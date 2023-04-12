April, 12 2023, 12:29pm EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact:
Groundwork's Chief Economist Reacts to March CPI Report
Today's Consumer Price Index (CPI) report shows inflation at 5.0% year-over-year in March – down from 6.0% in February. Lower prices for food and energy pulled inflation down to its lowest level since May 2021. Groundwork's Chief Economist Dr. Rakeen Mabud reacted to today’s inflation report with the following statement:
“Today’s inflation report is a clear repudiation of what the Fed has been telling us for the past two years: We don’t have to ramp up unemployment to bring inflation down. Inflation has fallen for nine straight months, all while Black workers, led by Black women, are experiencing the lowest unemployment rate since 1972.
“We are seeing the benefits of a tight labor market in action. It will be a real failure of leadership if the Fed throws away all these important gains in the labor market by pursuing additional rate hikes.”
The Groundwork Collaborative is dedicated to advancing a coherent and persuasive progressive economic worldview and narrative capable of delivering meaningful opportunity and prosperity for everyone. Our work is driven by a core guiding principle: We are the economy. Groundwork Collaborative envisions an economic system that produces strong, broadly shared prosperity and power for all people, not just a wealthy few.
'Should We All Join Them?' NPR First Major News Outlet to Leave Twitter
"We are not putting our journalism on platforms that have demonstrated an interest in undermining our credibility and the public's understanding of our editorial independence."
Apr 12, 2023
However, the battle over how or even whether to label publicly funded media and NPR's decision to become the first major media outlet to ditch Twitter have some users, such as the U.S.-based advocacy group Free Press, asking, "Should we all join them?"
NPR on Wednesday announced plans to leave Twitter—the social media platform now owned by billionaire Elon Musk—after being branded last week with a "state-affiliated media" label that, after backlash, was replaced with "government-funded media."
"NPR's organizational accounts will no longer be active on Twitter because the platform is taking actions that undermine our credibility by falsely implying that we are not editorially independent," the media organization said in a statement.
"We are not putting our journalism on platforms that have demonstrated an interest in undermining our credibility and the public's understanding of our editorial independence," the statement added. "We are turning away from Twitter but not from our audiences and communities. There are plenty of ways to stay connected and keep up with NPR's news, music, and cultural content."
After the platform's initial decision last week, NPR president and CEO John Lansing said that "we were disturbed to see... that Twitter has labeled NPR as 'state-affiliated media,' a description that, per Twitter's own guidelines, does not apply to NPR."
Others also criticized applying that specific label to NPR—including Liz Woolery, PEN America's digital policy leader, who called it "a dangerous move that could further undermine public confidence in reliable news sources."
In an email exchange, an NPR reporter informed Musk that—like other U.S. public media—only about 1% of NPR's budget comes from the government, while about 40% is from corporate sponsors and 31% is from local stations' programming fees.
Musk reportedly wrote to the journalist that "the operating principle at new Twitter is simply fair and equal treatment, so if we label non-U.S. accounts as [government], then we should do the same for U.S., but it sounds like that might not be accurate here."
Twitter then updated the label on NPR's main account—which has 8.8 million followers—to government-affiliated, a label that has also been applied to the BBC, which has disputed the platform's decision.
"The BBC operates through a Royal Charter agreed with the U.K. government, which states the corporation 'must be independent,'" the British outlet explained Wednesday. "Its public service output is funded by U.K. households via a TV license fee, as well as income from commercial operations."
In a wide-ranging Tuesday interview with the BBC, Musk said: "We want [the tag] as truthful and accurate as possible. We're adjusting the label to [the BBC being] publicly funded. We'll try to be accurate."
Since Musk finalized his $44 billion purchase of Twitter in October, when he was the world's richest man, "it has been quite a rollercoaster," Musk admitted to the BBC. "It's been really quite a stressful situation."
The billionaire has come under fire for various platform policy and business decisions, from suspending journalists reporting on the movements of his private jet to laying off Twitter staff. While there was an initial exodus of advertisers, Musk said Tuesday that "I think almost all advertisers have come back or said they are going to come back."
However, the battle over how or even whether to label publicly funded media and NPR's decision to become the first major media outlet to ditch Twitter have some users, such as the U.S.-based advocacy group Free Press, asking, "Should we all join them?"
