November, 09 2023, 04:22pm EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact:
Mia Jacobs, 201-919-0333, mia.jacobs@mail.house.gov
Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Commends New CMS Rule, Urges Further Action to Take on Predatory Medicare Advantage Industry
Representative Pramila Jayapal (WA-07), Chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, issued the following statement on the new proposed rule from the Biden administration’s Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to address predatory Medicare Advantage plans:
“Progressives in Congress have long fought to end the predation of corporate health care and we welcome this step from the Biden administration to address some elements of Medicare Advantage, one of the worst offenders in attempting to privatize Medicare and harm care for seniors. The new proposed rule includes some important safeguards that would protect our seniors’ health and their wallets, including addressing predatory marketing of Medicare Advantage plans and ensuring fair competition. The rule also adds new requirements for coverage of mental health and substance use care and increases transparency on how Medicare Advantage’s harmful practices, like preauthorization and restricted networks, impact underserved communities.
“However, the most important piece to ensuring these rules are followed is the enforcement of these rules and ensuring meaningful penalties that discourage predatory behavior. The proposed rule does not include any of these enforcement or increased penalty provisions to hold Medicare Advantage plans accountable, and we believe this is essential to achieve the results that the rule intends to achieve. The companies operating these plans are making billions off of our seniors annually and they’re not going to give up easily.
“We know that Medicare Advantage plans run by these private insurance companies seek to lure in unsuspecting seniors, making enormous profits from their pain, and ultimately offer far inferior care to traditional Medicare. By holding these Medicare Advantage plans accountable, we will also bring in the resources needed to expand traditional Medicare and provide the kinds of care that seniors need and deserve. Privatized health care is always going to put profits over people’s health, and the best coverage will always be universal coverage. As we continue the fight for Medicare For All, we must seize every opportunity to expand access to health care in the current system and reject every attempt by corporate entities to defraud and steal from our families.”
The Congressional Progressive Caucus (CPC) is made up of nearly 100 members standing up for progressive ideals in Washington and throughout the country. Since 1991, the CPC has advocated for progressive policies that prioritize working Americans over corporate interests, fight economic and social inequality, and advance civil liberties.(202) 225-3106
After Years of Tanking Climate Action and Anti-Poverty Measures, Manchin Announces Exit From Senate
"During his time in office, Manchin served the fossil fuel industry and lined his pockets with the payoff," said one critic.
Nov 09, 2023
The senator has outraged progressives in recent years by refusing to join his party in backing broadly popular reforms. He made numerous demands to reduce the anti-poverty and climate provisions in President Joe Biden's signature Build Back Better Act in 2021 before finally killing the bill over its inclusion of the expanded child tax credit—a program that more than 300,000 children in his own state benefited from before it expired but that Manchin falsely claimed would be used by parents to buy drugs.
He also joined Republicans in 2022 to block legislation codifying abortion rights months before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and helped the GOP push to include language in a debt limit deal this year that would expedite the construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) in his state. Local advocates have denounced the project, which could lead to fossil fuel emissions equivalent to dozens of coal-fired power plants.
The state, said Denali Nalamalapu, communications director of the Protect Our Water, Heritage, Rights Coalition, is now witnessing "firsthand the repercussions of Sen. Joe Manchin's insatiable greed."
"Not a great legacy to kickstart a long-shot bid for president," said Hackett.
Daniel Nichanian, editor-in-chief of Bolts, said that without Manchin, Democrats must now ensure they hold onto Senate seats in a number of states in order to maintain their slim majority.
But with Manchin likely to lose to Justice if he had sought reelection, Nichanian added, "it's a stretch to describe Manchin's retirement as a huge change to the Senate math for 2024."
Author and 350.org co-founder Bill McKibben said Manchin's exit marks the start of another race: "to see who will replace him as the biggest collector of campaign cash from the oil and gas industry."
Progressives on Thursday were unsurprised to hear that right-wing Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin has decided not to seek reelection next year, following recent polling that showed him 13 points behind Republican Gov. Jim Justice—but expressed frustration over the conservative senator's legacy of tanking the Democratic Party's agenda as leaders insisted he was the only Democrat who could possibly win the approval of voters in his home state of West Virginia.
