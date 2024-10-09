To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

For Immediate Release
Greenpeace
Contact:

Gigi Singh, Campaign Communication Manager, Greenpeace USA, gsingh@greenpeace.org

Study confirms Hurricane Helene fueled by Big Oil’s emissions: Greenpeace calls for climate polluters to pay

Reacting to a rapid analysis by World Weather Attribution[1] that links the historic storm Helene that killed at least 227 people across six states to climate change induced by fossil fuel warming,

Rolf Skar, Greenpeace USA National Campaigns Director said:

“The evidence is overwhelming: climate change is fueling the extreme weather patterns we are witnessing worldwide. Hurricane Helene is just one example of the increasing frequency and severity of storms. This week, Hurricane Milton has already reached Cat 5 and is projected to bring life threatening hurricane force winds and a destructive storm surge to Florida. Those directly impacted by these disasters endure immense suffering, while major oil and gas companies continue to prioritise profits over the well-being of our planet and its people. As these extreme weather patterns become more intense and frequent, the costs to life and property will only escalate. It’s time to make big oil and gas polluters pay for the mess they have created.”

Ian Duff, Head of Greenpeace International’s Stop Drilling Start Paying campaign said:

“The death and misery brought by storms like Helene and Milton are what we get while the oil and gas giants that are responsible take in massive profits. So long as nowhere is safe from the climate crisis, there must be no impunity for climate polluters. Any new U.S. administration must force Big Oil to stop drilling and start paying for the harms it is doing to everyday people and the economy.”

The total economic loss from the humanitarian crisis created by Hurricane Helene, including damages to infrastructure, healthcare costs, blackouts, and business disruptions, was estimated by AccuWeather[2] to be as high as $250 billion.

Storm Helene and hurricane Milton are striking the U.S. while Big Oil is making such violent events ever more likely, with companies like TotalEnergies, Shell, Energy Transfer and Eni launching intimidation lawsuits against those who warn of their toxic mode of operations.

Greenpeace is a global, independent campaigning organization that uses peaceful protest and creative communication to expose global environmental problems and promote solutions that are essential to a green and peaceful future.