Biden's Colorado River Plans Fail to Address 'Abuse' of Water by Big Ag and Big Oil: Watchdog
"Any legitimate plan for the Colorado River must directly confront a key driver of the crisis in the first place: the overuse and abuse of limited water resources by big agribusiness and fossil fuel corporations—the very same industries contributing to climate chaos in the first place."
Apr 12, 2023
"Each industrial, municipal, and agricultural user should be held to the highest industry standards in handling, using, and disposing of water," the watchdog added. "There is precious little water left to waste."
"Each industrial, municipal, and agricultural user should be held to the highest industry standards in handling, using, and disposing of water," the watchdog added. "There is precious little water left to waste."
After the Biden administration on Tuesday released proposals to cut water allotments to the states that depend on the shrinking Colorado River, a progressive advocacy group criticized federal officials for failing to address an underlying cause of the region's hydrological plight: the overexploitation of water resources by the corporate agriculture and fossil fuel industries.
"Any legitimate plan for the Colorado River must directly confront a key driver of the crisis in the first place: the overuse and abuse of limited water resources by big agribusiness and fossil fuel corporations—the very same industries contributing to climate chaos in the first place," Food & Water Watch executive director Wenonah Hauter said in a statement.
The seven Colorado River Basin states—Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming—have missed multiple federal deadlines to finalize an interstate water conservation pact. Following months of fruitless state-level attempts to forge an agreement on how to preserve the region's waning water resources, the U.S. Department of Interior's Bureau of Reclamation proposed two solutions in a draft analysis published Tuesday. The agency also explored the devastating implications of a third alternative—doing nothing.
As The Associated Press reported: "One option would be more beneficial to California and some tribes along the river that have high-priority rights to the river’s water. The second option is likely to be more favorable to Nevada and Arizona, who share the river's Lower Basin with California and say it's time for an approach that more fairly spreads the pain of cuts. That approach would force cuts on a proportional basis, when water levels at key reservoirs along the river dip below a certain point."
The two plans unveiled by the Interior Department "would achieve at least 2 million acre-feet of cuts in 2024, on top of existing cuts that states and other users previously agreed to," AP noted. "States, tribes, and other water users now have until May 30 to comment before federal officials announce their formal decision."
"Federal and state officials must work together to protect the Colorado River as a public trust resource and prioritize the well-being of Western communities before corporate profits."
Since the Colorado River Compact was originally signed in 1922, the 1,450-mile waterway—a lifeline for 40 million people in the western U.S. and northern Mexico—has been overallocated. Making matters worse, historic drought conditions intensified by the fossil fuel-driven climate emergency have exacerbated scarcity, jeopardizing drinking water provision and power generation throughout the region, including in the metropolitan areas of Los Angeles, Phoenix, San Diego, Denver, Las Vegas, Albuquerque, and Salt Lake City.
The amount of water being withdrawn from the Colorado River has declined since 2000 even as more people have moved to the area. But with less water flowing into the river amid the West's 23-year megadrought—more severe than anything seen in the preceding 1,200 years—recent reductions in per capita water consumption are insufficient. Meanwhile, Wall Street investment firms are looking to capitalize on the pending calamity by buying and selling rights to the river's dwindling water supplies.
In light of this alarming predicament, Hauter said Tuesday that "federal and state officials must work together to protect the Colorado River as a public trust resource and prioritize the well-being of Western communities before corporate profits."
"The Biden administration and governors must find the political will to stop the expansion of water-intensive factory farming, including megadairies and egregiously thirsty crops like tree nuts and alfalfa," said Hauter. "They must halt these practices and chart a course to a more sustainable and resilient future, one that aligns with the reality of climate change and our precarious water future."
As much as 80% of the Colorado River's water is currently "put towards agriculture, and 80% of that supply is used for crops like alfalfa, which is largely used as feedstock for cattle," according to Food & Water Watch. "The current framework to cut water uses, however, focuses on overall allocations and makes only a passing reference to the actual purpose that water is used."
"Each industrial, municipal, and agricultural user should be held to the highest industry standards in handling, using, and disposing of water," the watchdog added. "There is precious little water left to waste."
