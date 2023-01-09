CODEPINK rejects attempted coup against Brazil's democracy!

Support Our Work in 2023 With a New Year's Gift
We are independent, non-profit, advertising-free and 100% reader supported.
#
To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.
CODEPINK is appalled and outraged at the attempted coup in Brazil that took place on January 8 by supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro.
Emulating the January 6 U.S. Capitol attack, fascist and extreme-right groups stormed Brazil’s Congress, Supreme Court and presidential offices to subvert the constitutional order and call for a military intervention. The damage is much greater than the destruction in Washington on January 6th. Journalists compared the scenes at the government buildings in the capital to a war zone.
President Lula announced a federal security intervention in Brasilia and by evening, security forces had managed to retake the capital buildings. Lula has vowed to punish all those involved in the riots, and to investigate the security forces for "incompetence, bad faith or malice" in their failure to stop the demonstrators. Lula accused Bolsonaro of encouraging the uprising, just as Donald Trump has been accused of encouraging the January 6 uprising in the U.S. Congress.
Two days before President Lula assumed office, former President Jair Bolsonaro flew to Florida. Anderson Torres, Bolsonaro’s Justice Minister who was appointed Minister of Public Security for the capital city Brasilia, is also in the United States. Torres did nothing to deter yesterday’s violence actions from taking place and for months, Bolsonaro has been laying the groundwork for such a coup attempt with his false claims of election fraud.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and Rep. Joaquin Castro have called for the U.S. to cease granting refuge to Bolsonaro in Florida. CODEPINK joins their calls. Bolsonaro and Torres should be sent back to Brazil to face justice for their crimes.
While Brazil’s elected government and its people are anxious to rebuild a country that was seriously damaged by the unbridled neoliberal policies of the Bolsonaro government, the anti-democratic and violent mobs ignored the sovereign will of the Brazilian people who elected President Luis Inácio Lula da Silva to a new constitutional mandate. CODEPINK vehemently rejects these threats to the social and political peace of the Brazilian people, and stands firmly with the elected government of President Lula.
CODEPINK is a women-led grassroots organization working to end U.S. wars and militarism, support peace and human rights initiatives, and redirect our tax dollars into healthcare, education, green jobs and other life-affirming programs.(818) 275-7232
"If CEOs can double their pay, we can give workers a fair contract," said U.S. Rep. Jamaal Bowman. "Montefiore, Mount Sinai, it's time for you to step up and get this done."
More than 7,000 unionized nurses at two of New York City's largest hospitals began a strike on Monday morning "for fair contracts that improve patient care."
"Nurses don't want to strike," the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) said late Sunday in a statement. "Bosses have pushed us to strike by refusing to seriously consider our proposals to address the desperate crisis of unsafe staffing that harms our patients."
More than 3,600 nurses at Mount Sinai Hospital in Harlem and roughly 3,500 of their counterparts at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx walked off the job on Monday at 6:00 am ET after management declined to approve a new contract with increased staffing levels, improved safety measures, and better pay and healthcare benefits.
"Hospital executives created this crisis by failing to hire, train, and retain nurses while at the same time treating themselves to extravagant compensation packages."
The hospitals' overnight intransigence came after negotiations at several other New York City hospitals yielded tentative agreements prior to the strike start date.
“It is mind-boggling that some of the city's most prominent hospitals recognize the value and importance of our nurses, and bargained in good faith with them, while others have chosen to turn their backs on nurses and, in turn, their patients," New York City Council Member Lynn Schulman, chair of the health committee, said Monday in a statement. "As someone who has both worked and been a patient in a hospital, I can tell you firsthand how vital nurses are to the health outcomes of those they care for."
Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Sunday urged the union and hospital administrators to let an arbitrator settle the contract. Hochul also called on the state health department to enforce nurse staffing requirements, which were enshrined in a 2021 law thanks to organizing by NYSNA members but whose implementation has been delayed due to lobbying by New York City's hospital conglomerates.
In response, the NYSNA said: "We welcome the governor's support in fighting for fair contracts that protect our patients, and we will not give up on our fight to ensure that our patients have enough nurses at the bedside. We call on Gov. Hochul to join us in putting patients over profits and to enforce existing nurse staffing laws. Gov. Hochul should listen to frontline Covid nurse heroes and respect our federally protected labor and collective bargaining rights."
