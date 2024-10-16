'I Care About Little Kids Dying': Ocasio-Cortez Hits Back at Fetterman Over Gaza

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez criticized fellow Democrat and Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman on Wednesday for failing to hold the U.S.-armed Israeli military accountable for killing and harming civilians in the Gaza Strip.

Ocasio-Cortez's remarks came in response to Fetterman's dismissal of her earlier call for an arms embargo on Israel, which has received billions of dollars worth of weapons and other military aid since the Hamas-led October 7 attack.

"The tragedy in Gaza is 100% on Hamas," Fetterman wrote on social media with a screengrab of a Hill headline outlining Ocasio-Cortez's remarks. "Stop using civilians and hospitals as shields, surrender, and release all remaining hostages—and this ends."

Ocasio-Cortez then retweeted Fetterman's words with her own rebuttal.

"I dunno man. I care about little kids dying," the New York lawmaker replied. "I care about human rights. I care that billions of U.S. tax dollars' worth of weapons are carrying out unspeakable atrocities. I care enough for us to do better."

"Hope this bleak dunk attempt gets you whatever it is you're going for," she concluded.

The exchange comes as Israel has intensified its assault on northern Gaza in recent days, bombing homes and schools-turned-shelters in the Jabalia refugee camp and issuing new evacuation orders for the beleaguered region yet placing snipers on roofs and shooting people who try to flee. On Saturday, the Palestinian Deputy Observer to the United Nations Majed Bamya called Israel's escalation in the north a "genocide within the genocide" and the World Food Program said that no food had been able to reach the area since October 1, warning that the ramped up attacks were having "a disastrous impact on food security for thousands of Palestinian families." However, 50 trucks carrying aid including food were allowed to enter the north on Wednesday.



Ocasio-Cortez's remarks that prompted Fetterman's rejoinder came in response to the weekend's atrocities.

"The horrors unfolding in northern Gaza are the result of a completely unrestrained Netanyahu gov, fully armed by the Biden admin while food aid is blocked and patients are bombed in hospitals," she wrote on social media on Monday. "This is a genocide of Palestinians. The U.S. must stop enabling it. Arms embargo now."

Ocasio-Cortez has been an outspoken critic of Israel's assault on Gaza and the U.S. response. She backed a House resolution calling for a cease-fire weeks into the war, and demanded an end to the flow of weapons from the House floor in March, when she described Israel's actions in Gaza as an "unfolding genocide."

Fetterman, meanwhile, has faced protests from some of his more progressive constituents over his hardline pro-Israel stance.

On Tuesday, news broke that the Biden administration had reportedly written a letter to the Israeli government threatening to cut off the flow of weapons to the country unless it took "urgent and sustained actions" to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza within 30 days.