies #ClimatePeaceClause https://t.co/NXiSpYI4ji\u201d— Trade Justice Education Fund (@Trade Justice Education Fund) 1677510296
"Will the Biden administration stand up to these trade threats and implement the law as intended to create green jobs and boost manufacturing in the clean energy economy?" asked St. Louis. "And will they commit to supporting other countries as they enact their own bold climate policies?”
Fabian Flues, a trade campaigner with PowerShift Germany, insisted that there is no other reasonable choice.
"This is simple: climate action has to take precedence over trade rules," said Flues. "The E.U. would do the fight against climate change a huge disservice if it challenged the Inflation Reduction Act in trade tribunals. Instead, the E.U. should increase its efforts to pursue a genuine ecological and fair industrial policy. Such efforts must be accompanied by increased climate financing and green technology transfer so that countries in the Global South don't lose out from increased climate action in the U.S. and E.U."
According to the coalition:
As advanced economies and major current and historic emitters of greenhouse gases, it would be a powerful step for the U.S. and E.U. to agree to a Climate Peace Clause—a binding commitment by these governments to refrain from using dispute settlement mechanisms in the WTO or other trade and investment agreements to challenge each other's climate policies. Not only should the E.U. refrain from using trade rules to challenge the IRA, but both should commit to refraining from challenging other countries' policies meant to hasten the green transition. This would set an example and create the much-needed space for governments to adopt and maintain the climate policies needed to create green jobs and meet their commitments under the Paris climate agreement.
Such an agreement between these two powers must also include climate financing for countries in the Global South and the sharing of green technologies, as outlined in the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris agreement, to support/contribute to climate solutions that are truly sustainable and equitable for all. This will be necessary to support the clean energy transition in countries that cannot afford similar subsidy-based incentives. A true transatlantic collaboration to address catastrophic climate change, and related global social, health, and biodiversity crises, will entail supporting—rather than undermining—green industrial policies on both sides of the Atlantic. Further, we must work together to meet commitments for financial support and technological transfer to developing countries and to transform inequitable global structures in order to facilitate a just transition for all.
This is not the first time labor and environmental groups have demanded that policymakers stop impeding sorely needed climate action by weaponizing global trade rules. As Biden hosted French President Emmanuel Macron just before a December meeting of the U.S.-E.U. Trade and Technology Council, activists held a protest outside the White House to denounce the leading role that Macron has played in fostering E.U. opposition to the IRA.
On the same day, the Sierra Club and the Trade Justice Education Fund published an analysis outlining the need for a Climate Peace Clause.
As the groups' research explained, North American production requirements were key to securing the political support needed to enact the IRA, but progress on creating green jobs and slashing planet-heating pollution remains at risk of being derailed by Investor-State Dispute Settlement complaints and other objections filed at neoliberal trade institutions.
As Trade Justice Education Fund executive director Arthur Stamoulis said Monday, "Countries desperately need to enact bold climate measures and cannot allow outdated trade rules to get in the way."
"By committing to not challenge other nations' climate initiatives as violations of old trade rules," Stamoulis added, "the United States can simultaneously encourage countries to take more ambitious climate action and better defend its own climate-focused industrial policy."
"Indigenous rights, human rights must go hand-in-hand with climate protection and climate action," Thunberg said. "That can't happen at the expense of some people."
Demanding that all countries center climate justice as they take steps to transition away from fossil fuel-sourced energy, Fridays for Future leader Greta Thunberg joined dozens of Norwegian Sami people and their supporters Monday at Norway's Energy Ministry to protest wind turbines that have been constructed on Indigenous lands.
"Indigenous rights, human rights must go hand-in-hand with climate protection and climate action," Thunberg toldReuters. "That can't happen at the expense of some people. Then it is not climate justice."
Thunberg was among hundreds of people who blocked the entrance to the ministry, with many participants chaining themselves together as they displayed a sign reading, "Land Back."
\u201cPlantet godt p\u00e5 plass igjen!\ud83d\udcaa\ud83c\udffc\u201d— Natur og Ungdom (@Natur og Ungdom) 1677483018
The Sami people are demanding that the ministry abide by a 2021 Supreme Court ruling which found that two wind farms in central Norway violate the Samis' international rights.
The Indigenous group has traditionally herded reindeer on the land used by the Roan Vind and Fosen Vind farms, and the Sami protesters said the wind turbines used disturb the animals.
Despite the Supreme Court ruling handed down 16 months ago, the two farms remain in operation.
"It is absurd that the Norwegian government has chosen to ignore the ruling," Thunberg told the Associated Press.
The Swedish climate leader joined the protest days after Sami demonstrators began occupying the ministry's reception area last Thursday. Police forcibly removed about a dozen Sami people at about 2:30 am on Monday, before the group assembled outside the ministry and participants chained themselves together.