Picketing is expected to take place from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm at Mount Sinai Hospital and three Montefiore locations. Elected officials and labor leaders are set to join striking nurses on the Harlem picket line for a press conference at noon.
\u201cBREAKING: Over 7,000 nurses in NYC are now on strike at Mount Sinai Hospital and Montefiore Medical Center. The nurses are demanding increased staffing, better wages, and an end to benefit cuts. \n \nVideo via @nynurses, and we'll share updates from them and others in this thread.\u201d— More Perfect Union (@More Perfect Union) 1673274368
"The decision to go on strike is never an easy one, particularly for workers who care so deeply about the patients and communities they serve," said Vincent Alvarez, president of the New York City Central Labor Council, AFL-CIO. "But hospital executives created this crisis by failing to hire, train, and retain nurses while at the same time treating themselves to extravagant compensation packages. Now it's time for them to fix what they've broken."
Mario Cilento, president of the New York State AFL-CIO, stressed that "union members across the city and state, from the public sector, private sector, and building trades are united in our support of the nurses represented by NYSNA, who have been put in the unfortunate position of having no other choice than to strike."
"These nurses are dedicated professionals who provide quality patient care under unimaginable conditions including short staffing, which were only exacerbated by the pandemic," said Cilento. "The hospitals' treatment of these nurses is proof that all their words of adulation for their healthcare heroes during the pandemic were hollow. It is time for the hospitals to treat these nurses fairly, with the dignity and respect they deserve, to ensure nurses can get back to serving their communities by providing superior care to their patients.”
The NYSNA, the largest union for registered nurses in the state with more than 42,000 members, made clear that New Yorkers should not delay getting medical care amid the strike.
\u201cTo all of our patients, to all New Yorkers, we want to be absolutely clear: If you are sick, please do not delay getting medical care, regardless of whether we are on strike.\u00a0In fact, we invite you to come join us on the strike line after you've gotten the care you need.\u201d— NYSNA (@NYSNA) 1673261106
U.S. Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.), who joined the NYSNA and their supporters on a picket line, called on holdout executives at Mount Sinai and Montefiore to agree to a fair contract immediately.
"If CEOs can double their pay, we can give workers a fair contract," said Bowman. "It's great to hear that most nurses have finally gotten their fair contract here in New York City. But we still have 7,000 as we speak without a fair contract."
"Montefiore, Mount Sinai, it's time for you to step up and get this done," the progressive lawmaker added. "Not next month. Not next week. Today. Right now."
\u201cIt was an honor to join @nynurses this morning on the picket line.\n\nIf CEOs can double their pay, we can give our nurses a fair contract.\n\n@MontefioreNYC and @MountSinaiNYC it's time for you to step up and get a fair contract done TODAY!\u201d— Jamaal Bowman Ed.D (@Jamaal Bowman Ed.D) 1673272539
”It should be alarming to all New Yorkers that these contract negotiations have come to this," said State Senate Labor Chair Jessica Ramos (D-13). "Rather than raising wages and ensuring hospitals have safe staffing ratios, hospital management has been granting themselves bonuses and pocketing money that could be used to strengthen our public health infrastructure. Granting these nurses a fair contact is not just a fitting way to express our gratitude, it is the best way to keep all New Yorkers safe and healthy. I stand with NYSNA, and urge management to return to the table with a fair contract."
Schulman echoed Ramos' message, tweeting: "It should never have come to this. Nurses are the frontline of healthcare; they took the brunt of Covid-19 and are now taking the brunt of greedy hospitals."
Michael Lighty, a consultant to the National Union of Healthcare Workers who worked for 25 years with the California Nurses Association, explained last week that "decades of mergers and acquisitions have turned New York's hospitals into profit-oriented corporations" and detailed how "nurses are fighting to change that."
According to Lighty:
Nurses are overwhelmed by a "tripledemic" of Covid, flu and Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection (RSV), but the issues animating the struggle are older, rooted in the creation of mega healthcare systems over the past decade. A 2018 New York Timesreport shows that the nation's hospitals have been consolidating at an exponential rate, forming a monopolistic healthcare system. Mergers and acquisitions put market power firmly in the hands of large hospital systems, which hike up prices knowing that insurance companies will pay to keep those facilities in their networks. Insurers then pass the financial burden onto patients. The Times report found that prices for an average hospital stay have gone up between 11% and 54% because of healthcare consolidation.
