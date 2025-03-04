To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

×
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER

Daily news & progressive opinion—funded by the people, not the corporations—delivered straight to your inbox.

* indicates required
5
#000000
#FFFFFF
The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS)
Contact:

Debra Holtz, WesternStatesMedia@ucsusa.org

March Wildfires Signal Risks of a Dangerous Spring

An early wildfire season in the U.S. that began in Los Angeles and is currently hitting the Carolinas and Georgia this week also poses risks to the Southern Plains states of Texas and New Mexico, according to a new outlook issued by the National Interagency Fire Center.

Dr. Rachel Cleetus, the policy director with the Climate and Energy program at the Union of Concerned Scientists, writes in a new blog that hotter, drier conditions, coupled with gusty winds, are contributing to these winter fires. She notes that state and federal policymakers should ensure that adequate funding and resources are available to deal with wildfires so fire-damaged communities can recover.

“The Trump administration’s mass layoffs of thousands of forest service employees, combined with federal funding freezes that affect wildfire mitigation and prevention projects, are their own red flag warnings going into this year’s fire season,” writes Cleetus. “Across the board, indiscriminately cutting staff and budgets at agencies such as NOAA, USDA and FEMA that contribute to predictive data and wildfire risk mapping, firefighting, and disaster response and recovery will only make things more unsafe for everyone.”

The Union of Concerned Scientists is the leading science-based nonprofit working for a healthy environment and a safer world. UCS combines independent scientific research and citizen action to develop innovative, practical solutions and to secure responsible changes in government policy, corporate practices, and consumer choices.

www.ucsusa.org
Press PageAction Page