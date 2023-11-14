November, 14 2023, 02:00pm EDT
For Immediate Release
Fifth National Climate Assessment Shows Massive Scope of Climate Threat, Dire Consequences of Inaction
President Biden’s $6B Investment is Positive Step Forward, But Bold Action Must Be Taken
Today, the White House released the Fifth National Climate Assessment (NCA5) that shows the climate crisis is upon us and impacting every community and person across the country. Since the NCA4 in 2018, improvements in scientific research have made even clearer the impact of our greenhouse gas emissions on global warming and the linkage between extreme weather disasters and climate change.
Over the last three years, the Biden-Harris Administration has made historic investments in clean energy through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act, and today announced more than $6 billion in funding to strengthen grid resiliency, advance environmental justice, and help mitigate flood risk. These investments are crucial for reaching our climate goals, but deeper and more drastic emissions reductions are required by the United States, and globally, or the impacts of the climate crisis will become increasingly more severe and widespread.
In response, Sierra Club Executive Director Ben Jealous released the following statement:
“The alarm clock on the climate crisis has been blaring for years, and today’s assessment makes clear our leaders can no longer continue to hit the snooze button. This should serve as a massive wake-up call for all who remain willfully ignorant of the impacts of this looming disaster–especially those in the halls of power who appear eager to turn a blind eye to the evidence before them. The assessment shows that this crisis threatens us all, will continue to cost us billions of dollars a year, and confirms that the degree to which this looming catastrophe might worsen remains entirely in human hands. We will decide our own fate, and the time of inaction or half-measures must end. Steep reductions in methane and carbon dioxide emissions, along with a rapid buildout of clean energy and electrification, is the only path forward to avoid the very worst of this. The United States must lead by example, and COP28 can be the stage upon which we show the world that we take this threat seriously and will act boldly.”
Sanders Holds Senate Hearing With Labor Leaders After 'Historic Union Victories'
"All over this country, we are seeing workers standing up and fighting back against the unprecedented corporate greed taking place in America in a way that we have not seen in decades."
Nov 14, 2023
News
Amid a nationwide wave of labor organizing and victories, U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee Chair Bernie Sanders on Tuesday held a hearing on the critical role unions play in raising up working families and fighting corporate greed.
"In America today, we have more income and wealth inequality than at any time since the Gilded Age," Sanders (I-Vt.) noted in his prepared remarks. "Today, three people in our country own more wealth than the bottom half of our society—over 165 million Americans."
"Today, while the very richest people in America become much richer, over 60% of our people are living paycheck-to-paycheck and many work for starvation wages and under terrible working conditions," he continued. "Today, while millions of ordinary people are struggling to pay the rent, pay for daycare, and put food on the table, CEOs are making nearly 350 times as much as their average workers."
"While there is much to be concerned about in today's economy, there is also some very good news and that is what brings us to the topic of today's hearing," Sanders asserted.
He continued:
All over this country, we are seeing workers standing up and fighting back against the unprecedented corporate greed taking place in America in a way that we have not seen in decades. This year alone, over 450,000 workers in America have gone on strike for better wages, benefits, and working conditions—up more than 900% compared to just two years ago. Last year, union membership in America increased by 273,000—to a total of 14.3 million workers. Last year, employees in nearly 2,600 worksites in America filed petitions with the National Labor Relations Board to form a union—up more than 50% from two years ago.
"In other words, in America today, more workers want to join unions; more workers are joining unions; and more workers are going out on strike to improve their working conditions than we have seen in a very long time—and many of those unions are winning strong contracts for their workers," Sanders said.
"And what we are seeing is that these historic union victories are not only improving the lives of their members, they are beginning to improve the lives of nonunion workers all over the country," he added.
Speaking at the hearing, United Auto Workers (UAW) president Shawn Fain—who has garnered national attention recently with the "Big Three" strikes—said that "the working class needs this committee, and the entire Congress to step up."
"You all have an essential role to play," he added. "Not only in supporting our fights and other fights like ours. But to finish the job for economic and social justice for the entire working class."
Association of Flight Attendants-CWA president Sara Nelson also spoke at the hearing, as did Teamsters president Sean O'Brien, who was challenged to a fistfight by Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) before Sanders stepped in to stop them.
The hearing came amid a string of recent labor victories, as unions representing autoworkers, medical professionals, and writers and actors are among those that have notched big wins. From Starbucks to strip clubs, workers are also forming or joining unions at rates not seen in decades. Meanwhile, public approval of unions is higher than it's been in the last half-century.
However, just 10% of U.S. workers belong to a union—the lowest rate ever recorded—while last year union membership fell for the second straight year. In contrast, nearly a third of the country's workforce was unionized in the 1950s.
In an interview with The Guardian's Michael Sainato published on Tuesday, Sanders stressed that "we have got to expand union organizing in this country if we're going to save the middle class."
"The American people are sick and tired of corporate greed, of record-breaking profits, outrageous compensation packages for CEOs while workers in many cases are earning starvation wages," he continued. "That dynamic has got to change. I think we've seen real, real progress in the last year."
"What we have got to do in Congress is pass legislation like the PRO Act which allows workers to exercise their constitutional right to form a union," added Sanders, who reintroduced the Richard L. Trumka Protecting the Right to Organize Act earlier this year.
'Baby Steps' Will Not Avert Climate Catastrophe, UN Warns
The United Nations assessment coincided with the release of "the world's most comprehensive roadmap of how to close the global gap in climate action across sectors."
Nov 14, 2023
News
"The world is failing to get a grip on the climate crisis."
That's how United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres began his Tuesday remarks about a new U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) report on nationally determined contributions (NDCs), or countries' plans to meet the goals of the Paris agreement, including its 1.5°C temperature target.
