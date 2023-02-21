To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

×

Support Common Dreams Today

Journalism that is independent, non-profit, ad-free, and 100% reader-supported.

#
The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Sunrise Movement
Contact: Email:,press@sunrisemovement.org

Sunrise: It's No Surprise All CA Senate Candidates are GND Cosponsors

Today, Congresswoman Barbara Lee announced her candidacy for Senate in California, making her the third announced candidate, and the third Green New Deal cosponsor to throw their hat in the ring.

"It's no surprise that all of the California Senate candidates are Green New Deal cosponsors. The Green New Deal is popular, energizes young people to vote, and is a winning issue," said Michele Weindling, Electoral Director for Sunrise Movement. "California is on the cutting edge for climate because they have to be—climate disasters have gotten worse and worse in their state for years. With extreme weather wreaking havoc on communities all across the country, we expect to see even more states center the Green New Deal as the solution."

The California Senate race is going to be a climate race. Representatives Barbara Lee and Katie Porter have also signed some form of the No Fossil Fuel Money Pledge, meaning they will not knowingly accept any contributions over $200 from fossil fuel companies. Representative Schiff has not yet signed this pledge.

Sunrise Movement is a movement to stop climate change and create millions of good jobs in the process.

Sunrise Movement
Press PageAction Page