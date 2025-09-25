To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

For Immediate Release
Free Speech for People
Contact:

Edward Erikson, press@freespeechforpeople.org

POLL: A Plurality of Swing-District Voters Support Impeachment Amid President Trump’s Ongoing Crackdown on the Constitution

These results expose Trump’s deep unpopularity in swing districts, delivering a significant blow to the administration’s spurious claims of a public mandate.

A new Lake Research Partners poll, commissioned by Free Speech For People, of likely 2026 voters in swing Congressional districts, has revealed nearly half (49%) of all swing-district voters support the impeachment of President Donald Trump, with 45% claiming “strong support” for impeachment. Additionally, a majority 56% disapprove of the job Trump is doing as President.

As the polling firm states in a memorandum accompanying the findings: “It is remarkable and, as far as we know, unprecedented for such a large proportion of voters in swing districts to support impeachment of a president in the first year of their term.”

These results arrive in the wake of President Trump’s authoritarian assault on the Constitution and rule of law, as catalogued by Impeach Trump Again, a non-partisan campaign led by Free Speech For People. The Constitutional lawyers spearheading the campaign have outlined twenty-five distinct grounds for Trump’s impeachment.

Among the most urgent threats:

  • Trump has used military force to occupy two American cities, and he is threatening “WAR” against another. Our troops—sworn to protect our country—are, under Trump’s authority, threatening those they are sworn to protect.
  • Trump has hollowed out once-respected, once-nonpartisan federal agencies, including the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and turned them into tools of oppression and of his own agenda. In recent days, he has fired a federal prosecutor who refused to prosecute two of Trump’s political adversaries, New York Attorney General Letitia James and former FBI director James B. Comey, announced his plans to nominate a member of his personal legal team (who has no experience as a prosecutor) to the role, and publicly ordered his attorney general to prosecute James, Comey, and Senator Adam Schiff.
  • Trump has waged continuous attacks on the First Amendment, including his recent weaponization of the FCC to censor Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night talk show by leveraging the threat of federal action against ABC affiliates that aired Kimmel’s program.
  • Trump, with his Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., has carried out a broad scheme to undermine public health and safety, dismantle America’s public health infrastructure, and decimate public health protections, expertise, research, and safeguards—and millions of lives, particularly those of our children, are at risk.
  • Across multiple fronts, he is censoring and distorting facts, crippling our government’s data collection initiatives, and depriving the public of accurate information about Trump, his presidency, science, and our own history.
  • Trump continues to attempt to smuggle refugees—most recently hundreds of refugee children—out of the country behind the backs of their attorneys and our courts.
  • Trump also continues to embolden and empower ICE to violate the rights of American residents and citizens, disrupt our communities, and silence his political opponents.

“Trump is actively dismantling the public institutions and constitutional protections that safeguard our democracy,” said Courtney Hostetler, Legal Director at Free Speech For People. “His assault on the Constitution and the rule of law are purposeful, and they are impeachable. Congress cannot stand idly by.”

“This is an existential moment for our nation and our democracy. We either have a Constitution, or we don’t,” said John Bonifaz, President and Co-Founder of Free Speech For People. “Donald Trump has already engaged in multiple abuses of power. We demand that our elected officials in Congress carry out the mandate of their oath to protect the Constitution at this critical time by standing up and demanding impeachment proceedings against this lawless president.”

Alongside nearly one million signatories from all across the country, Free Speech For People is calling on Members of Congress to fulfill their constitutional obligation to uphold the Constitution, defend the republic, and impeach, convict, and remove Donald Trump from public office.

For more information, and to read the full case for Trump’s impeachment, click here.

To read a memo from the Lake Research Partners about the poll, click here.

To see the toplines, click here.

Free Speech For People is a national non-partisan non-profit organization founded on the day of the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in Citizens United v. FEC that works to defend our democracy and our Constitution.

freespeechforpeople.org
Press PageAction Page