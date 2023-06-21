OUR MID-YEAR CAMPAIGN IS NOW UNDERWAY
The new report titled “Pocketing Money Meant for Special Needs Kids: Private Equity in Autism Services” by Cornell University’s Rosemary Batt and the Center for Economic and Policy Research’s Eileen Appelbaum is re-released today.
Just last week on June 11, private equity firm Blackstone announced the bankruptcy of its national autism services chain, the Center for Autism and Related Disorders (CARD). When Blackstone bought out CARD in 2018, it was the largest chain of autism services in the U.S., with 250 locations. Within five years, Blackstone loaded CARD with unsustainable debt and closed over 100 CARD locations, leading to its bankruptcy.
Autism services became a ‘hot market’ for private equity buyouts only in recent years, when health insurance for autism became widespread due to a decade-long fight by parents and autism advocates for mandated coverage. But the flood of money pouring into the ‘market for autism services’ has quickly flowed into the pockets of private equity firms, which until then, had shown little or no interest in people with autism.
The 12 PE-owned autism service chains in this study employ at least 30,000 people at 1,300 locations. Almost all PE owners are large generalist firms investing in anything from fossil fuels to retail stores, with little or no experience in autism services. They drive rapid consolidation of small providers into large national chains – and in most cases, load providers with substantial debt that they previously did not have.
“Parents who fought for health insurance coverage for their autistic kids expected the funds to be used to expand access to high quality treatment. They didn’t expect firms to move in, skim reimbursements to pay high salaries to executives, and deliver millions to private equity partners,” said Rosemary Batt, the Alice Hanson Cook Professor of Women and Work at Cornell University.
With 1 in 36 children aged eight now diagnosed with autism, the need for services is great. But in their new study, Batt and Appelbaum show why private equity buyouts are not the answer.
Key findings include:
“Using private equity funds to simply buy and sell autism service organizations is akin to buying, selling, and speculating on real estate to make money. Under these conditions, finance capital is used for market transactions, not productive investments,” said Eileen Appelbaum, co-director of the Center for Economic and Policy Research.
The autism community has developed strong advocacy organizations that successfully passed state commercial health insurance coverage. Now, they need to push for legislation to set minimum care standards, transparency, and regulatory oversight to protect patients – not profits.
“Pocketing Money Meant for Special Needs Kids: Private Equity in Autism Services” can be read here.
The Center for Economic and Policy Research (CEPR) was established in 1999 to promote democratic debate on the most important economic and social issues that affect people's lives. In order for citizens to effectively exercise their voices in a democracy, they should be informed about the problems and choices that they face. CEPR is committed to presenting issues in an accurate and understandable manner, so that the public is better prepared to choose among the various policy options.(202) 293-5380
"Defense contractors have been exploiting loopholes in the law and raking in massive profits by price gouging the Pentagon and American taxpayers," said the senator.
A month after sending letters to the U.S. Department of Defense and military contractors, Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Wednesday partnered with a pair of colleagues to introduce bipartisan legislation intended to stop price gouging at the Pentagon such as "$71 for a pin that should have cost less than a nickel and $80 for a drain pipe segment that should have cost $1.41."
Warren (D-Mass.), chair of the Senate Armed Services Subcommittee on Personnel, and Rep. John Garamendi (D-Calif.), ranking member of the House Armed Services Committee Subcommittee on Readiness, first unveiled the Stop Price Gouging the Military Act last year. Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) joined with them to reintroduce the bill.
"Defense contractors have been exploiting loopholes in the law and raking in massive profits by price gouging the Pentagon and American taxpayers," Warren said Wednesday. "My bipartisan bill with Sen. Braun and Rep. Garamendi would close these loopholes and ensure that DOD has the necessary tools to prevent these abuses."
In additon to addressing issues with existing law and ensuring DOD has the "information necessary to prevent future rip-offs," the bill aims to financially incentivize contractors to improve performance, a fact sheet from Warren's office explains.
