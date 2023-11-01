In Monster Oil Mergers, Senators are Right to Worry Over Harm to Consumers

FINAL DAY: Please Support Our Fall Campaign!
Big Oil’s spooky plan to resurrect ghost of Standard Oil monopoly threatens American consumers
In a letter to the Chair of the Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan released today, 23 U.S. Senators expressed their deep concerns over two Big Oil mergers that could upend market protections for consumers. ExxonMobil’s acquisition of Pioneer Natural Resources and Chevron’s takeover of Hess Corporation would be two of the largest oil-and-gas deals of the 21st Century, harming competition,suppressing wages for workers, and consolidating economic and political control for Big Oil lobbying to stop action on climate change.
In response to the letter, Tyson Slocum, director of Public Citizen’s Energy Program, issued the following statement:
“Allowing Big Oil to become Monster Oil will increase consumers’ pain at the pump and consolidate their political grip over Capitol Hill to stop action on climate change.
“It’s a bad Halloween joke to allow ExxonMobil and Chevron to revive Standard Oil from the grave. Doing so would result in a veritable horror movie of vertically integrated oil and gas monsters that control every aspect of the petroleum industry — from drilling to pipelines to refineries to export terminals.The Federal Trade Commission must investigate anticompetitive attempts by Big Oil to consolidate the fossil fuel industry.”
"It is past time for us to recognize how toxic of a presence AIPAC has been in our political system," said Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Tuesday dismissed the latest political attack by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee—the powerful anti-Palestinian rights lobbying group—on a lawmaker who rejected legislation endorsed by the organization.
AIPAC, the New York Democrat suggested, has little credibility when it claims to fight for democracy and security in the U.S. by supporting Israel's violent policies in Palestine.
Ocasio-Cortez responded to a social media post by AIPAC, which backs both Democratic and Republican political candidates as long as they unquestioningly support Israel's policies—including the war it has waged against civilians in Gaza in retaliation for an attack by Hamas last month. The group criticized Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) for being the only Republican who voted against House Resolution 771, which stated that the U.S. stands "with Israel as it defends itself."
AIPAC also denounced Massie on Tuesday for announcing he would vote against a separate resolution, scheduled to be taken up by the House Rules Committee on Wednesday, to send more than $14 billion in aid, including military funding, to Israel. AIPAC said in support of the proposal that "the U.S. is stronger when Israel is secure."
"AIPAC endorsed scores of January 6th insurrectionists. They are no friend to American democracy," Ocasio-Cortez responded to the group's comments on Massie.
AIPAC in recent U.S. elections has spent millions of dollars to defeat progressive candidates such as Rep. Summer Lee (D-Pa.) and former Ohio state Sen. Nina Turner—both supporters of Palestinian rights as well as pro-democracy reforms in the U.S.—with mixed success.
The group has also backed more than 100 GOP lawmakers who voted against certifying the 2020 presidential election results in support of former Republican President Donald Trump.
Despite its claims that it aims to make the U.S. "stronger," Ocasio-Cortez said, AIPAC is "an extremist organization that destabilizes U.S. democracy."
Massie's objection to H.R. 771 differed from that of Ocasio-Cortez and eight other Democrats who voted against it. He said on social media that he objected to provisions called for in the resolution, including sanctions, foreign aid commitments, and a broad "open-ended promise of military support."
Ocasio-Cortez and several of the other Democrats who opposed the resolution have joined calls for a cease-fire as Israel has bombarded Gaza with airstrikes, killing at least 8,796 Palestinians so far.
Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.), who backed the resolution and has not joined the call for a cease-fire, admitted that Ocasio-Cortez's comments summed up "how many feel about what AIPAC really is about."
"Rep. Mark Pocan is right," said Ocasio-Cortez. "It is past time for us to recognize how toxic of a presence AIPAC has been in our political system. They actively boost candidates who tried to overthrow the U.S. election and run smear campaigns on members of Congress who stand up for human rights. Enough."
"The U.S. government cannot keep funding these atrocities," said U.S. Rep. Cori Bush. "There must be a cease-fire now."
The Israeli military bombed Gaza's largest refugee camp for the second consecutive day on Wednesday as humanitarian groups and lawmakers called the series of attacks a blatant war crime and slammed the U.S. government for enabling such atrocities.
Wednesday's attack reportedly killed and wounded "a number of" people at the densely populated Jabalia refugee camp, where hundreds were killed or injured roughly 24 hours earlier in bombings by the Israeli military.
The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) asserted that Tuesday's strikes were aimed at a "tunnel complex" where a senior Hamas commander, Ibrahim Biari, was purportedly hiding. The IDF said the airstrikes killed Biari but denied intentionally bombing the camp's buildings, more than a dozen of which were leveled in the attack.
"I was waiting in line to buy bread when suddenly and without any prior warning seven to eight missiles fell," said one eyewitness. "There were seven to eight huge holes in the ground, full of killed people, body parts all over the place. It felt like the end of the world."
A Doctors Without Borders nurse in Gaza said that after Tuesday's strikes, "young children arrived at the hospital with deep wounds and severe burns."
"They came without their families," the nurse added. "Many were screaming and asking for their parents. I stayed with them until we could find a place, as the hospital was full with patients."
Asked about the civilians who were killed in the Tuesday strikes, an IDF spokesperson toldCNN that "this is the tragedy of war" and that the Israeli military instructed people in the area to "move south."
