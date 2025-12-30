Trump Bemoans Not Winning Nobel Peace Prize During Netanyahu Hot Mic

President Donald Trump—who has bombed more countries than any US leader in history—once again lamented what he considers his snub for the Nobel Peace Prize during a Monday meeting with fugitive Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In an apparent hot mic moment, Trump, seemingly unaware that there were reporters in the room, speaks to Netanyahu and other Israeli and US officials gathered at the president's Mar-a-Lago club in Florida about the "35 years of fighting" between two unspecified countries that he "stopped."

"Do I get credit for it? No," Trump says, adding before being interrupted by Netanyahu, "They gave the Nob..."

As something of a consolation prize, Netanyahu said Monday that he's awarding Trump with the Israel Prize, that nation's highest cultural honor. Trump will be the first foreign leader to receive the award.

Football's global governing body also gave Trump its inaugural—and widely derided—FIFA Peace Prize earlier this month in recognition of the administration's role in brokering an end to international conflicts.

"I did eight of them," Trump said during the hot mic—likely referring to the number of wars he falsely claims to have ended—before seeming to notice the journalists and changing the subject.

Trump ranting to Netanyahu on a hot mic: "Do I get credit for it? No. They gave the Nob-- I did 8 of them. How about India and Pakistan? So I did 8 of them. And then I'll tell you the rest of it."



[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) December 29, 2025 at 10:57 AM

Trump did nine of them—as in the number of countries he's bombed, breaking former President Barack Obama's record of seven. Over the course of his two terms, Trump has ordered the bombing of Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Nigeria, Pakistan, Somalia, Syria, and Yemen, as well as boats allegedly transporting drugs in the Caribbean Sea and Pacific Ocean.

Thousands of civilians have been killed or wounded during these campaigns, according to experts.

Trump has recently deployed warships and thousands of US troops near Venezuela, which could become the next country attacked by a the self-described "the most anti-war president in history."

The US president has also backed Israel's genocidal war on Gaza, which has left more than 250,000 Palestinians dead, maimed, or missing, and around 2 million others forcibly displaced, starved, or sickened. Israel's conduct in the war is the subject of an ongoing International Court of Justice genocide case filed by South Africa.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu and his former defense minister Yoav Gallant are wanted by the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza, including murder and forced starvation.

“He is a wartime prime minister. He’s done a phenomenal job," Trump said while standing with Netanyahu later on Monday. "He’s taken Israel through a very dangerous period of trauma."

He is also accused of prolonging the Gaza war to forestall a reckoning in his domestic corruption trial, in which Trump has intervened by requesting a pardon.

“Israel, with other people, might not exist right now," Trump added. "If you had the wrong prime minister, Israel right now would not exist.”

