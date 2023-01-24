To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

For Immediate Release
Demand Progress
Contact:

Maria Langholz, maria@demandprogress.org

Statement on the DOJ Suing to Break Up Google's Ad Business

Today, the Department of Justice Antitrust Division announced that it has filed a suit against Google for monopolization within digital advertising. In response to the announcement, Demand Progress Executive Director David Segal issued the following statement:

"Google's monopoly in the advertising technology market functionally forces publishers and advertisers to use its services. We're glad to see the Department of Justice demand a break up of this tech giant, directly taking on its unfair, anticompetitive practices. This move is critical to protect our democracy, increase innovation, and strengthen small businesses."

Demand Progress amplifies the voice of the people -- and wields it to make government accountable and contest concentrated corporate power. Our mission is to protect the democratic character of the internet -- and wield it to contest concentrated corporate power and hold government accountable.

demandprogress.org
