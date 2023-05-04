New Revelations About Secret Gifts Clarence Thomas Accepted From GOP Megadonor Demand Action

OUR CRUCIAL SPRING CAMPAIGN IS NOW UNDERWAY
Brett Edkins, Managing Director of Policy and Political Affairs for Stand Up America, issued the following statement in response to reports that GOP megadonor Harlan Crow potentially paid over $150,000 for Justice Clarence Thomas’ grandnephew to attend private boarding schools in Georgia and Virginia.
"This ethical crisis at the Supreme Court just keeps getting worse. For two decades, Clarence Thomas failed to disclose private jet travel, trips on luxury yachts, and other gifts from GOP megadonor Harlan Crow. After Crow purchased three properties from Thomas, the billionaire acted as his mother’s landlord, remodeling her home while charging $0 in rent. Now we’ve learned that Crow bankrolled Thomas’ grandnephew’s attendance to exclusive private boarding schools.
"We don’t yet know the full extent of Justice Thomas’ ethical violations, but the existing evidence of a corrupt relationship is overwhelming and should alarm every American. Congress must hold this Court in check and restore public trust in our justice system by conducting a thorough investigation into Thomas’ financial dealings with Crow and finally passing a code of ethics for the Supreme Court. The American people should have confidence that their highest court is free from corruption."
"It's time to make sure that working people benefit from rapidly increasing technology, not just large corporations that are already doing phenomenally well."
Sen. Bernie Sanders on Thursday called for a 32-hour workweek with no pay cuts for U.S. employees, pointing to the overwhelmingly positive results in nations that have recently experimented with or enacted shorter workweeks.
"Moving to a 32-hour workweek with no loss of pay is not a radical idea," Sanders (I-Vt.), the chair of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, wrote in an op-ed in The Guardian. "In fact, movement in that direction is already taking place in other developed countries. France, the seventh-largest economy in the world, has a 35-hour workweek and is considering reducing it to 32. The workweek in Norway and Denmark is about 37 hours."
The senator also pointed to a recent four-day workweek pilot program in the United Kingdom, where more than 90% of participating companies said the trial was so successful that they have no plans to return to a five-day workweek.
"Not surprisingly, it showed that happy workers were more productive," Sanders wrote. "Another pilot of nearly 1,000 workers at 33 companies in seven countries found that revenue increased by more than 37% in the companies that participated and 97% of workers were happy with the four-day workweek."
Sanders also noted that "an explosion in technology" in recent decades, and associated increases in worker productivity, have not prompted any changes to the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA), the 1938 law that established the 40-hour workweek.
Between 1979 and 2021, according to the Economic Policy Institute, worker productivity rose by nearly 65% while hourly pay rose just 17.3%.
"The result: millions of Americans are working longer hours for lower wages, with the average worker making nearly $50 a week less than he or she did 50 years ago, after adjusting for inflation," wrote Sanders, who has said he will introduce legislation Thursday that would raise the federal minimum wage to $17 an hour.
"It's time to reduce the workweek to 32 hours with no loss in pay," the senator continued. "It's time to reduce the stress level in our country and allow Americans to enjoy a better quality of life. It's time to make sure that working people benefit from rapidly increasing technology, not just large corporations that are already doing phenomenally well."
Sanders is one of just a handful of U.S. lawmakers to endorse a 32-hour workweek. Earlier this year, Rep. Mark Takano (D-Calif.) reintroduced his Thirty-Two Hour Workweek Act, legislation that would cut the standard U.S. workweek by amending the FLSA.
The bill currently has just two co-sponsors: Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), the chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, and Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.). The measure has also been endorsed by the AFL-CIO, the Service Employees International Union, the United Food and Commercial Workers Union, and other organizations.
"Workers across the nation are collectively reimagining their relationship to labor—and our laws need to follow suit," Takano said in March. "We have before us the opportunity to make common sense changes to work standards passed down from a different era. The Thirty-Two Hour Workweek Act would improve the quality of life of workers, meeting the demand for a more truncated workweek that allows room to live, play, and enjoy life more fully outside of work."
"That sound you hear is exploding heads," joked one economist.
A working paper unveiled this week by researchers at the University of California, Berkeley shows that large minimum wage increases can have positive effects on both earnings and employment, countering the notion pushed by corporate lobbying groups that significant wage hikes are job killers.
Examining nearly 50 large U.S. counties in California and New York whose wage floors reached $15 or higher by the first quarter of last year, the analysis found that sizable minimum wage hikes produced "substantial pay growth, no disemployment effects, and reduced wage inequality."
The paper—authored by Justin Wiltshire, Carl McPherson, and Michael Reich—also found that when excluding counties with already-high minimum wages relative to other local areas, minimum wage increases actually boost employment.
Citing previous research on the impacts of local minimum wage hikes, the authors explain that "cities that enact local minimum wage increases tend to already have higher wages."
"In other words, the local areas that enact their own minimum wage policies are less likely to experience employment effects (in either direction)," the paper notes. "Moreover, including high-wage labor markets—where the minimum wage has less bite—in treatment samples could also attenuate estimated effects."