Hamas
denied the claim that one of its commanders was in the area targeted by the Israeli military.
Jeremy Konyndyk, the president of Refugees International, argued Tuesday that Israel's assault on Gaza's largest refugee camp "is a clear-cut war crime."
"It shows wanton disregard for the legal obligation to minimize civilian harm in targeting military objectives. It is the latest of many such attacks by the IDF," Konyndyk wrote. "This in turn underscores that Netanyahu is making a mockery of Biden's repeated pleas to follow the laws of war—without any acknowledgment of that reality by the U.S. This leaves a cease-fire as the only viable path to civilian protection."
U.S. Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.), who is leading a congressional resolution calling for a cease-fire in Gaza, also denounced the refugee camp bombing as a war crime and said that "this unspeakable violence must end."
"The U.S. government cannot keep funding these atrocities," Bush added. "There must be a cease-fire now."
U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) similarly criticized the Biden administration and Congress for backing Israel as it carries out massive crimes against humanity.
"Make no mistake: these human rights abuses are being carried out with U.S. weapons, U.S. funding, and with 'no red lines,'" Omar wrote on social media. "And now we are set to vote on an additional $14 billion with no restrictions or conditions. The United States Congress should not fund violations of U.S. and international law."
Israeli forces have killed at least 8,800 people in Gaza since October 7, when Hamas launched a deadly attack on Israel.
The nation's relentless bombing campaign and siege have fueled a massive humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, displacing more than a million people, imperiling the enclave's healthcare system, and decimating much of the territory's civilian infrastructure—including communication and internet services.
The United Nations and human rights organizations have accused Israeli forces of committing grave war crimes in Gaza, including
collective punishment, forcible transfer, and genocide.
The wave of airstrikes that hit Jabalia on Wednesday marked at least the sixth time Israel has bombed the camp since October 7, according toAl Jazeera.
"This is just the latest atrocity to befall the people of Gaza where the fighting has entered an even more terrifying phase, with increasingly dreadful humanitarian consequences," United Nations emergency relief coordinator Martin Griffiths said of the Jabalia attack on Wednesday. "Meanwhile, the world seems unable, or unwilling, to act. This cannot go on."
Lawyers for Palestinian Human Rights, a United Kingdom-based legal charity, said in a statement Wednesday that the Jabalia strikes "should overwhelmingly signal to the U.K. Government and Labour Party that they must now call for an immediate cease-fire."
"We urge the U.K. Government and Labour Party to urgently revise their position in light of the Jabalia mass killing, and clearly place the future preservation of civilian life as its highest objective," the group added.
"This is a good day for advancing our efforts to help Honolulu survive the costs and consequences of the climate crisis."
Hawaii's Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected U.S. oil giants' effort to scrap a climate deception lawsuit brought by the City and County of Honolulu, allowing the case to head to trial.
Filed in 2020, the lawsuit accuses ExxonMobil, Chevron, Shell, Sunoco, and other major oil and gas companies of introducing and promoting fossil fuel products that they knew were a threat to the world's climate. The oil giants engaged in "public deception campaigns designed to obscure the connection between their products and global warming and the environmental, physical, social, and economic consequences flowing from it," the lawsuit alleges.
In his majority opinion, Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald wrote that Big Oil's attempt to toss the lawsuit on the grounds that it is "another in a long line of lawsuits seeking to regulate interstate and international greenhouse gas emissions" fell short because the suit "does not seek to regulate emissions and does not seek damages for interstate emissions."
"Rather, plaintiffs' complaint 'clearly seeks to challenge the promotion and sale of fossil-fuel products without warning and abetted by a sophisticated disinformation campaign,'" Recktenwald wrote. "This case concerns torts committed in Hawaii that caused alleged injuries in Hawaii. Thus, defendants' arguments on appeal fail."
Matthew Gonser, executive director of Honolulu's Office of Climate Change, Sustainability, and Resiliency, applauded the court's decision in a statement and pledged to "continue pursuing this case in the trial court where we filed it three and half years ago, and where discovery can now begin in earnest."
"This is a good day for advancing our efforts to help Honolulu survive the costs and consequences of the climate crisis," said Gonser.
The Hawaii Supreme Court began hearing Big Oil's arguments for dismissing the Honolulu suit back in August, shortly after wildfires ravaged the town of Lahaina on the island of Maui, killing at least 97 people. Scientists argued the climate crisis helped create the dry conditions that allowed the fires to spread with catastrophic speed.
Maui County is suing Big Oil along with Honolulu and dozens of other cities, counties, and states across the U.S.
In September, the state of California became the largest economy in the world to take legal action against the fossil fuel industry, accusing it of an "ongoing campaign to seek endless profits at the expense of our planet."
While oil and gas company profits have declined this year compared to last year's record-shattering windfalls, they began to trend upward again in the third quarter of 2023. Exxon and Chevron—both of which recently agreed to acquire two of their smaller competitors—posted profit increases of 15% and 8.5% respectively in the third quarter compared to the previous three months.
On Tuesday, BP announced $3.29 billion in third-quarter profits, up from $2.6 billion in the second quarter.
"As the United States comes off a summer of dangerous, record-breaking extreme heat, Americans are paying the price for climate disasters while Big Oil CEOs are lining their pockets," Cassidy DiPaola, campaign manager for Fossil Free Media, said in a statement. "Big Oil's rapidly growing profits and fossil fuel expansion jeopardizes a livable future for all and the health of our democracy."