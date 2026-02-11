To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

×
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER

Daily news & progressive opinion—funded by the people, not the corporations—delivered straight to your inbox.

* indicates required
5
#000000
#FFFFFF
The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Groundwork Collaborative
Contact:

press@groundworkcollaborative.org

Revised Data Paints a Grim Picture of 2025 Jobs Market

Today’s delayed report shows the United States added even fewer jobs in 2025 than previously reported. Total job creation in 2025 was revised down from 584,000 to 181,000, or just 15,000 jobs per month. This downward revision is a worrying sign for the economy, despite the modest bump in employment last month. The unemployment rate remains elevated at 4.3%, near its highest level in four years. President Trump promised a jobs boom, but today’s data shows the economy is shedding jobs outside a small number of sectors, and more Americans are struggling to find stable work. Rising underemployment, long-term unemployment, and slow wage growth all point to a labor market buckling under the weight of Trump’s economic mismanagement.

Groundwork Collaborative’s Chief of Policy and Advocacy Alex Jacquez released the following statement:

“Today’s numbers show that the economy spent 2025 treading water while costs surged and families fell further behind. Job growth was dramatically weaker than advertised and concentrated nearly entirely in health care, leaving the rest of the labor market to stall. Opportunities are drying up outside a handful of sectors, and more and more workers are settling for part-time hours or have stopped looking for work entirely. 2025 was a lost year for American workers.”

The Groundwork Collaborative is dedicated to advancing a coherent and persuasive progressive economic worldview and narrative capable of delivering meaningful opportunity and prosperity for everyone. Our work is driven by a core guiding principle: We are the economy. Groundwork Collaborative envisions an economic system that produces strong, broadly shared prosperity and power for all people, not just a wealthy few.