After Manchin released a video announcing he will retire from the Senate seat he's held since 2010, former Ohio state Sen. Nina Turner (D) noted that economic justice and rights advocates have long been told they "had to sacrifice every progressive reform so we could hold on to a blue seat in West Virginia."
"Now, he's vacating the seat," said Turner.
Jezebel, Known for Gender and Reproductive Justice Reporting, 'Destroyed by Corporate Greed'
The website's staff included "incredible abortion reporters at a time when the beat couldn't be more relevant to national politics," said a former editor-in-chief.
Nov 09, 2023
In recent months, writers and editors at G/O Media's brands have spoken out against its increased reliance on artificial intelligence (AI) to produce content, with one writer telling Vox the shift was a "disaster for employee morale."
Since Roe v. Wade was overturned in 2022, Jezebel has been at the forefront of reporting on attacks on reproductive justice across the U.S., including the prosecution of a 19-year-old Nebraska resident and her mother for procuring and using abortion pills, an Idaho hospital's shutdown of its labor and delivery unit, a pregnant woman who was forced to wait in a hospital parking lot until her health condition grew dire enough for her to get an abortion, and the stories of women who carried their pregnancies to term because they were unable to get abortion care. Last week the outlet reported on women in Gaza who have been forced to undergo Cesarean sections without anesthesia due to Israel's blockade and bombardment.
"Jezebel was a light in the darkness and a publication I looked to for incisive coverage on abortion rights and sexual violence up until the last moment," saidNBC reporter Kat Tenbarge.
"The closure of Jezebel also underscores fundamental flaws in the ad-supported media model where concerns about 'brand safety' limit monetizing content about the biggest, most important stories of the day—stories that create huge traffic because people read and share them," said the writers and editors. "A well-run company would have moved away from an advertising model, but instead they are shuttering the brand entirely because of their strategic and commercial ineptitude."
"Jezebel, one of the last great news sites dedicated to gender and feminist issues, has been destroyed by corporate greed," said author Ella Dawson. "This is a serious loss."
Journalists and reproductive rights advocates said Thursday that the loss of Jezebel, the feminist website that covered politics and pop culture for 16 years and whose shuttering was announced by its current owner, would leave the U.S. media landscape without crucial reporting on abortion and other issues.
"The current Jezebel team was doing some of the very best abortion and broader repro/sex/gender reporting in the game," said Garnet Henderson, a reporter for ReWire. "They deserve better."
Jim Spanfeller, the CEO of G/O Media, which joined private equity firm Great Hill Partners in 2019 to buy Gizmodo Media Group and its brands, including Jezebel, told the staff that 23 editorial staffers were being laid off and Jezebel would no longer be published because the company was unable to find a new buyer to take it over.
"Unfortunately, our business model and the audiences we serve across our network did not align with Jezebel's," Spanfeller told staffers. "And when that became clear, we undertook an expansive search for a new, perhaps better home that might ensure Jezebel a path forward... It is a testament to Jezebel's heritage and bona fides that so many players engaged us. Still, despite every effort, we could not find [Jezebel] a new home."
He added that G/O Media has "been operating over the last few quarters with an eye towards efficiency and being budget conscious" and that "economic headwinds" have created challenges for the company.
Staff members at Discourse Blog, a worker-owned progressive outlet that was established by a number of former writers and editors at Gizmodo brand Splinter, expressed solidarity with the Jezebel employees. Splinter was shut down in similar fashion in 2019.
"Jezebel, one of the last great news sites dedicated to gender and feminist issues, has been destroyed by corporate greed," said author Ella Dawson. "This is a serious loss."
Day After Texas Fire, Report Reveals US Hazardous Chemical Incidents Occur Almost Daily
"Hazardous facilities must be required to do more to protect workers and communities," said Coming Clean's federal policy director.