\u201cHow can the rule of law only apply if the state wins? 504 days has passed since the Supreme Court of Norway unanimously ruled that the wind power plant in Fosen violates the human rights of the S\u00e1mi people. Today protesting s\u00e1mi youth in Oslo were removed by the police.\u201d— The Saami Council (@The Saami Council) 1677496474
By using chains, "we make it practically more difficult to move us," Sami activist Ella Marie Hætta Isaksen toldNRK.
The Supreme Court did not specify in 2021 what the companies should do with the 151 wind turbines constructed on the land, and Reutersreported that the ministry is "hoping to find a compromise."
"We understand that this case is a burden for the reindeer herders," Minister of Energy and Petroleum Terje Aasland told Reuters. "The ministry will do what it can to contribute to resolving this case and that it will not take longer than necessary."
After the ruling was handed down, Sami Parliament president Silje Karine Muotka told Reuters that the decision "must have consequences."
"The consequence is that the wind farms need to be removed," Muotka said. "This is an opportunity for the minister to make right the wrongs of many others."
The wind farms—which are owned by Germany's Stadtwerke Muenchen, Norwegian utilities Statkraft and TroenderEnergi, and Swiss firms Energy Infrastructure Partners and BKW—say they are waiting for a decision from the government about how to proceed.
"We trust that the ministry will find good solutions allowing us to continue the production of renewable energy while maintaining the rights of the reindeer owners," said Roan Vind in a statement.
"We are once again on the brink of these talks falling apart as countries have chosen not to rise to the occasion as they quibble over minor points," said one Greenpeace campaigner.
Greenpeace warned Monday that nations are "once again stalling" as they enter the final week of talks on the United Nations Ocean Treaty, a pact the environmental group says would "safeguard marine life and be the biggest conservation victory for a generation" if negotiators get it right.
A new draft of the landmark treaty "still contains major areas of disagreement," said Greenpeace, whose activists displayed a large banner supporting the treaty outside United Nations headquarters in New York City on Monday.
U.N. members are gathered inside in an effort to draft a unified agreement on the conservation and sustainable exploitation of marine ecosystems located outside national boundaries on the high seas—an area encompassing nearly two-thirds of the Earth's oceans. A previous round of talks on the treaty last year failed to produce an agreement.
\u201c\ud83d\udea8Breaking: Greenpeace USA activists are on the ground outside the @UN in NYC to deliver a message to @MonicaMedinaDC & the Biden Admin: Strong Global Ocean Treaty Now! \n\nFriday is the deadline for world leaders to secure a strong Global Ocean Treaty! We must act now! \ud83d\udc0b\u201d— Greenpeace USA (@Greenpeace USA) 1677517347
According to Greenpeace:
Finance remains a key issue. Global North countries like the U.K., U.S., and European Union member states must urgently put the money on the table for capacity building and implementing the treaty. They must also resolve the mechanics of sharing financial benefits from Marine Genetic Resources. China will play a critical role in the outcome of these negotiations. China led from the front at Biodiversity COP15 in delivering the 30×30 agreement, but here it is falling behind. China, along with the Global North, must show more flexibility, or these talks will fail.
"We are now in the last week of negotiations for what we hoped would be a historic and ambitious treaty to protect the oceans and change the trajectory of life on this planet. Instead, we are once again on the brink of these talks falling apart as countries have chosen not to rise to the occasion as they quibble over minor points," Greenpeace USA senior ocean campaigner Arlo Hemphill said in a statement.
"Time is up," Hemphill added. "Negotiations must accelerate, and member states should work harder to reach compromises, keeping in mind the big picture of what this could mean for our oceans, biodiversity, and the billions of people who rely on it for their lives and livelihoods."
\u201cRight now world governments are meeting to discuss a Global Ocean Treaty\ud83c\udf0a\u2063\n\u2063If politicians get this right it would safeguard marine life and be the biggest conservation victory for a generation.\ud83c\udf89\u2063\n\u2063Time to #ProtectTheOceans.\u2063\nSign the petition>> https://t.co/WAmUBjaHaR\u201d— Greenpeace Southeast Asia (@Greenpeace Southeast Asia) 1677042025
Laura Meller, oceans campaigner at Greenpeace Nordic, lamented that "negotiations have been going around in circles, progressing at a snail's pace, and this is reflected in the new draft treaty text."
"It is far from where it should be as we enter the endgame of these negotiations," she continued. "Negotiations must accelerate and Global North countries like the U.K., U.S., and European Union member states must seek compromises."
"China must urgently reimagine its role at these negotiations," Meller added. "At COP15, China showed global leadership but at these negotiations, it has been a difficult party. China has an opportunity to transform global ocean governance and broker, instead of break, a landmark deal on this new Ocean Treaty."