From 2015 to 2019, U.S. hospitals' net patient revenue increased by $8.6 million per year on average. By 2022, the top 25 hospitals in New York alone averaged an annual net patient revenue of close to $2 billion. These mergers have turned independent community hospitals into "nonprofit" conglomerates—"nonprofit" in their tax status, but profit-centric in every decision that counts. "My hospital, once a humanitarian institution, now behaves like a profit-driven corporate entity," says Judy Sheridan-Gonzalez, a past president of NYSNA and an emergency room nurse in the Bronx with 40 years of experience. Sheridan-Gonzalez's hospital has been aggressively acquiring smaller community hospitals for years. "It cuts staff and services to the Bronx, the county with the worst health indices in the state, investing instead in real estate and lucrative endeavors."
Per a Crain'sNew York analysis, "the consolidation strategy has given rise to increasingly flush megasystems of hospitals concentrated in whiter, wealthier areas of the city. During the past 25 years, 20 hospitals have closed across the city, amounting to a loss of about 5,800 beds." In addition to wholesale hospital closures in poor neighborhoods, hospital managers' newfound emphasis on increasing profits has led to other cost-cutting measures such as hiring fewer staff nurses and not buying sufficient personal protective equipment (PPE). Those decisions have created unsafe working conditions and extreme burnout. The pandemic exacerbated these issues, and even though many hospitals received Covid relief funding, this did not translate into sufficient PPE, better staffing or improved working conditions.
Instead, the effects of a monopoly health system have continued: high executive salaries and segregated units where VIPs get concierge services and specialty care, while the majority of wards are understaffed. Managers within the conglomerated health system also began to use rising profits to fuel more acquisitions, leading to a cycle of hospitals serving the rich at the expense of local communities which had relied on them.
"Decades of legislative activism and multiple rounds of contract bargaining have yet to create a safe hospital environment for nurses and patients, leaving NYSNA nurses with no alternative but to strike," Lighty added. "To demand and win safe staffing and patient care practices is a vital community benefit. And as potential patients, we all have a stake in their struggle."
New York City Council Member Shaun Abreu, meanwhile, argued Monday that "no one does more to care for New Yorkers than our nurses, and it's time we made sure they get taken care of, too."
"Our nurses have risked their lives and made countless personal sacrifices since the start of the pandemic," said Abreu, "but hospital administrators have no right to take advantage of their willingness to make those sacrifices."
State Sen. Cordell Cleare (D-30), for her part, insisted that "we must always put patients before profits; this statement is doubly true as applied to our beloved nurses, who are instrumental in ensuring that patients are cared for proactively—with dignity and compassion."
"I support the principled movement of nurses... to stand up for themselves, their patients, and our communities," said Cleare. "Health system bureaucrats holding up contract talks and the timely implementation of safe staffing are further exacerbating the nursing shortage that they created—and this is unacceptable! Nurses are the heart and soul of the healthcare system and we must treat them with the kindness, respect, remuneration, and support they deserve!"
"They are going to use the debt ceiling as leverage to take American seniors hostage," warned one top Democrat. "This is all about forcing us to make cuts to Social Security."
Rep. Kevin McCarthy finally seized the House speaker's gavel in the early hours of Saturday morning, capping off a chaotic week of voting and heated floor confrontations that were nationally televised and closely documented by reporters stationed at the U.S. Capitol.
What remains less clear, though, is how much McCarthy (R-Calif.) conceded to his far-right detractors behind closed doors to win enough support to prevail on the 15th ballot—raising urgent questions and warnings about the havoc the House GOP could wreak in the coming months.
"What did McCarthy promise to get the collaboration of extremists?" Rep. Mark Takano (D-Calif.) asked over the weekend. "The future of Social Security and Medicare? Our nation’s full faith and credit? Keeping our government open?"