As the document details, the legislation would reduce advanced payments for companies to 50% but allow them to receive up to 95%, rewarding them for:
"Defense contractors are taking advantage of the DOD and American taxpayers by charging more and delivering less," declared Braun, adding that the bill "will inject transparency and accountability into the process."
After an explosive "60 Minutes" investigation last month showed how private corporations are overcharging the Defense Department, Braun and Warren along with Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) sent a letter to the Pentagon urging a probe into contractor price gouging. That same day, Warren and Garamendi sent letters to the DOD, Boeing, and TransDigm about companies' refusal to provide pricing data.
"As a senior member of the House Armed Services Committee, I know how much we pay for parts to keep military equipment ready," Garamendi said Wednesday. "We know that taxpayers and service members are routinely overcharged by defense contractors due to loopholes in current regulations. We cannot allow taxpayer money to be wasted to inflate the bottom lines of giant defense contractors. Our service members need the tools to properly negotiate prices. This is just common sense."
The bill's reintroduction comes as U.S. weapons contractors celebrate the debt ceiling deal recently negotiated by the congressional Republicans and President Joe Biden, which proposes a military budget increase while capping other discretionary federal spending. As Common Dreamsreported earlier this month, Lockheed Martin CEO James Taiclet said during a conference that the resulting legislation is "as good an outcome as our industry or our company could ask for at this point."
Notably, Biden was already requesting a $886 billion military budget for fiscal year 2024, a $28 billion increase over current levels. Writing about the debt limit agreement for OtherWords last week, economic analyst Sam Pizzigati pointed out that "defense contractors will pocket about half of that," which will in turn line the pockets of their top executives.
"In 2021, the most recent year with complete stats, the nation's top five weapons makers—Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Raytheon, General Dynamics, and Northrop Grumman–grabbed over $116 billion in Pentagon contracts and paid their top executives $287 million," he noted, citing Pentagon-watcher William Hartung.
As Pizzigati put it, "Does anyone have a sweeter deal than military contractor CEOs?"
"Hundreds of refugees just died on a boat that collapsed in the Mediterranean," said one journalist, "and that situation has already stopped being news on most major platforms."
As a growing international team of rescue workers held out hope that the crew and passengers of a missing submersible vessel may be signaling that they're still alive on Wednesday, human rights advocates were among those who couldn't help but notice the juxtaposition between the rescue efforts and those that were carried out last week to save hundreds of migrants who were attempting to cross the Mediterranean when their overloaded boat capsized.
The Titan, a vessel owned by the deep sea exploration company OceanGate Expeditions in Washington State, lost contact with the ship that deployed it less than two hours after embarking on what should have been a two-and-a-half-hour journey to the Titanic in the north Atlantic Ocean. The submersible, which is 22 feet long and nine feet tall, was piloted by OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush and carried four tourists who paid $250,000 each to travel to the shipwreck.
The story of OceanGate, its history of dismissing safety concerns about its voyages on what one reporter called a "jerry-rigged" vessel, and the feared fate of the passengers—who include a maritime expert, an explorer and aviation executive, and a businessman traveling with his 19-year-old son—has captivated many since the submersible went missing, with The New York Times providing live coverage of the rescue mission.
The submersible was estimated to have enough oxygen to last the crew and passengers until Thursday if they are still alive. As The New Republic reported Tuesday, a former OceanGate employee raised concerns about the Titan's ability to safely travel to the Titanic, which lies nearly 13,000 feet below the ocean's surface. A vessel traveling to the wreckage would face crushing pressure changes, which submersible pilot David Lochridge told the company could cause "large tears" in the carbon fiber vessel. Lochridge was fired after voicing the concerns, and Rush has openly derided deep sea diving safety regulations.
But as four Canadian Coast Guard ships and other rescue vessels were deployed Wednesday to join surveillance aircraft and remote-operated vehicles that have been searching an area the size of Massachusetts following the detection of "banging sounds" underwater, human rights advocate Kenneth Roth was among those who contrasted the massive search operation with the "pathetic" response to an imminent shipwreck last Wednesday that left more than 500 migrants missing and presumed drowned.
