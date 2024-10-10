To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

For Immediate Release
The Sentencing Project
Contact:

Janessa Sambola-Harris, janessa@merakicommsgroup.com

New Sentencing Project Report Reveals 4 Million Americans Denied Voting Rights Due to Felony Convictions

‘Locked Out 2024’ highlights persistent racial disparities and the nationwide impact of felony voting bans

A new report from The Sentencing Project, “Locked Out 2024: Estimates of People Denied Voting Rights Due to a Felony Conviction found that 4 million Americans will be unable to vote in the upcoming 2024 election due to felony disenfranchisement laws. Despite recent reforms in several states that have reduced disenfranchisement rates, the report underscores the continued exclusion of millions of Americans from the democratic process.

“Felony disenfranchisement remains a critical barrier to full civic participation, particularly for communities of color. Seventy percent of voting-age Americans who are banned from voting are currently living in their communities, without a voice in the policies and laws that shape their lives,” said Kara Gotsch, Executive Director of The Sentencing Project. “Despite progress in many states, felony disenfranchisement echoes policies of the past, like poll taxes and literacy tests. Felony voting bans keep communities that have been historically unheard and under-resourced from having equal representation in our democracy. It’s time to guarantee voting rights for all, including those with felony convictions, to create a truly inclusive democracy.”

The report also found that:

  • Since 2016, the number of disenfranchised people has declined by 31% as more states implement policies to restore voting rights, but significant barriers remain, particularly for individuals unable to pay court-ordered fines and fees.
  • One in 22 African Americans of voting age is disenfranchised, a rate more than three times that of non-African Americans. More than 10% of African American citizens are barred from voting in five states—Arizona, Florida, Kentucky, South Dakota and Tennessee.
  • Approximately 496,000 Latino Americans are disenfranchised, with over 5% of Latino voters in Arizona and Tennessee affected by felony voting bans. Latino voters are disenfranchised at higher rates than the general population in 28 states.
  • Approximately 764,000 women are barred from voting due to felony convictions, making up just under 20% of the disenfranchised population. 56% of women who are disenfranchised have completed their sentences.
  • Florida and Tennessee lead the nation in disenfranchisement rates, with more than 6% of their adult populations unable to vote, due to a felony conviction.
The report also revealed that while half of U.S. states have made strides in expanding voting rights for people with felony convictions, other states—particularly in the Southeast—have resisted such reforms. As a result, the number of disenfranchised voters in these states grew, even as the national figure decreased. This disparity underscores the urgent need for national solutions to address the persistent barriers to voting faced by justice-impacted communities.

“The Locked Out 2024 report underscores a harsh reality: our nation remains ensnared by the remnants of Jim Crow through the practice of felony disenfranchisement. Black and Brown communities bear the brunt of felony voting bans, further perpetuating the persistent racial inequities that plague our country,” said Nicole D. Porter, Senior Director of Advocacy at The Sentencing Project.

“As we approach another critical election, millions of citizens are still excluded from participating in the democratic process. If America truly wants to live up to its promise as the beacon on the hill of democracy, it’s time to ensure we’re living up to these ideals. Guaranteeing that every voting-age citizen has a voice in shaping our future is essential to building a more inclusive and equitable society.”

“The Locked Out 2024 report highlights the urgent need for reforms that go beyond piecemeal state-level changes,” said Christopher Uggen, co-author of the report. “Millions of Americans—disproportionately from marginalized communities—are barred from voting, representing a profound failure of our democratic system. If we are serious about creating a truly inclusive democracy, we need to make voting rights for people with felony convictions a national priority.”

The report "Locked Out 2024: Estimates of People Denied Voting Rights Due to a Felony Conviction" updates and expands on research The Sentencing Project has released on a biennial basis since 1998, analyzing the scope of felony disenfranchisement, as well as the state-level laws that ban people with previous felony convictions from voting.

The report is co-authored by Christopher Uggen (University of Minnesota), Ryan Larson (Hamline University), Sarah Shannon (University of Georgia), Robert Stewart (University of Maryland), and Molly Hauf (Hamline University).

The Sentencing Project will host a webinar offering a deeper analysis of the report on Wednesday, October 16 at 2:00 pm ET. Panelists include co-author of the report Christopher Uggen,and formerly incarcerated criminal legal reform and voting rights advocates Desmond Meade, Justin Allen, and Kemba Smith.

The full report is available here. Media interviews with The Sentencing Project are available upon request.

The Sentencing Project is a leader in changing the way Americans think about crime and punishment. The Sentencing Project promotes effective and humane responses to crime that minimize imprisonment and criminalization of youth and adults by promoting racial, ethnic, economic, and gender justice.

(202) 628-0871
www.sentencingproject.org