Neither McCarthy nor the small faction of House Republicans that nearly sank his speakership bid have been fully transparent about the agreements that ultimately ended the impasse, but reports indicate that the new speaker expressed his willingness to leverage the debt ceiling to pursue spending cuts as well as potentially damaging changes to Social Security and Medicare.
The New York Timesreported Saturday that McCarthy vowed "to allow open debate on spending bills and to not raise the debt limit without major cuts—including efforts to reduce spending on so-called mandatory programs, which include Social Security and Medicare—in a deal that brought many holdouts... into his camp."
Among the holdouts persuaded by McCarthy's pledges was Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.), who last week said the Republican leader should agree to "shut down the government rather than raise the debt ceiling," an arbitrary borrowing limit that the federal government is expected to reach some time this year.
Norman was a member of the committee that, just last year, proposed raising the Social Security eligibility age to 70, means-testing the program's benefits, and bolstering "private retirement options."
Failure to raise the debt ceiling carries vast economic consequences, potentially eliminating 6 million jobs and $15 trillion in household wealth. In 2011, House Republicans used the debt ceiling process to secure what one economist called "an anti-stimulus" that "led directly to the worst recovery following a recession since World War II."
Rep. Katherine Clark (D-Mass.), the new House minority whip, warned in an appearance on CNN Sunday morning that the debt ceiling agreement that McCarthy reportedly cut with GOP holdouts "is all about forcing us to make cuts to Social Security."
"They are going to use the debt ceiling as leverage to take American seniors hostage," Clark said.
\u201cNew Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-MA) calls all the Republican talk about process a "smokescreen": \n\n"They are going to use the debt ceiling as leverage to take American seniors hostage ... This is all about forcing us to make cuts to Social Security ... and Medicare."\u201d— The Recount (@The Recount) 1673189617
McCarthy, who has previously embraced his far-right colleagues' call for debt ceiling brinkmanship, will have little room to maneuver given another concession he granted to his erstwhile opponents: A single lawmaker will soon have the power to trigger a snap vote on whether to oust the speaker.
That change will be cemented as part of the rules package that the House is expected to vote on later Monday, a process that could prove tumultuous given some far-right Republicans' continued grumbling over the proposal.
The slate of proposed rules also includes a measure known as CUTGO, which would require any new spending to offset with spending cuts. Unlike the so-called PAYGO rule, CUTGO would not allow spending increases to be offset with tax hikes.
As Roll Callexplained, Republicans would be allowed under the new rules to "pass tax cuts that would add to the deficit."
"House Republicans made this same rule change when they took power in the 112th Congress and it’s an even worse idea now than it was then. CutGo is the antithesis of fiscal responsibility," Rep. John Yarmuth (R-Ky.), the former chair of the House Budget Committee, said in a recent statement. "If Republicans adopt this proposed rule change, it will not only take a toll on our nation's budget and productivity, but it will take a toll on Americans' lives and livelihoods."
But Politicoreported Monday that most of McCarthy's concessions "aren't up for a vote today."
"They are handshake agreements made as McCarthy desperately scrambled for votes last week," the outlet noted. "McCarthy has promised floor votes on an array of priority bills from the conservative flank of his party, including on border security, term limits for House members, and a balanced budget amendment."
"Promises have been made to try and cap discretionary spending at fiscal 2022 levels," Politico added. "Those are lower than the current enacted spending levels, which would lead to a potential 10 percent cut to defense spending and additional cuts to domestic spending, which is sure to stir trouble in the Senate."
The last time the GOP was able to force through a cap on domestic spending—using the debt ceiling as leverage—the results were highly destructive.
"People often invoke the damage done by the 2011 showdown over the debt ceiling," Josh Bivens of the Economic Policy Institute wrote in a blog post last year. "They point to stock market losses, increases in 'economic uncertainty' indices, and estimates of how much higher interest rates went in the showdown's aftermath. But they tend to miss what was by far the greatest damage done by the 2011 debt ceiling episode: the passage of the Budget Control Act (BCA), a piece of legislation that is relatively unknown to the lay public."
"The BCA's caps on federal spending explain a large part of why this spending in the aftermath of the Great Recession was the slowest in history following any recession (or at least since the Great Depression)," Bivens observed. "This federal spending austerity fully explains why the recovery from the Great Recession was so agonizingly slow."
