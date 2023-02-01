To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

For Immediate Release
People's Action
Contact:

GOP’s Ugly Attacks on Rep. Omar Are Shameful, Meant to Divide Us

People’s Action and TakeAction Minnesota today released the following statement condemning the latest attempt by House Republicans to strip U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D–Minn., of her committee assignment on the House Foreign Affairs Committee:

Representative Omar has been a fearless, steady voice for policies that put people first, not profit or politics. That is one reason MAGA Republicans continue to attack her and seek to remove her from her committee post: they fear her ability to hold decisionmakers to account on behalf of the people she represents.

Omar has been a voice for democracy and justice in Minnesota, across the U.S. and around the world. Our members organized block by block to elect her in a powerful example of movement politics and co-governance with constituents. We condemn these constant attempts to use Omar’s identity to divide the people of our communities. We refuse to be divided.

Representative Omar has leveraged her experience as an immigrant and refugee to bring joy and power to her work in Congress. That’s how Minnesotans do things, and we stand in solidarity with her in the face of this latest outrageous attack from the people who want to divide us.

People's Action builds the power of poor and working people, in rural, suburban, and urban areas to win change through issue campaigns and elections.

