For Immediate Release
Greenpeace
Contact: Email:,pressdesk.int@greenpeace.org

Hague throws Shell an emissions lifeline

The Court of Appeal in The Hague today did not uphold the verdict of the district court, which ruled in 2021 that Shell must reduce its CO2 emissions by 45% by 2030. Shell has a responsibility for reducing its CO2-emission, according to the court. The judges also state that Shell’s investments in new oil and gas fields may be at odds with the Paris agreement. The climate case Shell was brought by Milieudefensie, together with Greenpeace Netherlands, other civil society organisations and 17,379 individual co-plaintiffs.

Andy Palmen, director of Greenpeace Netherlands said: “This is a setback for the climate and all those people impacted by the climate crisis. We are disappointed that Shell is being allowed to continue polluting. We will not give up the fight and this only motivates us more to take action against major polluters. It really gives hope that the court finds that Shell must respect human rights and has a duty to reduce its CO2 emissions.

“People all over the world are demanding climate justice. Later today, Greenpeace UK will face Shell and Equinor in court to stop new oil and gas drilling in the Jackdaw and Rosebank fields. Today’s ruling underscores the importance of world leaders now negotiating at the UN Climate Summit in Baku taking responsibility. The summit in Dubai last year marked the end of coal, oil and gas, now governments must come up with concrete plans to move away from fossil fuels.

In a few weeks time the International Court of Justice in The Hague will hold hearings on the obligations of states in the climate emergency. These hearings underscore the urgent need for global action to mitigate climate change and protect the rights and well-being of impacted communities.”