Speaking to the Post on Saturday, Sharon Parrott of the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities echoed Bivens on the impact of the BCA, calling it "incredibly damaging."
The austerity imposed by the law, the Postreported, "fell hard on a wide array of agencies—from gutting child care spending to depleting the ranks of federal workers who oversee Social Security."
Progressives fear that House Republicans, with their majority and a speaker in place, are looking to repeat history.
"McCarthy just agreed to a deal with far-right insurrectionists that would hold the entire U.S. and global economy hostage to extreme cuts to everything from housing to education, healthcare, Social Security, and Medicare," Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) said late last week. "Hard to overstate how dangerous this is."
Former Trump aide and far-right agitator has been bolstering false claims by Bolsonaro and his supporters for months.
"Freedom fighters" is what Steve Bannon, the far-right propagandist and former top aide to Donald Trump, called the supporters of Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil who on Sunday launched a violent assault on the nation's government offices in the capital of Brasilia.
The comment, made on the social media platform Gettr, was attached to a video taken inside the national Congress where backers of the ousted Bolsonaro—defeated in last year's presidential election by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva—broke through the front glass doors and windows as they ransacked the Congress, presidential offices, and the Supreme Court.
For months, Bannon has used his megaphone in his "War Room" podcast to promote Brazilian far-right conspiracy theories that the election was fraudulent and, according to reports, directly advised Bolonsaro's inner circle, including the former president's son, Eduardo Bolsonaro, a member of Congress.
"These fascists modeling themselves after Trump’s Jan. 6 rioters must end up in the same place: prison."
According to reporting in November by the Washington Post:
Eduardo Bolsonaro, the president's third son, was often the glue in relationships between the two worlds. He has made multiple trips to Mar-a-Lago during his father's tenure and was in Washington during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol. He helped bring the Conservative Political Action Conference to Brazil.
Some insiders say the Brazilian movement is bigger than any one leader. "What's happening in Brazil is a world event," Bannon told The Post. "The people are saying they've been grossly disenfranchised. [The movement] has moved beyond the Bolsonaros in the way that in the U.S. it has moved beyond Trump."
Raffi Cavoukian, a folk musician and social justice activist, said on Twitter that while the insurrectionist effort in Brazil on Sunday was a "shocker," the fact that Bannon helped stoke it and was embracing it from the U.S. was "both horrid and not surprising."
"Unlike slow [Department of Justice in the U.S.]," said Cavoukian, "may President Lula's DOJ arrest the guilty and prosecute."
\u201cFar-right American "Stop the Steal" operatives have been in Brazil stoking this kind of violent unrest for months. People allied with Steve Bannon. Like Matthew Tyrmand, who functions as something of an international fascism supereconnector.\u201d— Luke O'Brien (@Luke O'Brien) 1673208038
Bannon was not alone in his show of support for Sunday's assault. As Mother Jonesreports:
Another MAGA figure involved in the January 6 attack also embraced their efforts on Sunday. Ali Alexander, the “Stop the Steal” organizer who claimed to have “schemed up,” along with three members of Congress, the plan to assemble Trump backers in Washington to pressure lawmakers not to certify Joe Biden’s victory on January 6, declared on social media, “I do NOT denounce unannounced impromptu Capitol tours by the people.” He also urged the Brazilian rioters to “do whatever is necessary!”
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), a member of the House select committee that investigated the Jan. 6. attack in the U.S., also called for the prosecution of those involved in Sunday's attack in Brasilia:
\u201cDemocracies of the world must act fast to make clear there will be no support for right-wing insurrectionists storming the Brazilian Congress. These fascists modeling themselves after Trump\u2019s Jan. 6 rioters must end up in the same place: prison.\u201d— Rep. Jamie Raskin (@Rep. Jamie Raskin) 1673207418
It's unclear how far the accountability will go. While hundreds were arrested on Sunday during and in the immediate aftermath of the attack on the government buildings, it was reported Monday that Brazilian police had raided a nearby camp used by the Bolsonaro supporters.
Meanwhile, with Jair Bolsonaro still in Florida—having left his home country just before the transfer of power on Jan. 1—progressive U.S. lawmakers are calling for the disgraced former Brazilian president to be sent packing.