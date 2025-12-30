30th Strike in Trump's High-Seas Kill Spree Claims 2 More Lives

The US military said Monday that two alleged drug smugglers were killed in the bombing of another boat in the eastern Pacific Ocean, but—as has been the case throughout 30 such strikes—offered no verifiable evidence to support its claim.

US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) said on X that, on orders from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, "Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations in international waters."

"Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations," SOUTHCOM added. "Two male narco-terrorists were killed. No US military forces were harmed."

According to the Trump administration's figures, at least 107 people have been killed in 30 boat strikes since early September. The administration has tried to justify the strikes to Congress by claiming that the US is in an “armed conflict” with drug cartels, while legal scholars and Democratic US lawmakers counter that the bombings are likely war crimes.

War powers resolutions aimed at reining in President Donald Trump’s ability to extrajudicially execute alleged drug traffickers in or near Venezuela failed to pass the Senate in October and the House earlier this month.

Monday's strike came amid Trump's escalating aggression against Venezuela, including the deployment of warships and thousands of US troops to the region, authorization of covert CIA operations targeting the country's socialist government, and threats to launch ground attacks.

Trump claimed Monday without providing evidence that US forces destroyed a "big facility" in an unspecified country where narco-traffickers' "ships come from."