\u201cAm the only one struck by the enormous difference between the massive effort to save five people in the Titanic submersible and the Greek Coast Guard's pathetic effort to save hundreds of migrants from their obviously precarious boat just before it sank? https://t.co/YEBwI8GrFP\u201d— Kenneth Roth (@Kenneth Roth) 1687337256
The Greek Coast Guard said this week that "smugglers" in control of the overcrowded fishing boat, which was headed for Italy, rejected offers of help before the boat sank in front of authorities, and officials in Greece have noted that no "SOS" signal had been sent from the ship.
But experts say the Coast Guard violated a 2014 European Union law which requires governments to help ships when there is "the existence of a request for assistance, although such a request shall not be the sole factor for determining the existence of a distress situation."
"If the Greek Coast Guard recognized the boat as in distress, and this is an objective assessment, they should have tried to rescue them no matter what," Markella Io Papadouli, a lawyer at the Advice on Individual Rights in Europe Center, told The New York Times on Monday.
Those running the ship were reportedly intent on reaching Italy, but the boat's captain reported to the Hellenic Search and Rescue Center that overcrowding was causing it to rock "dangerously."
"You have an obligation to rescue," said Papadouli. "Negotiating with the smugglers is like negotiation with plane hijackers."
Critics also noted that the passengers who could afford a spot on the Titan and embarked on the trip despite OceanGate's acknowledgment on waiver forms that tourists could be "permanently disabled or killed" have also received outsized media attention in recent days compared to the hundreds of refugees who perished in the second-deadliest migrant shipwreck on record.
"The submersible's disappearance has arguably been the biggest news story of the last 24 hours. That's understandable in some ways," wrote Alex Shephard at The New Republic on Tuesday, "There is both the possibility of an improbably happy ending or of unspeakable tragedy—another element of a compelling news story."
But Shephard argued the migrant ship disaster should also have been treated as "a huge news story, one that hits at both Europe's ongoing refugee crisis and the callousness with which many European nations treat migrants who are desperately trying to reach their shores. Yet it has received scant attention in the American media—and the missing submersible story has dwarfed what coverage there has been."
Laleh Khalili, a professor of international politics at Queen Mary University of London, called the gap in attention paid to the two catastrophes "unspeakable."
\u201cI feel sad for the 19yo whose father's hubris landed him here, but a libertarian billionaire ethos of "we are above all laws, including physics" took the Titan down. And the unequal treatment of this and the migrant boat catastrophe is unspeakable. https://t.co/17ax5uySXv\u201d— Laleh Khalili (@Laleh Khalili) 1687296111
"I want everyone in this submersible to be rescued and found alive because despite the sheer incredulity of this situation, they're human," said Kristina Drye, a communications analyst at USAID. "But hundreds of refugees just died on a boat that collapsed in the Mediterranean, and that situation has already stopped being news on most major platforms."
The 19-year-old passenger's "dad put him on this boat so they could feel something thrilling, something associated with invincibility," she added. "I don't think it ever crossed their mind that they would feel fear. And yet there are hundreds of kids, crossing dozens of borders, whose parents send them knowing they will only feel fear, and that no one is invincible."
"And if anyone needs to feel something that deep, that badly," Drye continued, "just watch the struggle of people who are escaping one life to try to create some semblance of another. And watch them fail in that effort through no fault of their own."
"I need stronger safety net protections that won't be torn away by lawmakers or by complicated eligibility requirements for these benefits," said one Poor People's Campaign member from Ohio.
A multiracial, multigenerational coalition consisting of hundreds of poor people, faith leaders, organizers, and allies rallied on Capitol Hill Tuesday to demand that Congress deliver ambitious, universal solutions to the interconnected crises afflicting millions of people across the U.S., from starvation wages to lack of healthcare.