In February, after California refused to sign onto the other six Colorado River Basin states' blueprint to collectively slash water use by 15%—the bare minimum experts say is necessary to prevent water levels in dangerously depleted reservoirs from dropping even further—Food & Water Watch published research detailing "the toll that corporate agriculture and fossil fuel drilling is taking on the state's beleaguered water supplies."
"The Biden administration and governors must find the political will to stop the expansion of water-intensive factory farming, including megadairies and egregiously thirsty crops like tree nuts and alfalfa."
As the group explained, a huge expansion since 2010 in the number of acres devoted to growing almonds and pistachios required 523 billion additional gallons of water for irrigation in 2021 compared with 2017—an increase equivalent to the recommended indoor water use of 34.1 million people, or 87% of California's population. In addition, irrigation for the lucrative alfalfa industry devours nearly 1 trillion gallons of water per year, and corporate megadairies guzzle nearly 52 billion gallons of water annually. With large quantities of California's nut crops, alfalfa, and dairy products being exported around the globe, billions of gallons of the region's sorely needed water resources are effectively shipped overseas.
The report also pointed out that planet-heating oil and gas producers in California consumed 3 billion gallons of freshwater from 2018 to 2021. But California-based firms are not alone in mishandling the Colorado River's water resources. Food & Water Watch has also estimated that New Mexico's megadairies consume 365 million gallons of every year while generating substantial amounts of pollution.
Food & Water Watch has long called for implementing just and sustainable water policies that don't let the industries most responsible for the West's water crisis off the hook.
Last August, after Colorado River Basin states failed for the first time to reach an accord for reducing water use by at least 15%, the group's research director, Amanda Starbuck, urged policymakers to "eliminate rampant corporate water abuse before it's too late."
"By switching to renewable energy sources like solar and wind, California could save 98% of the water currently needed for its fossil fuel production," Starbuck said at the time. "And by transitioning away from industrial megadairies, thirsty crops like almonds and pistachios, and engaging in regenerative farming, California will gain enormous water savings that could serve small farmers and domestic households."
Food & Water Watch's February report implored Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom to "use executive and emergency powers to immediately stop egregious misuses" of water.
"This includes preventing the planting of new almond and alfalfa acres on the salty, dry west side of the San Joaquin Valley, banning new megadairies, and ending new oil and gas drilling," researchers wrote.
'Global LNG Boom Must Be Stopped in Its Tracks,' Climate Coalition Tells Biden
"Every LNG terminal that comes online risks locking in decades of avoidable climate pollution and environmental injustice."
Apr 12, 2023
The group's Japan finance campaigner, Makiko Arima, warned that Japan's Green Transformation agenda "is just a euphemism for technologies that prolong the use of fossil fuels."
Ahead of a planned global summit on the climate and environment in Japan, campaigners on Wednesday urged the Biden administration to resist pressure from Japanese officials to expand public investments in liquefied natural gas, which is derived from fracking and the drilling of oil and gas wells, warning that proponents have wrongly claimed the gas is a "clean" alternative to other fossil fuels.
The Group of 7 (G7) is expected to convene from April 15-16 in Sapporo, Japan for its Climate, Energy, and Environment Ministerial, and campaigners say Japanese officials are likely to push a so-called "Green Transformation" agenda, which despite its name includes a heavy reliance on technologies related to fossil fuel extraction including LNG, co-firing of ammonia at coal power plants; fossil hydrogen; and carbon capture, utilization, and storage.
LNG is gas that has been chilled and liquefied after being extracted by fracking or drilling. Japan spent nearly $40 billion on LNG export terminals between 2012 and 2022, becoming the world's largest funder of the gas.
As Reutersreported Tuesday, a draft statement released this week from the G7 climate ministers omitted earlier language calling for "necessary upstream investments in LNG and natural gas" and claiming that "demand for LNG will continue to grow," but the 116 groups that wrote to the Biden administration on Wednesday—including Friends of the Earth (FOE) U.S., Extinction Rebellion U.S., and Public Citizen—said there is still uncertainty about how the summit will approach LNG as the host country pushes for its increased usage.
"President Biden can't let LNG hijack the G7," said Lukas Ross, program manager at FOE. "The global LNG boom must be stopped in its tracks."
"As the International Energy Agency and others have made clear, there is no preventing a 1.5°C world without preventing new oil and gas investments."