The UNFCCC analysis "provides yet more evidence that the world remains massively off track to limiting global warming to 1.5°C and avoiding the worst of climate catastrophe," said Guterres. "As the report shows, global ambition stagnated over the past year and national climate plans are strikingly misaligned with the science."
"COP28 must be the place to urgently close the climate ambition gap."
Under current NDCs from the 195 Paris agreement parties, global greenhouse gas emissions are set to rise by nearly 9% by 2030, compared with 2010 levels, according to the analysis. While that's a slight improvement on the 10.6% increase from last year's assessment, it's still nowhere near the cuts that experts say are needed.
The analysis of NDCs comes as scientists project that 2023 will be the hottest year in 125,000 years and just over two weeks before the U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, a summit controversially led by Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company.
"As the reality of climate chaos pounds communities around the world—with ever fiercer floods, fires, and droughts—the chasm between need and action is more menacing than ever," Guterres declared. "COP28 must be the place to urgently close the climate ambition gap."
U.N. Climate Change Executive-Secretary Simon Stiell echoed Guterres' call to action, stressing in a statement that the new assessment makes clear governments are merely "taking baby steps to avert the climate crisis."
"It shows why governments must make bold strides forward at COP28 in Dubai, to get on track," Stiell said. "This means COP28 must be a clear turning point. Governments must not only agree what stronger climate actions will be taken but also start showing exactly how to deliver them."
The UNFCCC document was released on the same day as State of Climate Action 2023, which its crafters called "the world's most comprehensive roadmap of how to close the global gap in climate action across sectors."
Published under Systems Change Lab, the latter report highlights that only one of the dozens of indicators assessed, the share of electric vehicles in passenger car sales, is on track to meet its 2030 target.
As the publication details:
Recent rates of change for 41 of the 42 indicators across power, buildings, industry transport, forests and land, food and agriculture, technological carbon removal, and climate finance are not on track to reach their 1.5°C-aligned targets for 2030. Worryingly, 24 of those indicators are well off track, such that at least a twofold acceleration in recent rates of change will be required to achieve their 2030 targets. Another six indicators are heading in the wrong direction entirely. Within this subset of lagging indicators, the most recent year of data represents a concerning worsening relative to recent trends for three indicators, with significant setbacks in efforts to eliminate public financing for fossil fuels, dramatically reduce deforestation, and expand carbon pricing systems.
To get back on track, the international community must "dramatically increase growth in solar and wind power" while also phasing out "coal in electricity generation seven times faster—which is equivalent to retiring roughly 240 average-sized coal-fired power plants each year through 2030," the report warns.
The publication also emphasizes the need for shifting to healthier, more sustainable diets eight times faster, increasing the coverage of rapid transit six times faster, reducing the annual rate of deforestation four times faster, and scaling up global climate finance by nearly $500 billion annually until 2030.
"Despite decades of dire warnings and wake-up calls, our leaders have largely failed to mobilize climate action anywhere near the pace and scale needed," declared the report's lead author, Sophie Boehm of the World Resources Institute (WRI). "Such delays leave us with very few routes to secure a livable future for all. There's no time left to tinker at the edges. Instead, we need immediate, transformational changes across every single sector this decade."
Every world leader is under pressure to ramp up efforts to cut emissions, including U.S. President Joe Biden, who on Tuesday received a letter from hundreds of scientists urging him to "increase the ambition of domestic climate action—including through accelerating a just and equitable clean energy transition, rejecting the expansion of new long-lived fossil fuel infrastructure, investing in climate resilience, and ramping up climate finance—while working toward the strongest possible agreement at COP28."
The United States now ranks behind China as the top emitting country but still leads the world in cumulative planet-heating emissions. According to a U.S. government assessment released Tuesday, the nation is "warming faster than the global average," and "the effects of human-caused climate change are already far-reaching and worsening across every region."
'Sit Down!': Sanders Stops GOP Senator From Fighting Teamsters Boss at Hearing
A fomenting feud between Sen. Markwayne Mullin—a former undefeated professional mixed martial arts fighter—and Teamsters president Sean O'Brien nearly erupted into a physical brawl.
Nov 14, 2023
News
A U.S. Senate hearing on corporate greed and labor organizing took a testy turn on Tuesday as Sen. Bernie Sanders stepped in to stop Republican lawmaker and former professional mixed martial arts fighter Markwayne Mullin from physically fighting Teamsters president Sean O'Brien.
Mullin (R-Okla.)—a former undefeated mixed martial arts pro—and O'Brien appeared to be on a collision course during Tuesday's Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee hearing as the senator reignited a running feud with the labor leader.
It all began at a previous HELP hearing, where O'Brien called Mullin a "greedy CEO" and then took to social media to challenge him to a fight, saying: "You know where to find me. Anyplace, anytime, cowboy." Mullin responded by challenging O'Brien to a charity MMA match.
After rehashing O'Brien's "anyplace, anytime, cowboy" comment, Mullin said Tuesday: "Sir, this is a time, this is a place. You wanna run your mouth, we can be two consenting adults; we can finish it here."
O'Brien retorted, "OK, that's fine; perfect."
Mullin: "You wanna do it now?"
O'Brien: "I'd love to do it right now."
Mullin: "Well stand your butt up, then."
O'Brien: "You stand your butt up, big guy."
As Mullin proceeded to rise to his feet, Sanders (I-Vt.)—who chairs the HELP Committee—interceded.
"Hold it... Stop it. Sit down," Sanders said forcefully while repeatedly hammering his gavel. "You're a United States senator!"
"This is a hearing," he added. "And God knows the American people have enough contempt for Congress, let's not make it worse."
