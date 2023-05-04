To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

×

OUR CRUCIAL SPRING CAMPAIGN IS NOW UNDERWAY

Please donate now to keep the mission and independent journalism of Common Dreams strong.

The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Stand Up America
Contact:

Monica Garcia, press@standupamerica.com

New Revelations About Secret Gifts Clarence Thomas Accepted From GOP Megadonor Demand Action

Brett Edkins, Managing Director of Policy and Political Affairs for Stand Up America, issued the following statement in response to reports that GOP megadonor Harlan Crow potentially paid over $150,000 for Justice Clarence Thomas’ grandnephew to attend private boarding schools in Georgia and Virginia.

"This ethical crisis at the Supreme Court just keeps getting worse. For two decades, Clarence Thomas failed to disclose private jet travel, trips on luxury yachts, and other gifts from GOP megadonor Harlan Crow. After Crow purchased three properties from Thomas, the billionaire acted as his mother’s landlord, remodeling her home while charging $0 in rent. Now we’ve learned that Crow bankrolled Thomas’ grandnephew’s attendance to exclusive private boarding schools.
"We don’t yet know the full extent of Justice Thomas’ ethical violations, but the existing evidence of a corrupt relationship is overwhelming and should alarm every American. Congress must hold this Court in check and restore public trust in our justice system by conducting a thorough investigation into Thomas’ financial dealings with Crow and finally passing a code of ethics for the Supreme Court. The American people should have confidence that their highest court is free from corruption."

Stand Up America is a progressive advocacy organization with over two million community members across the country. Focused on grassroots advocacy to strengthen our democracy and oppose Trump's corrupt agenda, Stand Up America has driven over 600,000 phone calls to Congress and mobilized tens of thousands of protestors across the country.

www.StandUpAmerica.com
Press PageAction Page