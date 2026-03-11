To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

For Immediate Release
RootsAction
Contact:

Kevin Martin, Peace Action president, kmartin@peaceaction.org

Jeff Cohen, RootsAction cofounder, jeff@rootsaction.org

Coalition of Antiwar Groups Launches National Campaign Calling for Jeffries and Schumer to Step Aside from Leadership

A coalition of antiwar groups launched a national campaign Wednesday for constituents to urge Democrats in Congress to remove Rep. Hakeem Jeffries and Sen. Chuck Schumer from their posts as minority leaders.

The coalition includes RootsAction and Peace Action, the nation’s largest grassroots peace network, as well as World Beyond War and the Progressive Democrats of America – Greater Middle East Alliance.

“Schumer and Jeffries have failed their party and country through wobbly leadership when firmness and clarity are needed in opposing a reckless and costly war,” said Jeff Cohen, cofounder of RootsAction. “The Democratic base sees a weak and confused party leadership as Trump demands billions more to attack Iran. While the party needs strong leaders in Congress, both Schumer and Jeffries have shown that they’re not up to the job.”

The president of Peace Action, Kevin Martin, said in a statement: “I doubt at this point whether many people look to Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries for ‘leadership’ in Congress, but we would settle for them getting with the program and representing their base, and the majority of Americans, who want them to stand strongly against Trump’s illegal wars and domestic terror campaigns against the American people. They did organize Democratic leadership in both Houses of Congress to support the recent Iran War Powers Resolutions, albeit somewhat belatedly. They need to speak out loudly and clearly, and get their caucuses in line, to oppose the upcoming $50 billion or more for Trump’s illegal war of aggression on Iran, and to cut off U.S. weapons to Israel. Failing to do so will only increase calls for them to step down or be replaced by colleagues who understand where the American people are on these and other critical issues.”

RootsAction told supporters Wednesday: “The Democratic leadership in Congress has failed to provide real leadership against a war-crazed Trump administration…. It’s time for congressional Democrats to replace Schumer and Jeffries with leaders who are willing and able to challenge the runaway militarism that has dragged our country into launching yet another insanely destructive war.”

RootsAction is dedicated to galvanizing people who are committed to economic fairness, equal rights for all, civil liberties, environmental protection -- and defunding endless wars. We mobilize on these issues no matter whether Democrats or Republicans control Washington D.C.

