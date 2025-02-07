To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

×
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER

Daily news & progressive opinion—funded by the people, not the corporations—delivered straight to your inbox.

* indicates required
5
#000000
#FFFFFF
The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Sierra Club
Contact:

Larisa Manescu, larisa.manescu@sierraclub.org

Trump Administration Illegally Freezes Billions in Funding For Electric Vehicle Charging

Yesterday, the Federal Highway Administration issued a letter to state Departments of Transportation purporting to cancel states’ already-approved plans to build out America’s EV charging network through the $5 billion National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program and claiming to kill NEVI’s implementing policies.

NEVI is funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that Congress passed in 2021.

In response, Sierra Club Clean Transportation for All Director Katherine García released the following statement:

“Freezing these EV charging funds is yet another one of the Trump administration’s unsound and illegal moves. This is an attack on bipartisan funding that Congress approved years ago and is driving investment and innovation in every state, with Texas as the largest beneficiary. Throwing out states’ plans, which were carefully built together with business, utilities, and communities, only hurts America’s growing clean energy economy."

“The NEVI Program has helped the U.S. build out the infrastructure needed to support our nation’s necessary transition to pollution-free vehicles. More electric vehicle charging means better public health, reduced climate emissions, good-paying green jobs, and healthier communities.”

The Sierra Club is the most enduring and influential grassroots environmental organization in the United States. We amplify the power of our 3.8 million members and supporters to defend everyone's right to a healthy world.

(415) 977-5500
www.sierraclub.org
Press PageAction Page