Nov 09, 2023
"Preventable chemical incidents are happening far too often across the country," Maya Nye, federal policy director of coalition member Coming Clean, said in a statement Thursday. "Communities shouldn't have to leave their homes, shelter in place, or worry for the safety of their air and water because chemical plants can't contain their toxic chemicals."
"Hazardous facilities must be required to do more to protect workers and communities," Nye argued.
A shelter-in-place order has been lifted in two Texas counties after a chemical plant fire on Wednesday, which came on the eve of a report showing just how frequent such incidents are across the United States, particularly at sites tied to the fossil fuel industry.
There have been at least 287 hazardous chemical incidents—including explosions, fires, and toxic releases—this year alone, and over 825 since the beginning of 2021, according to the Coalition to Prevent Chemical Disasters' online database.
That works out to nearly one incident per day—which, as The Guardiannoted Thursday, tracks with its February reporting. That analysis showed such events occurred every two days but did not include revised figures from Texas' 2021 cold weather.
"Preventable chemical incidents are happening far too often across the country," Maya Nye, federal policy director of coalition member Coming Clean, said in a statement Thursday. "Communities shouldn't have to leave their homes, shelter in place, or worry for the safety of their air and water because chemical plants can't contain their toxic chemicals."
"Hazardous facilities must be required to do more to protect workers and communities," Nye argued.
The new analysis of the coalition's data, released Thursday by Coming Clean and the Environmental Justice Health Alliance for Chemical Policy Reform (EJHA), reveals that between January 1, 2021 and October 15, 2023:
- 43 people lost their lives in the immediate aftermath of a hazardous chemical incident;
- Over 150 incidents have resulted in injury, hospitalization, and/or reports of acute symptoms following a chemical exposure event;
- 191 communities were advised or required to evacuate; and
- 101 communities were advised to shelter in place.
"The majority of chemical incidents that have occurred in this period... can be traced to the toxic lifecycle of fossil fuels," the report notes. That includes not only the extraction and transportation of crude oil and gas but also the production of fertilizers, fuels, pesticides, petrochemicals, and plastics from fossil fuel feedstocks; the use and storage of chemicals made using such feedstocks; the distribution of petrochemicals; and the disposal and recycling of petrochemical products.
More than 50 incidents involved chemical distribution, transportation, and storage—perhaps most notably, the February train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio that led to a public health and environmental disaster as well as demands for federal reforms.
Nearly 100 of the incidents happened in the oil and gas sector, including major oil pipeline leaks in Illinois and Kansas. Almost half of the events occurred at refineries; among them was a fire at a BP facility last year that killed two workers, who were brothers.
Over 340 of the incidents involved plastics and petrochemical manufacturing, including a 2021 explosion in Ohio that killed one workers and injured eight others, and an April fire at a Georgia facility that prompted evacuation and shelter-in-place orders.
"Texas had more hazardous chemical incidents in this period than any other state in the county—with at least 79 chemical incidents," the report highlights. It was followed by California (46), Louisiana (39), Illinois (30), and Ohio (30).
Two years ago, the U.S Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced plans to update its Risk Management Program (RMP) rule. At least 179 of incidents through mid-October occurred at facilities regulated by that program, according to the analysis.
The Guardian reported Thursday that when asked about the analysis, "the EPA confirmed that agency officials were 'working towards' having a final rule by December that includes provisions to protect vulnerable communities from chemical accidents."
The EPA told the newspaper that "when finalized the rule is expected to make communities safer by reducing the frequency of chemical releases and their adverse effects."
Michele Roberts, national coordinator of EJHA, said that "safer chemicals and processes exist now, and many more could be developed if EPA had the moral and political courage to require and implement them."
"It is inexcusable that hazardous facilities are permitted to harm communities of color and low-income communities so disproportionately," Roberts added.
As for Wednesday's fire at a Sound Resource Solutions plant in Texas—which injured one worker—the San Jacinto County Office of Emergency Management offered an update Thursday morning.
"A private hazmat crew is currently on scene securing an alcohol leak from a tanker trailer," the office said. "Once the hazmat team has secured the leak investigations will begin on the accident."
