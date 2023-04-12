To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

×
The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Groundwork Collaborative
Contact:

press@groundworkcollaborative.org

Groundwork's Chief Economist Reacts to March CPI Report

Today's Consumer Price Index (CPI) report shows inflation at 5.0% year-over-year in March – down from 6.0% in February. Lower prices for food and energy pulled inflation down to its lowest level since May 2021. Groundwork's Chief Economist Dr. Rakeen Mabud reacted to today’s inflation report with the following statement:

“Today’s inflation report is a clear repudiation of what the Fed has been telling us for the past two years: We don’t have to ramp up unemployment to bring inflation down. Inflation has fallen for nine straight months, all while Black workers, led by Black women, are experiencing the lowest unemployment rate since 1972.
“We are seeing the benefits of a tight labor market in action. It will be a real failure of leadership if the Fed throws away all these important gains in the labor market by pursuing additional rate hikes.”

The Groundwork Collaborative is dedicated to advancing a coherent and persuasive progressive economic worldview and narrative capable of delivering meaningful opportunity and prosperity for everyone. Our work is driven by a core guiding principle: We are the economy. Groundwork Collaborative envisions an economic system that produces strong, broadly shared prosperity and power for all people, not just a wealthy few.