Since LNG is a product of fossil fuel extraction, critics say its continued expansion would harm both "fenceline" communities that lie near fracking and drilling sites and the entire planet as scientists and energy experts warn that policymakers will not be able to prevent global heating over 1.5°C without a rapid shift away from fossil fuels.
"Communities living near these dangerous facilities face extreme health risks due to the high amounts of harmful pollutants released by LNG production and export terminals," said FOE in a statement. "Moreover, investments in LNG threaten global commitments to reduce emissions and keep global temperature rise below 1.5°C—every fraction of a degree beyond which the impacts of the climate crisis magnify."
"Nevertheless, leaders from Japan and other countries continue to push for an endorsement of increased LNG usage, and there is no clear evidence the Biden administration is pushing back," the group said.
The campaigners in their letter called on the White House to use its influence at the G7 summit to prevent any statement signed by world leaders from endorsing new contracts for LNG projects; attempts to expedite the permitting process for LNG export terminals, which "already fails to consider climate, communities, and consumers, serving as a rubber stamp for industry"; public financing for LNG; and the development of a "clean" certification for LNG, which risks "helping LNG companies sell more of their product and secure more contracts for new facilities."
"As the International Energy Agency and others have made clear, there is no preventing a 1.5°C world without preventing new oil and gas investments," the letter reads. "Every LNG terminal that comes online risks locking in decades of avoidable climate pollution and environmental injustice. Given the pipeline of projects already under construction, it is widely expected that the global market will be glutted by mid-2025, leaving buyers trapped in inflexible long-term contracts and delaying the replacement of methane gas with cheaper renewables and efficiency."
Japan's push to expand LNG financing is just part of G7 countries' continued support for fossil fuels. As Oil Change International noted in a statement on Tuesday, despite the 2022 G7 summit yielding a commitment to "end new direct public support for the international unabated fossil fuel energy sector by the end of 2022," public finance for fossil fuels in G7 countries totaled at least $73 billion between 2020 and 2022 while backing for clean energy projects amounted to just $28.6 billion.
"Through upholding and strengthening last year's commitments, the G7 can prevent backsliding and directly shift $24.3 billion a year in public finance out of fossil fuels and into clean energy," said Oil Change International. "This would bring the G7's clean energy finance to $34 billion annually, a sum almost large enough to close the$36 billion energy access finance gap."
The group's Japan finance campaigner, Makiko Arima, warned that Japan's Green Transformation agenda "is just a euphemism for technologies that prolong the use of fossil fuels."
"As the host of this year's G7, it is Japan's responsibility to act now and transition towards cleaner and more sustainable energy sources, not hide behind greenwashed fossil fuels," said Arima. "Japan must change course and not hold back the rest of the G7 nations in this crucial fight against climate change. Along with being critical to meet climate targets, shifting to clean energy and phasing out fossil fuel reliance is also the best way to permanently bring down soaring energy costs and increase energy security."
A G7 summit that results in more commitments to expand LNG would be "in direct conflict with our globally agreed-upon climate goals," said Cherelle Blazer, senior international climate and policy campaign director for the Sierra Club, which also signed the letter sent to the Biden administration.
“The era of fossil fuels is rapidly coming to an end," said Blazer. "The world's foremost scientists have told us everything we need to know—the future will be dire if we do not rapidly transition to a 100% clean energy economy. There is no justification for any country to support the expansion of LNG projects anywhere when there are cleaner, safer, and more reliable energy alternatives readily available."
"The Sierra Club calls on the United States to use its influence to keep the G7 gathering on a path to clean energy and resist the efforts of Japan and the gas industry to prop up unsustainable LNG projects," Blazer added.
In a separate campaign on Wednesday, advocates representing the Big Shift Global and the Glasgow Actions Team planned to assemble outside the World Bank headquarters in Washington, D.C., wearing hazmat suits and carrying a model of a pipeline, to protest the bank's investment of at least $930 million in fossil fuels in 2022.
The action marks the groups' second day of protests amid the World Bank's spring meetings.
"That the World Bank is promoting and funding gas projects at a time countries are moving to cleaner energy is outright mockery to this important transition," said Dean Bhemukuzi Bhebhe of Power Shift Africa.