The researchers found "larger positive and significant" employment effects of minimum wage hikes when leaving out areas that already had higher average wages—indicating that large wage boosts in areas with lower minimum wages are beneficial for job growth.
The working paper comes as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is preparing to introduce legislation Thursday that would raise the federal minimum wage to $17 an hour, up from the $7.25 level that it has been stuck at for more than a decade. According to the Economic Policy Institute, the federal minimum wage—which 15 U.S. states currently use as their wage floor—is worth 17% less today than it was 10 years ago.
"There are millions of workers in this country who are working literally on starvation wages, eight nine, ten bucks an hour," Sanders toldInsider on Wednesday. "Two years ago, we proposed a $15 an hour minimum wage as a result of inflation. $15 is now the equivalent of $17."
When Sanders attempted to attach a $15 minimum wage amendment to a coronavirus relief package in 2021, eight members of the Senate Democratic caucus joined Republicans to block the effort.
"I think all over this country, you're seeing states on their own voting to raise the minimum wage," Sanders said Wednesday. "We have not raised the minimum wage here in Congress."
In the absence of federal action, a record number of U.S. jurisdictions are set to raise their minimum wages in 2023—in many cases above $15 an hour.
The new working paper focused primarily on fast food workers in 25 California counties and 22 New York counties that "are representative of the U.S as a whole: the distribution of average county wages in 42 of these counties lies uniformly between the 10th and 90th percentiles of all U.S. counties."
"This pattern implies our results are generalizable to jurisdictions across the U.S.," the authors note.
The analysis of wage hikes in the full 47-county sample found "positive and significant" impacts on worker earnings—particularly at the lower end of the wage distribution—and "positive and borderline-significant" effects on employment. When stripping from the sample counties that already had higher wage floors, "our positive employment estimates increase in magnitude and become significant," the authors wrote.
"Our paper demonstrates that the rapid growth of minimum wages to high levels in California and New York resulted in increased earnings without causing negative employment effects," they concluded. "Indeed, our evidence suggests that these minimum wage increases resulted in employment gains."
One group said the Republican governor's staff "is giving real Marie Antoinette vibes."
More than a dozen activists were arrested late Wednesday after occupying part of Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' office to protest his "fascist agenda," especially his support for a new anti-immigrant bill.
Protest organizers said 14 people were placed under arrest Wednesday evening. Earlier in the day, dozens of members of the Florida-based and youth-led Dream Defenders and allied groups including Florida Rising and Showing Up for Racial Justice had entered the lobby of DeSantis' office in Tallahassee, where around a dozen people sat and locked hands in front of the reception desk.
\u201cActivists protesting Gov. Ron DeSantis and his policies, who were holding a sit-in at his office, are being arrested.\u201d— Douglas Soule (@Douglas Soule) 1683157317
The activists—who said they would not leave until they met with the governor and presumptive 2024 GOP presidential contender—were protesting a wide range of DeSantis' policies and actions, including his support for S.B. 1718, a bill passed by both houses of Florida's Legislature that would ban cities and counties from funding organizations that issue identification documents to people who enter the U.S. illegally.
The bill also bans businesses from accepting identification—including out-of-state driver's licenses—from such immigrants, and forces hospitals to record patients' immigration status upon admission.
\u201cFrom his Don't Say Gay bill to his 6-week abortion ban and now to his newest anti-immigrant bill, Ron DeSantis has made his fascist agenda crystal clear.\n\nWe won't stand for it and neither will the millions of young voters who're ready to punch back.\u201d— Sunrise Movement \ud83c\udf05 (@Sunrise Movement \ud83c\udf05) 1683140591
Video posted on social media by Dream Defenders shows at least one of DeSantis' staffers eating chocolate cake in front of the demonstrators.
One protester is heard saying in the video that "they sittin' here eatin' cake while the people of Florida are in crisis."
Florida Planned Parenthood Action tweeted that "as always, the cruelty is the point with this administration."
\u201c@GovRonDeSantis\u2019s staff is giving Marie Antoinette vibes..\u201d— Women's Voices SW Florida (@Women's Voices SW Florida) 1683140993
Florida Rising senior political adviser Dwight Bullard—a former Democratic state lawmaker—said in a statement that "Gov. DeSantis and Republican lawmakers have chosen to attack many of Florida's most vulnerable and historically marginalized communities with policies that attack who they are, who they love, and how and what they learn."
Showing Up for Racial Justice associate director Julia Daniel said that DeSantis "stokes division to try and make white people afraid, and I'm here to say that we will not be divided or tricked because we know that we are stronger when we stand together."
Common Dreamsreported last month that advocacy organizations issued a travel advisory for Florida, with one of the groups, Equality Florida, citing DeSantis' "passage of laws that are hostile to the LGBTQ+ community, restrict access to reproductive healthcare, repeal gun safety laws and allow untrained, unpermitted carry, and foment racial prejudice" in warning that the Sunshine State "may not be a safe place to visit or take up residence."