For Immediate Release
Patriotic Millionaires
Contact: Sam Quigley,,sam@patrioticmillionaires.org

Patriotic Millionaires Applaud President Biden for Joining UAW Picket Line

Today, in a historic first for a sitting US president, President Biden will join striking members of the United Auto Workers union on the picket line in Wayne County, Michigan.

In response, Morris Pearl, the Chair of the Patriotic Millionaires and a former managing director at BlackRock, Inc., released the following statement:

"The historic significance of President Biden’s decision to join striking workers on the picket line cannot be understated. Biden’s walk in Michigan with the UAW will be his biggest demonstration yet of his support for union workers. He is also setting an important precedent for future presidents: instead of taking on the role of mediator – and falling victim to both-sides-ism in the process – Biden is standing unequivocally with workers who have been denied a share in the prosperity of the Big Three automakers.

Biden’s fight on behalf of workers must not end here. To ensure his support is more than symbolic, he must use this historic moment to ensure that workers in all industries share in growing prosperity with their employers. While this is an important step, there remains significant work to do. We look forward to seeing which tangible steps President Biden takes to further support American workers."

The Patriotic Millionaires is a group of high-net worth Americans who share a profound concern about the destabilizing level of inequality in America. Our work centers on the two things that matter most in a capitalist democracy: power and money. Our goal is to ensure that the country's political economy is structured to meet the needs of regular Americans, rather than just millionaires. We focus on three "first" principles: a highly progressive tax system, a livable minimum wage, and equal political representation for all citizens.