"If you've been wondering when poor folk and Black folk and brown folk and all different races of folk, and folk from Appalachia to Alabama, from Carolina to California, from Kansas to Kentucky, from farmers to fast food workers—if you've been wondering when they're going to get together, we are that movement," Rev. Dr. William J. Barber, co-chair of the national Poor People's Campaign, said during Tuesday's rally in Washington, D.C., part of a three-day mobilization dubbed the Moral Poverty Action Congress.
"We are together," Barber continued. "We are Black, we are white, we are brown, we are Asian, we are Indigenous, we are young, we are old, we are of every party, we are gay, we are straight, we are Jewish, we are Muslim, we are Christian, we are Unitarian, we are people of faith, we are people not of faith. And not only aren't we going anywhere, we're going to get louder and louder and louder."
"It's a moral disgrace that in the wealthiest, most powerful country in the world, we have more than 140 million people living below the poverty line."
Tuesday's demonstration featured speeches from low-wealth people from across the U.S. who have experienced directly the dire consequences of poverty, the fourth leading cause of death in the U.S. behind heart disease, cancer, and smoking.
Joyce Kendrick of Middletown, Ohio detailed how she has struggled to afford food and lost most of her teeth due to Medicare's lack of dental coverage. Emergency measures during the coronavirus pandemic provided some relief, Kendrick said, but lawmakers have allowed the nutrition aid expansion and other policy interventions to expire.
"I'm back in survival mode," Kendrick said. "I'm back to choosing between proper medical care and a proper meal. I need stronger safety net protections that won't be torn away by lawmakers or by complicated eligibility requirements for these benefits."
Kimberly Burks of West Virginia followed with impassioned remarks demanding long-overdue justice for her son, who was killed in a county jail last year. An independent autopsy found that Quantez Burks suffered a heart attack caused by stress from blunt force trauma, contradicting West Virginia authorities' claim that he died of natural causes.
Burks said Tuesday that she's sick of poor people being "swept under the rug" as they face police brutality and other appalling injustices.
"I will not remain quiet any more," she added.
\u201cLIVE: Poor People's Campaign National Speak Out: Poverty, America's Death Sentence, Will Not Have the Last Word https://t.co/huHT7Q3vmX\u201d— Poor People's Campaign (@Poor People's Campaign) 1687291004
Following the testimony from Poor People's Campaign members, Reps. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) and Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) announced plans to reintroduce a resolution calling for a " Third Reconstruction" to end poverty and provide healthcare, quality education, affordable housing, and other public goods to all who need them.
"It's a moral disgrace that in the wealthiest, most powerful country in the world, we have more than 140 million people living below the poverty line," said Lee, who credited the Poor People's Campaign with helping to revive discussions of poverty and potential policy solutions in Congress.
On Wednesday, ahead of a planned White House meeting, the Poor People's Campaign and the Institute for Policy Studies (IPS) released fact sheets noting that "poor and low-income people make up more than 40% of the population in 13 states: California, Mississippi, New Mexico, Florida, Hawaii, New York, Georgia, Alaska, Louisiana, Texas, Nevada, Arkansas, and North Carolina."
"Pandemic relief policies temporarily lifted the load of poverty, proving that poverty in the richest country in the world is a policy choice," the documents note. "But these initiatives ended too soon, resulting in higher rates of economic, food, and housing insecurity."
Sarah Anderson, director of the Global Economy Project at IPS, wrote Wednesday that the temporary pandemic measures further demonstrated that "poverty in the richest country in the world is a policy choice."
"In the wealthiest country on the planet, there's no excuse for failing to meet basic needs and ensuring we can all survive and thrive," Anderson continued. "The fact sheets reveal the number of each state’s resident billionaires, a class of Americans extremely adept at avoiding their fair share of taxes. Georgia, for example, has 88 billionaires while 42.5% of the state's population is poor or low-income."
"At their Moral Poverty Action Congress, the Poor People's Campaign is developing strategies to continue to build a moral force that can revive the heart and soul of this democracy and ensure dignity and justice for all," she added. "There is clearly much work to be done."